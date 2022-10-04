ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alys Beach, FL

Art, Music, Food and Fun

How do you frame up a festive, fall weekend on the Emerald Coast? Come take part in Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s 27th annual Festival of the Arts. With new artists taking part, this year’s event, set for Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at the scenic MKAF Cultural Arts Village in Destin, again promises to be a true celebration of art, music, food and fun.
DESTIN, FL
How to Best Harvest Fest

Prepare your palate for the delicious experience of the sixth annual Harvest Wine & Food Festival on Oct. 13-16, 2022. The weekend of epicurean excellence merges refined wines and culinary creations to taste the finer things in life. The weekend encompasses intimate wine dinners hosted in restaurants and private homes...
DESTIN, FL
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 30

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
DESTIN, FL
Destin Seafood Festival is back, what you need to know

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Organizers and city leaders are anticipating large crowds for the return of the Destin Seafood Festival from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. Following a two-year hiatus, the event is back for the 44th annual Seafood Festival on the Destin Harbor. “For our planning as well as the Community, it’s been nothing […]
DESTIN, FL
Joysters: Walton County’s Half Shell Heroes

Whether they’re raw, baked, fried, lemon-squeezed, kicked with hot sauce, shucked at home or savored at a favorite haunt, Walton County’s oysters alone are reason enough to live here. It would be impossible to call out just one local business making life and the economy that much better when it comes to life on the half shell — it’s an embarrassment of riches all around.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Destin approves new boardwalk ‘safety planks’ at beach accessways

On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Destin City Council voted to approved the purchase of custom “safety planks” to be added to boardwalks at public beach access points in Destin. In April 2022, Councilmember Kevin Schmidt proposed the idea and showed examples of South Walton’s already successful implementation...
DESTIN, FL
Best Crab Legs In Panama City Beach

Crab Cakes. Seafood Platters. Blackened Shrimp. And King Crab legs! What do these foods have in common? They are some of the best of the best seafood restaurants where you will find the best crab legs in Panama City Beach. Not only are the beaches out of this world, there...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Callaway Whataburger celebrates grand opening

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Not only are the city’s projects moving forward, but Callaway has been welcoming new restaurants and jobs to the community. Whataburger officially opened its drive-thru in August. On Monday, they invited customers inside and celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting. The new design of the restaurant is customized with […]
CALLAWAY, FL
How many boats use the Destin harbor? Preliminary study is in

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin is known as the luckiest fishing village, but the majority of boats using the harbor are pontoon boats, not fishing boats. A harbor study is underway for the Emerald Coast tourist destination. Preliminary numbers were published and given to the city council Monday, Oct. 3. Average Daily Entry/Exits to Destin […]
DESTIN, FL
Destin approves new Publix shopping center

Tomorrow’s newsletter will feature our weekly rundown of upcoming events. If you’d like to get your event on our community calendar, simply click here to quickly register and submit your event info! It’s free and only takes a few minutes to add. While we try to add...
DESTIN, FL
TOC Panama City

Michael Boblitz, chief executive officer of Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic (TOC), is continuously seeking ways to serve patients best. In doing so, he took to a map of Northwest Florida to track the destinations they were traveling from to the clinic. Tracing map lines quickly became blueprints to two new offices in Panama City and Panama City Beach.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Part 2- 77th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo in Bonifay Scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, October 6-8, 2022

Join Real Florida Magazine and the Bonifay, Florida Kiwanis Club for the 77th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo, scheduled this year for Thursday through Saturday, October 6-8, 2022, featuring parades, rodeo action and world-class people-watching, as seen in Part 2 of these photos from the 2019 rodeo parades by Paul Goulding Photography.
BONIFAY, FL
Panama City church collects donations for Hurricane Ian victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City church is gathering supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is collecting donations to take down to Hurricane Ian victims in South Florida. They are partnering with Newness of Life Inc. and Pastors United of Bay County. “Hurricane Ian has devastated that area so […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City street will be getting a makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of a construction project for Cherry Street Wednesday morning. The first phase of the project is being funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund and the Bay County Infrastructure Surtax. Panama...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Residents of small panhandle towns are donating to rural communities hit by hurricane

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Ian struck Florida... it brought back memories of Michael for many in our community. But Americans have come together to help those impacted by the storm. Residents of small towns in our area, like Vernon and Marianna, want to make sure rural communities hit by Ian are not forgotten... like how many of those residents feel they were after Hurricane Michael.
VERNON, FL

