CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Fire and Rescue responded to an explosion at Just GM Auto & Truck Repair Plus located at 105 3rd Ave SW Friday morning at 10:06 a.m. The fire was completely extinguished m by 10:45 a.m. Stations 1, 2 and 3 responded along with Cullman EMS and Cullman Police Department. Cullman Fire Chief Brian Bradberry confirmed one person sustained injuries and was sent to an area hospital. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick stated that there were no fatalities. Cullman Fire Chief of Operations Darren Peeples said, “The preliminary findings are that while one of the workers was working on a vehicle, something ignited a fire. He was injured and transported. In the course of...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO