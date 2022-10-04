Read full article on original website
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 1
LOB_San Diego 2, New York 8. 2B_Nola (1), Kim (1), Escobar (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Bell (1), Grisham (1), Profar (1), Machado (1), Escobar (1). SB_Lindor (1), Marte 2 (2). HBP_Darvish (Lindor). WP_García. Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ben May; Left, Bruce...
Friday's Major League Linescores
McClanahan, Cleavinger (8) and Bethancourt; Bieber, Clase (8) and Hedges. W_Bieber 1-0. L_McClanahan 0-1. Sv_Clase (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (1). L.Castillo, Muñoz (8) and Raleigh; Manoah, Mayza (6), Y.García (7), Pop (8), Richards (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk. W_L.Castillo 1-0. L_Manoah 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (1).
Baseball Glance
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 4:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary) Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary) NATIONAL LEAGUE. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled. Friday's Games. Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3. San Diego...
Seattle 4, Toronto 0
DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (1), Haniger (1), Chapman (1). HR_Raleigh (1). Mayza pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 9th. HBP_Manoah 2 (Rodríguez,Rodríguez), L.Castillo (Springer). WP_Muñoz. Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian...
Padres batter Max Scherzer, rout Mets in opener
NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish threw seven strong innings, the Padres hit four homers off Max Scherzer and San Diego cruised to a 7-1 win over the host New York Mets on Friday in the opener of a best-of-three National League wild-card series. Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar and...
