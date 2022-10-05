Read full article on original website
Week 6 HS football picks: Who’ll win big games in Big Central, SFC, Shore, WJFL?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Football: QB Conquest breaks 2 records in Overbrook’s win over Pennsville
DeAngello Conquest threw six touchdown passes -- a school record -- to lead Overbrook to a 42-12 win over Pennsville in Pine Hills. Conquest tallied four scores in the first quarter and all six by halftime as Overbrook (4-3) built a 36-0 lead. He finished with a whopping 386 yards -- also a school record on 18 completions.
Football: Gloucester uses late halfback pass TD to edge out win over Deptford
Gloucester scored a late fourth and goal game-winning touchdown off a halfback pass to edge out a 7-3 victory over Deptford in Gloucester. With 37 seconds left in the game on fourth and goal, Jake Seibert took the snap and pitched the ball to Jacob Zearfoss. Zearfoss faked a run and then lobbed the ball to a wide-open Seibert in the endzone to give Gloucester the game-winning touchdown. Chris Ruggieri converted the extra point.
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Micah Ford leads No. 7 Toms River North over Lacey - Football recap
Junior Micah Ford rushed for two touchdowns and caught passes for two more as undefeated Toms River North, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 55-0 victory at home over Lacey. Josh Moore and Nick Walano each ran in for a TD while Tareq Council caught a...
Jets face most important test yet under Robert Saleh: can they prove vs. Dolphins they’ve closed AFC East gap?
The players’ jerseys were still wet from the cold, driving January rain in Orchard Park, N.Y. The frustration still palpable after another loss on the way to a 4-13 season. Jets’ coach Robert Saleh was less than 20 minutes removed from the end of his first season at the helm.
Sparta hangs on to defeat Mount Olive - Football recap
Austen Frattura threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Finnigen Mell and Braeden Kanceljak kicked a 29-yard field in the second quarter for Sparta in a 10-7 win over Mount Olive in Mount Olive. The 10 points in the second quarter were enough as the Sparta defense did not allow a...
Football: Bivins tops school rushing record as Barnegat outlasts Manchester Twp (PHOTOS)
Senior JoJo Bivins ran for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on 4th-and-goal with about five minutes left, and broke his school rushing record as Barnegat outlasted Manchester Township 27-21 in Barnegat. Bivins rushed for his first touchdown with a little under six minutes left in the first quarter for...
Florence rallies to defeat Palmyra 24-19 in key WJFL Classic Division matchup
The ghosts of past Florence successes roared Friday night and for a few minutes it seemed like the Flashes’ game with Palmyra was back at “The Pit,” Florence’s famous and infamous home field of legend. That’s because the Flashes mounted the kind of comeback that made...
Football: No. 15 North Brunswick defeats New Brunswick
North Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control early as it defeated New Brunswick 41-10 in New Brunswick and improved to 6-0. North Brunswick jumped out to a 20-3 at halftime before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Raiders have not...
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 South Jersey girls soccer title race
Some county tournaments are underway in New Jersey, while other brackets are still in the process of being determined. Either way, by the end of the this month we will have county champions. NJ Advance Media is breaking down all the title races, highlighting a favorite as well as a...
Even as Daniel Jones avoids missing game, Giants’ offense still has many issues for Packers showdown in London
WARE, England — As Daniel Jones prepares to play (and miss no game action) Sunday against the Packers in London, he has one big problem: The Giants’ injury report is not kind to him. Jones, the Giants’ fourth-year quarterback, sprained his ankle last week against the Bears. He...
No. 18 North Hunterdon rides workhorse effort of Uryniak to top stubborn Montgomery
For those among us not quite attuned to the physical demands endured each winter by dedicated wrestlers, please consider the case of North Hunterdon senior Alex Uryniak as a reference point. He had just completed statistically the finest offensive performance of his career, and did a whole bunch of other...
Crash With Injuries Reported In Central Jersey
A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
Only One South Jersey Pizzeria Is on the Official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
Giants have top running game in NFL and they’ll need it to beat Aaron Rodgers, Packers in London
WARE, England -- The Giants are developing a reputation as a team that likes to run. Andrew Thomas can see it when he lines up at left tackle and looks across the line of scrimmage. “You can tell just by the fronts that (opposing teams) are playing,” Thomas said ahead...
N.J.’s 33 best small towns, ranked, for the ultimate fall day trip
The story was originally published in 2019. New Jersey is the nation’s most densely populated state. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
N.J. reports 1,823 new COVID cases, 11 deaths as transmission levels remain steady
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 confirmed deaths as the state’s transmission levels remained steady throughout the week. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Saturday, down from 1.16 last week, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
How you can help stand up for a fallen NJ state trooper
In June of 2010, New Jersey lost a hero. NJ State Trooper Marc Castellano was hit by a driver while standing on the shoulder on the westbound side of 195. Trooper Castellano left behind two kids, a wife, and a grieving mom. He was only 29 years old having served as an NJ State Trooper for six years.
Best marching band in NJ? 14 high schools in NJ compete for radio station prize
Which high school has the best marching band? Online voters will get to decide. Fourteen schools in New Jersey are in the running for a $1,000 prize from Central Jersey hit-music radio station 94.5 PST. In all, 20 schools are competing after the station received more than a half million...
