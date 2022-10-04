ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI

Local attorney plays crucial role in helping end Dearborn gunman barricade

DEARBORN, Mich. – A local attorney spent hours on the phone with the gunman at Dearborn’s Hampton Inn on Thursday, helping him to surrender to police. Attorney Gabi Silver spent over 4 hours on the phone with the 38-year-old gunman, who was barricaded inside the hotel on the third floor after a 55-year-old hotel clerk from Riverview had been shot. Silver kept the gunman calm till he surrendered at 8:30 p.m.
Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned

NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
Editorial: Our choices for state House from Macomb County

Macomb County voters will fill state House seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Oakland. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida

FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
Wayne State Health Mobile Unit brings care on the road

Doctor Phil Levy is the director of Wayne Health’s Mobile unit. Last year, he helped Wayne State secure a grant for the “Achieve Greater” initiative. It’s a program aimed at reducing cardiovascular risk of Black and Brown people in Detroit.
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed vacant $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena

Investigators suspect arson in a fire this summer that destroyed a vacant and run-down house next to Little Caesars Arena that was listed for sale for $2.5 million. Detroit Fire Chief of Communications James Harris said Friday that the fire department's investigation has concluded and no precise cause of the fire was discovered. "There’s no suspects,...
Crumbling former Frank Beard school finally to be demolished by Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The abandoned Frank Beard Elementary School will soon be demolished in southwest Detroit. A view from above captures the charred, crumbling remains of the old school, originally built in the late 1800s near Lafayette and Waterman. "It’s sad it brings down the neighborhood, it makes people...
15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
