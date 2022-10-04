ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Friday's Major League Linescores

McClanahan, Cleavinger (8) and Bethancourt; Bieber, Clase (8) and Hedges. W_Bieber 1-0. L_McClanahan 0-1. Sv_Clase (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (1). L.Castillo, Muñoz (8) and Raleigh; Manoah, Mayza (6), Y.García (7), Pop (8), Richards (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk. W_L.Castillo 1-0. L_Manoah 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (1).
BASEBALL
Seattle 4, Toronto 0

DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (1), Haniger (1), Chapman (1). HR_Raleigh (1). Mayza pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 9th. HBP_Manoah 2 (Rodríguez,Rodríguez), L.Castillo (Springer). WP_Muñoz. Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian...
SEATTLE, WA
Young's first-half shooting leads Hawks past Bucks 118-109

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, playing only in the first half, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 118-109 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in the second of two games in Abu Dhabi. Young connected on 11 of 15 shots. But it was his 3-point shooting, extending at times beyond 30 feet, where he seemed to score at will, converting 7 of 9. He also handed out six assists over 20 minutes. ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
