Gadsden, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Details of 'monumental' lawsuit settlement for Gadsden Water kept secret

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — Gadsden Water customers will not be given details of a lawsuit settlement over contaminated drinking water. Tuesday, our I-Team learned of the settlement in Etowah County Court but all information surrounding the the agreement will be kept confidential. Other communities around the country have settled...
GADSDEN, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden Water Board ends litigation, begins water purification process

The City of Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board announced earlier this week that litigation against the manufacturer and other users of PFAS has been resolved. This is welcome news for customers of Gadsden Water and all of Etowah County as the mutually agreed upon settlement will result in the construction of what will be the State of Alabama’s largest reverse osmosis (RO) treatment facility to provide our customers with PFAS-free drinking water.
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Fruithurst community receives answers in search for cause of cancer cluster

FRUITHURST, Ala. (WIAT) — A small town in Cleburne County finally receives answers after years of investigation, which explains the possible cause of their unusual spike in cancer cases a few years back. Initial concern began back in 2017 when the tight-knit community of Fruithurst experienced a growing number of cancer patients, several being children. […]
FRUITHURST, AL
WSFA

Casey White no longer being moved to Cullman County Jail

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The plan to transfer Casey White to the Cullman County Jail is no longer happening according to online court documents. In September, a hearing was approved by a judge to a discuss a motion to move White from Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer to the Cullman County Jail.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
WAFF

One employee injured in Cullman auto garage fire

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Just GM Auto & Truck Repair sustains heavy losses after fire; one injured, no fatalities

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Fire and Rescue responded to an explosion at Just GM Auto & Truck Repair Plus located at 105 3rd Ave SW Friday morning at 10:06 a.m. The fire was completely extinguished m by 10:45 a.m.  Stations 1, 2 and 3 responded along with Cullman EMS and Cullman Police Department.  Cullman Fire Chief Brian Bradberry confirmed one person sustained injuries and was sent to an area hospital. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick stated that there were no fatalities.  Cullman Fire Chief of Operations Darren Peeples said, “The preliminary findings are that while one of the workers was working on a vehicle, something ignited a fire. He was injured and transported. In the course of...
CULLMAN, AL
MedicalXpress

Researchers investigate cancer cluster in Alabama town

Fruithurst is your quintessential small town. Located in Cleburne County, Alabama—just five miles on the other side of the Georgia state line—only a few hundred people call it home. Christy Hiett is one of those people. Born and raised in the tight-knit community, she now serves as principal...
FRUITHURST, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Jimmie Hale Mission holds Rescue Race fundraiser

Jimmie Hale Mission held their 3rd annual Rescue Run in Homewood. The organization had over 100 participants running for to build awareness to homelessness in the area. Facility Director, James Poe, says with the cold months approaching this is the most critical time for the organization to fundraise. “When the...
HOMEWOOD, AL

