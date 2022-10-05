Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in the state of Maine and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place so keep on reading. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that are well-known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are equally praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews. So if you happen to live in the area, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
The Top 4 of This Best School Districts in Maine List All Have Something in Common
We all want the best education for our kids and I feel like our public schools do a pretty good job of providing that as best they can. But how do our schools rank here in Maine when it comes to quality of education?. Niche is a website tool that...
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location
This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
The Coldest October Day on Record for Each New England State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fall seems to be the go-to season for many New Englanders, despite the fact it seems to start on a new date every year. After three months of heat and humidity, people are ready to put away the sunscreen, turn off the air conditioning, and say, “Red Sox? Who are they?”
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
Waterville is Officially a Month Away From Two-Way Traffic on Front & Main Streets
It wont be long now before the people of Waterville get to live in the same lavish lap of luxury that the people of Augusta have been living in now for several years. That's right, we're talking about two-way traffic in the city's busiest district- downtown. For as long as...
Construction of service dog training center in Maine moving forward
OXFORD, Maine — After some delays, construction on a first-of-its-kind training center for service and therapy dogs is back on track. The center is the vision of a Maine Army veteran. Christy Gardner credits her service dog for helping her get through tough times. Enduring devastating injuries while serving...
Auburn approves plan to give $300 relief checks to seniors amid tax increase
AUBURN, Maine — The City of Auburn has approved a plan to provide relief to older residents amid a rise in property tax. On Monday, Auburn City Council voted 5-2 in favor of a plan to provide eligible seniors with $300 relief checks. "It's significant relief for our longtime...
