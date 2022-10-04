ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan India exits Cincinnati Reds game vs. Cubs after fouling ball off foot

By Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer
One inning after Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India fouled a ball off the top of his left foot, he was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

India fouled a 91-mph fastball from Cubs righty Javier Assad that went straight to the top of his left foot in the bottom of the third inning. He immediately fell to the ground, paused to touch his foot after he stood up and then hobbled around the batter's circle.

His reaction to the foul ball brought Manager David Bell and head trainer Sean McQueeney out of the dugout to chat with him. After a short conversation, India completed his at-bat with a flyout to right field.

India returned to play second base in the top of the fourth inning, but he was removed in the fifth inning, replaced by Matt Reynolds. India fielded two ground balls in the fourth inning, both bouncers hit directly to where he was positioned.

"Serious enough to come out of the game," Bell said. "We'll see about (Wednesday). I know he'll want to play. It's the last game. We've got to clear everything and make sure it's not anything more serious. We need all the information. He may be back in there."

The Reds have been cautious with India's leg injuries since he was airlifted after the Field of Dreams game to a hospital in Iowa City, but he's known for his ability to play through pain. He was hit by a National League-leading 23 pitches last year and he's been plunked 14 times this season.

Outfielder TJ Friedl left Monday's game with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which ended his season when he was placed on the 10-day injured list.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jonathan India exits Cincinnati Reds game vs. Cubs after fouling ball off foot

