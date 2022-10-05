ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

NJ.com

Football: Gloucester uses late halfback pass TD to edge out win over Deptford

Gloucester scored a late fourth and goal game-winning touchdown off a halfback pass to edge out a 7-3 victory over Deptford in Gloucester. With 37 seconds left in the game on fourth and goal, Jake Seibert took the snap and pitched the ball to Jacob Zearfoss. Zearfoss faked a run and then lobbed the ball to a wide-open Seibert in the endzone to give Gloucester the game-winning touchdown. Chris Ruggieri converted the extra point.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
