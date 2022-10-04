ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Ohio high school wide receiver leads nation in receiving yards

CINCINNATI—A football star in the Queen City is getting noticed, not just in Ohio, but across the country. Donte Ferrell is a junior wide receiver at Woodward. Ferrell has over 1300 receiving yards, the most in the nation. The junior says he hopes his story of hard work inspires...
CINCINNATI, OH
10TV

DeWine, Whaley talk about education during non-debate forum

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trailing in the polls in the race for Ohio governor, Democrat Nan Whaley continued to call out Gov. Mike DeWine for not agreeing to a debate on Thursday. "It is disrespectful not only to me but to voters," said Whaley during a gathering of news media.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race: Wenstrup vs. Meadows

Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Here's a look at each candidate and the issues they're prioritizing. Brad Wenstrup - Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio. Incumbent Republican Congressman Dr. Brad...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Doctors seeing rise in overuse injuries

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning if you are excited about the weekend and plan to get in some extra sports play time or workout time:. The team at OrthoCincy in Clermont County says they are seeing a rise in overuse injuries, especially in shoulders. They say getting some help with technique of anything you need to throw or toss in a game can help, and so can building up the muscles around the area.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
10TV

Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
PICKERINGTON, OH
10TV

Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio law banning virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins issued the...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Hundreds march against abortion in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — From womb to tomb. That was a phrase heard repeatedly at the first-ever Ohio March for Life on Wednesday. “We’re here to fight for the unborn and to stand up for life,” said Hollieann Geike, president of Students for Life at Franciscan University of Steubenville.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming

HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
HAMILTON, OH
