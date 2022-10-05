ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

wmay.com

School Board Member, Longtime Educator Mike Zimmers Dies

A veteran Springfield educator and school board member has died. Mike Zimmers was a teacher and administrator for 34 years in District 186. After his retirement, he was elected to the school board, where he served nine years until his death, including three years as board president. Zimmers passed away peacefully early Wednesday at his home.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
newschannel20.com

Local library explains policies on banned books

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
LINCOLN, IL
WAND TV

Send Silence Packing display at University of Illinois Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield students are raising awareness on college mental health. Today 1,000 backpacks lined the Quad with stories of those who lost their lives to suicide. The backpacks were part of the "Send Silence Packing" project by national organization Active Minds. "This is a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield, IL
newschannel20.com

Poplar Place discussed at Springfield City Council meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Poplar Place came up during the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday. Despite not being on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, city council continued to discuss spending more than $2 million to help upgrade Poplar Place. Mayor Jim Langfelder says that he feels this...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur Macon County Senior Center offering flu and COVID-19 booster

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., is offering flu and COVID-19 boosters. You can get your shots starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Macon County Health Department will be administering the shots. Officials are asking you to bring your...
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Public Transit launches Sunday service

October 7, 2022 – Sunday bus service in Decatur begins this Sunday, October 9, 2022. Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) is implementing the one-year pilot program bringing Sunday service from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The service area strategically connects the city’s urban core to all major commercial areas and the two local hospitals.
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Trunk or Treat in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Kids have a chance to wear their Halloween costumes early. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, the Damon Priddy State Farm is hosting a Trunk or Treat at the branch location at 2951 Montvale Drive, Springfield. There will be a bounce house, face painting,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Greyhound to join SMTD Transfer Center

DALLAS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Transfer Center is welcoming its first national intercity transit provider. Greyhound will join the station in November. The new partnership aims to seamlessly connect local and intercity bus services. Each stop will include one arriving and departing schedule every day. Passengers can connect to over […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

New ambulance service now in session

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Macon counties now have a new ambulance service in operation. Decatur searched for months to find a new EMS service after the previous company announced its plans to stop service. The city eventually chose to issue an ambulance license to Abbott EMS. The...
MACON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Youth Charity Horse Show comes to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The 40th Annual Youth Charity Horse Show kicked off Friday. The Youth Charity Horse Show offers kids the chance to show off their skills with riders of a similar age. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
ATLANTA, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award

October 6, 2022 – Shelby Fleming received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Fleming, of Shelbyville, has worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital since 2021. She is a licensed practical nurse in surgical nursing services at the nonprofit hospital. In the nomination form for her DAISY...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Jacksonville man selected to Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Jacksonville man was selected to join the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. The Illinois Department of Aging (IDoA) announced on Wednesday that Ernest White is the 2022 honoree in the labor force category. “The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame honors older adults who have...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

5 Springfield residents indicted for COVID-19 relief fund fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents are facing charges after being accused of fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds. They were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Sean Jackson, 32, was charged with two counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

