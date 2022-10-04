ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Kimberly teacher charged with Winneconne child enticement

From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
KIMBERLY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

ThedaCare Trauma Center hosts FOCUS program at Fox Cities PAC

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A pivotal program highlighting the dangers of risky driving behaviors celebrated its 25th anniversary on Wednesday. The ThedaCare Trauma Center, with funding from the ThedaCare Foundation-Neenah and community support, has hosted an educational program at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center named FOCUS, (previously known as P.A.R.T.Y. at the PAC).
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College

An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
MANITOWOC, WI
Kaukauna, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Kaukauna, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

EXCLUSIVE: Oshkosh mayor shares details of her troubled past

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time ever, Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri is sharing details about a troubled past and how she turned her life around after growing up in foster care, serving jail time, and surviving abusive relationships. Now she’s running for state Assembly, but she told Action...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Valley VNA Senior Care breaks ground on massive expansion project

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 114-year-old nonprofit that helps seniors stay engaged with activities is getting a makeover in the City of Neenah. Valley VNA Senior Care broke ground on Thursday for its 9,835-square-foot space that will enhance the safety of common areas such as kitchens, dining rooms, and lounges.
NEENAH, WI
Advance Titan

UWO Hall of Fame inducts 10

The UW Oshkosh athletics department officially inducted 10 new members into the Athletic Hall of Fame Sunday morning at the Culver Family Welcome Center. The 48th Hall of Fame Class featured former Titans Ellie (Sitek) Bogdanske, Rachel (Heitkamp) Chaney, Bob Harrington, Steve Jorgensen, Andy Kimball, Christina (Cahoon) Kremel, Dijouvne (D.J.) Marsh, Abe Mendoza, Dr. Esrold Nurse and Whitney Tornow.
OSHKOSH, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week

MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
MAUSTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Spotlight on Appleton musician Parker Collar

(WFRV) – He was the WAMI Rising Star for 2019 and you may have seen him at Summerfest or the Electric City Experience. Appleton musician Parker Collar visited Local 5 Live with a listen to his music and details on what’s he working on for the future. Stay...
APPLETON, WI
cw14online.com

Kimberly looking to respond after loss

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- The Kimberly football program has been one of a kind, but the Papermakers are on alert this week as something bad could happen that hasn't occurred since 2005 -- lose two games in the same regular season. Last week, Kimberly was surprised at Fond du Lac 31-21,...
KIMBERLY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Renard’s Cheese closing Algoma store on County S

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local cheese staple usually found in northeast Wisconsin is closing one of its stores. Renard’s Cheese announced the closure of its Algoma retail store on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The store was found on County S in Kewaunee County. The post stated that staffing...
ALGOMA, WI

