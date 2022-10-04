Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio high school wide receiver leads nation in receiving yards
CINCINNATI—A football star in the Queen City is getting noticed, not just in Ohio, but across the country. Donte Ferrell is a junior wide receiver at Woodward. Ferrell has over 1300 receiving yards, the most in the nation. The junior says he hopes his story of hard work inspires...
DeWine, Whaley talk about education during non-debate forum
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trailing in the polls in the race for Ohio governor, Democrat Nan Whaley continued to call out Gov. Mike DeWine for not agreeing to a debate on Thursday. "It is disrespectful not only to me but to voters," said Whaley during a gathering of news media.
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
WLWT 5
Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race: Wenstrup vs. Meadows
Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Here's a look at each candidate and the issues they're prioritizing. Brad Wenstrup - Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio. Incumbent Republican Congressman Dr. Brad...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Doctors seeing rise in overuse injuries
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning if you are excited about the weekend and plan to get in some extra sports play time or workout time:. The team at OrthoCincy in Clermont County says they are seeing a rise in overuse injuries, especially in shoulders. They say getting some help with technique of anything you need to throw or toss in a game can help, and so can building up the muscles around the area.
Dogs rescued from Florida shelters up for adoption at SPCA Cincinnati
Last week, 26 animals traveled to the Tri-State to escape hurricane Ian. The dogs were initially up for adoption in the Sunshine state at other shelters.
Greater Cincinnati's only free pharmacy hits $100 million prescription milestone
Greater Cincinnati's only free pharmacy hits $100 million prescription milestone. The program provides roughly 700 monthly patients with vital medications they otherwise could not afford at no cost.
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kentucky’s Dahmer: Chronicling the ‘Kentucky Cannibal’
As the Netflix show "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" incites a renaissance in serial-killer fascination, you may find yourself wondering about other serial killers and cannibals. You don't have to search too far to find one right here in the Bluegrass State known as the "Kentucky Cannibal".
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy in Cincinnati: Actor stops by local gym while filming movie
CINCINNATI — Actor Tom Hardy stopped by a local gym while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Hardy posted a picture at Powell MMA and Fitness in Cincinnati's West End. He posted a picture on his Instagram story after his workout with one of the trainers. The star-studded film "The...
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio law banning virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins issued the...
Hundreds march against abortion in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — From womb to tomb. That was a phrase heard repeatedly at the first-ever Ohio March for Life on Wednesday. “We’re here to fight for the unborn and to stand up for life,” said Hollieann Geike, president of Students for Life at Franciscan University of Steubenville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincinnati mom is in fight of her life with advanced form of ovarian cancer
Myra Smith, 36, discovered weeks ago that the pain she was feeling was an advanced form of ovarian cancer.
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
Watkins Memorial High School to honor first responders, veterans during football game
ETNA, Ohio — Watkins Memorial High School is honoring first responders and veterans during its football game Friday night. “That, that’s my hero,” said Fred Pringle. Pringle holds a picture of his dad, Joe Pringle. It’s the last picture that was taken before he headed back to war.
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
lovelandmagazine.com
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
Gov. Mike DeWine campaign ad attacks Nan Whaley over coronavirus relief spending that DeWine has campaigned on
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine’s reelection campaign is airing a new TV attack ad criticizing Democratic opponent Nan Whaley for supporting the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a coronavirus relief bill. But what the ad doesn’t mention is that for almost a year, DeWine has been touting...
10TV
Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0