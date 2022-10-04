Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Amid objections, Grosse Pointe Park plans for parking lots after tearing down homes rolls on
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Plans to build a parking lot near the Kercheval Business District in Grosse Pointe Park are rolling forward. The planning commission voted to recommend the rezoning of four parcels on Wayburn and Maryland streets where homes stood just weeks ago. "Are we really going to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local attorney plays crucial role in helping end Dearborn gunman barricade
DEARBORN, Mich. – A local attorney spent hours on the phone with the gunman at Dearborn’s Hampton Inn on Thursday, helping him to surrender to police. Attorney Gabi Silver spent over 4 hours on the phone with the 38-year-old gunman, who was barricaded inside the hotel on the third floor after a 55-year-old hotel clerk from Riverview had been shot. Silver kept the gunman calm till he surrendered at 8:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
National Faith & Blue Weekend holds candid conversations about gun safety, violence
FOX 2 - Brenda Goss-Andrews retired as a deputy chief with the Detroit Police Department. She's now the president of NOBLE - The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement executives - and she's on a mission. "This is a crime - this is something that is 100 percent preventable," she...
fox2detroit.com
Mental illness and police • Drunk driver sentenced in deaths of woman and K9 • Whitmer-Dixon debate
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - It took seven hours before police managed to take a suspect into custody following a standoff in a Dearborn hotel Thursday evening. One person died from a gunshot sustained earlier in the day. After crisis negotiators were able to get the armed 38-year-old suspect to peaceful...
HometownLife.com
Two running to represent Garden City, Inkster, parts of Westland in state House
Some new faces are on the ballot for voters in western Wayne County, including the new 26th State House district. The western Wayne County district includes all of Garden City and Inkster, as well as parts of Westland and Romulus. Garden City resident Dylan Wegela was the winner of the...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board candidate blasts education resume allegation by voter
FOX 2 - After FOX 2's first report about a claim by a voter questioning the teaching credentials of Grosse Pointe school board candidate Ginny Jeup aired Wednesday, Jeup took to her Facebook page. In her online statement, she called out FOX 2 and posted a teacher's certificate from 1993....
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 accused in string of 5 robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN, Mich. – Two teenagers and a pair of 22-year-old twins are accused of being linked to a string of robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, and Dearborn Heights. The FBI is investigating Kyree Wilson, 19, Brandon Jones, 19, Jaleel Wiley, 22, and Janeil Wiley, 22, in connection with...
candgnews.com
Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned
NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Detroit News
Editorial: Our choices for state House from Macomb County
Macomb County voters will fill state House seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Oakland. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
fox2detroit.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida
FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne State Health Mobile Unit brings care on the road
Doctor Phil Levy is the director of Wayne Health’s Mobile unit. Last year, he helped Wayne State secure a grant for the “Achieve Greater” initiative. It’s a program aimed at reducing cardiovascular risk of Black and Brown people in Detroit.
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan vehicle code.
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed vacant $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena
Investigators suspect arson in a fire this summer that destroyed a vacant and run-down house next to Little Caesars Arena that was listed for sale for $2.5 million. Detroit Fire Chief of Communications James Harris said Friday that the fire department's investigation has concluded and no precise cause of the fire was discovered. "There’s no suspects,...
fox2detroit.com
Crumbling former Frank Beard school finally to be demolished by Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The abandoned Frank Beard Elementary School will soon be demolished in southwest Detroit. A view from above captures the charred, crumbling remains of the old school, originally built in the late 1800s near Lafayette and Waterman. "It’s sad it brings down the neighborhood, it makes people...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Affordable housing demolition leaves Grosse Pointe Park residents concerned about neighborhood’s future
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – Some residents in Grosse Pointe Park are voicing concerns about the future of their neighborhood as four affordable housing buildings were demolished within a week. Last week, two homes on Wayburn Street and the two homes behind them on Maryland Street were demolished by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Abandoned Detroit elementary school set for emergency demolition after catching fire twice
DETROIT – The city of Detroit is set to demolish an abandoned elementary school this week after catching on fire twice. The property owned by the Detroit Public Schools Community District has sat idle for over two months and will be demolished this upcoming Friday. For 70 days now,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
Shooting sends Dearborn elementary school into lockdown
The active shooter situation in Dearborn sent Duvall Elementary School into a soft lockdown Thursday. Many parents hurried over, but school administrators weren’t allowing anyone in or out.
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board candidate fires back at teaching education allegations made from voter
In her online statement she called out FOX 2 and posted a teachers certificate from 1993. It was listed from the Massachusetts Department of Education and lists Jeup’s maiden name — Virginia Reilly.
