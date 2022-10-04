ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Arkansas Prep X-tra podcast Episode 49

By Kyle Sutherland
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

The second half of the 2022 season is underway and there are multiple great matchups across the state in one of the better slates so far going into Week 6.

7A

-Week 5 scores. (2:31)

-Rogers kicks a late field goal to beat Fayetteville for the first time since 2006. (3:48)

-Conway has made a case for No.1, but Bryant still is the top dawg until proven otherwise. (9:20)

-Bryant had a scare at Jonesboro, but pulled away. (10:30)

-Week 6 games. (19:00)

6A

-Week 5 scores. (19:35)

-Current outlook of the 6A-East (20:08)

-Week 6 games. (26:22)

5A

-Week 5 scores. (26:57)

-Prairie Grove beats Harrison on a flea flicker with 14 seconds remaining. (28:07)

-Farmington pummels previously-undefeated Alma amidst adversity. (36:22)

-Week 6 games. (42:40)

4A

-Week 5 scores. (43:39)

-Lonoke hangs with Harding Academy, but the Wildcats pull away in the fourth quarter. (44:23)

-Teams continuing to make noise in Class 4A. (50:36)

-Week 6 games. (51:12)

3A

-Week 5 scores. (52:00)

-Prescott and Booneville continue to dominate, but there are others in the mix. (53:40)

-Week 6 games. (56:44)

2A

-Week 5 scores. (57:54)

-Carlisle proves they are for real. (58:35)

-Week 6 games. (1:01:23)

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

