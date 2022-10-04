Read full article on original website
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.
Umpire Drama In Game Two Of Guardians, Rays American League Wild Card Series
Terry Francona and Andres Gimenez were both upset with a call that didn't go Cleveland's way.
Philadelphia hosts Toronto with chance to secure top seed
The Philadelphia Union can clinch first place in the Eastern Conference with a win over visiting Toronto FC Sunday. Entering
Friday's Major League Linescores
McClanahan, Cleavinger (8) and Bethancourt; Bieber, Clase (8) and Hedges. W_Bieber 1-0. L_McClanahan 0-1. Sv_Clase (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (1). L.Castillo, Muñoz (8) and Raleigh; Manoah, Mayza (6), Y.García (7), Pop (8), Richards (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk. W_L.Castillo 1-0. L_Manoah 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (1).
Win and you’re in as Crew meet Orlando City
The matchup Sunday between the Columbus Crew and host Orlando City has nine scenarios involving the three teams fighting for
Seattle 4, Toronto 0
DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (1), Haniger (1), Chapman (1). HR_Raleigh (1). Mayza pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 9th. HBP_Manoah 2 (Rodríguez,Rodríguez), L.Castillo (Springer). WP_Muñoz. Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian...
Top seed in sight as CF Montreal visit Inter Miami
CF Montreal have their sights set on the top as they visit Inter Miami to close out the 2022 season
Young's first-half shooting leads Hawks past Bucks 118-109
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, playing only in the first half, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 118-109 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in the second of two games in Abu Dhabi. Young connected on 11 of 15 shots. But it was his 3-point shooting, extending at times beyond 30 feet, where he seemed to score at will, converting 7 of 9. He also handed out six assists over 20 minutes. ...
Lions will use Michael Badgley as the new kicker in Week 5
There is once again a kicker on the Detroit Lions roster. The limbo period with no kicker lasted just a day, with the Lions elevating practice squad kicker Michael Badgley to the gameday roster on Saturday. Badgley will handle the kicking duties when Detroit faces the New England Patriots in...
