ABC 33/40 News
Details of 'monumental' lawsuit settlement for Gadsden Water kept secret
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — Gadsden Water customers will not be given details of a lawsuit settlement over contaminated drinking water. Tuesday, our I-Team learned of the settlement in Etowah County Court but all information surrounding the the agreement will be kept confidential. Other communities around the country have settled...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden Water Board ends litigation, begins water purification process
The City of Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board announced earlier this week that litigation against the manufacturer and other users of PFAS has been resolved. This is welcome news for customers of Gadsden Water and all of Etowah County as the mutually agreed upon settlement will result in the construction of what will be the State of Alabama’s largest reverse osmosis (RO) treatment facility to provide our customers with PFAS-free drinking water.
wbrc.com
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC broke the story last week that the Birmingham Water Works Board staff is recommending the utility raise your rates an average of more than 8% next year. Now, we’re hearing new concerns from a former water works engineer about how the utility may spend your money.
Fruithurst community receives answers in search for cause of cancer cluster
FRUITHURST, Ala. (WIAT) — A small town in Cleburne County finally receives answers after years of investigation, which explains the possible cause of their unusual spike in cancer cases a few years back. Initial concern began back in 2017 when the tight-knit community of Fruithurst experienced a growing number of cancer patients, several being children. […]
Alabama Ethics Commission fines former legislative candidate $705
Former state House District 40 candidate Julie Borrelli will pay a $705.20 fine “out of my own pocket” after a decision made Tuesday by the Alabama Ethics Commission denying her appeal on two violations but reducing her fine for a third, on which she had already made a payment.
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for Customers
Birmingham Water Works Board has taken a lot of criticism, with Chairman Chris Rice resigning multiple times, and now they announce the water bill may go up again, causing more problems for Birmingham residents.
WSFA
Casey White no longer being moved to Cullman County Jail
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The plan to transfer Casey White to the Cullman County Jail is no longer happening according to online court documents. In September, a hearing was approved by a judge to a discuss a motion to move White from Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer to the Cullman County Jail.
Walmart shooting, Jan. 6 conviction, unemployment suit: Down in Alabama
A deadly shooting inside the Walmart in Enterprise. The conviction of a Hokes Bluff man related to the Jan. 6, 2020 rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The court case over the Alabama Dept. of Labor’s handling of COVID-related unemployment benefits. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack
An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
WAFF
One employee injured in Cullman auto garage fire
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
Jackson County electric co-op GM agrees to guilty plea in alleged bribery scheme
The General Manager of North Alabama Electric Cooperative in Stevenson is expected to plead guilty to a bribery charge, according to federal court documents.
IFLScience
Boom In Mysterious Cancer Cases Sparks Investigation In Small Alabama Town
An unusual spate of cancer cases around a small town in Alabama has sparked an investigation by a team of geologists, medical experts, and sociologists. Through their dogged work with the local community, the researchers believe they may have found a culprit: environmental contamination of the water and soil. The...
Just GM Auto & Truck Repair sustains heavy losses after fire; one injured, no fatalities
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Fire and Rescue responded to an explosion at Just GM Auto & Truck Repair Plus located at 105 3rd Ave SW Friday morning at 10:06 a.m. The fire was completely extinguished m by 10:45 a.m. Stations 1, 2 and 3 responded along with Cullman EMS and Cullman Police Department. Cullman Fire Chief Brian Bradberry confirmed one person sustained injuries and was sent to an area hospital. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick stated that there were no fatalities. Cullman Fire Chief of Operations Darren Peeples said, “The preliminary findings are that while one of the workers was working on a vehicle, something ignited a fire. He was injured and transported. In the course of...
wvtm13.com
Investigation into Brookside Police department reveals officers gave special treatment to white drivers
BROOKSIDE, Ala. — After seven months, the independent investigation into Brookside Police Department's racially profiled drivers is complete. A former Jefferson County judge looked into the department's practices. You can read the report here. Learn more in the video above.
MedicalXpress
Researchers investigate cancer cluster in Alabama town
Fruithurst is your quintessential small town. Located in Cleburne County, Alabama—just five miles on the other side of the Georgia state line—only a few hundred people call it home. Christy Hiett is one of those people. Born and raised in the tight-knit community, she now serves as principal...
WAFF
Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike
ABC 33/40 News
Jimmie Hale Mission holds Rescue Race fundraiser
Jimmie Hale Mission held their 3rd annual Rescue Run in Homewood. The organization had over 100 participants running for to build awareness to homelessness in the area. Facility Director, James Poe, says with the cold months approaching this is the most critical time for the organization to fundraise. “When the...
WAFF
Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs
Landing laying off 110 nationally, but still ‘committed to growing’ in Alabama
Landing today announced a reorganization of its operations, laying off 110 employees nationally, with some out of its Birmingham headquarters. At the same time, the company said it was reshuffling another 70 positions, moving them to different locations around the country. According to Landing, the reorganization happened over the last...
wbhm.org
Despite pushback, the organizers of Cullman’s first PRIDE event are pushing forward
Gilly Sunshine is no stranger to receiving online hate. With 400,000 followers on TikTok, he said hate comes with the territory. “Because if you’ve been gay and weird on the Internet long enough, you’ve heard everything. It’s nothing new to me,” said Shine, whose real name is Rickey H. Foster Jr.
