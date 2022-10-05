Read full article on original website
Emmanuel Lyles leads Roselle over Ridgefield Park - Football recap
Emmanuel Lyles scored four touchdowns while running 282 yards on 17 carries to lead Roselle to a 41-35 victory at home over Ridgefield Park. Nafee Finney returned a punt for another score for Roselle (2-4), which has now won two games in a row after a rocky start. Lyles scored...
Football: No. 14 Passaic Tech grounds and pounds to victory over Clifton (WATCH)
It was a big night for the big dudes. Passaic Tech, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, was dominant in the trenches on both sides of the ball in a 21-3 road victory over Clifton (3-3) on Friday. The Bulldogs (6-1) were intense from the first whistle, playing with...
Football: North Plainfield claims first win of season against J.P. Stevens (PHOTOS)
For the first time in 2022, North Plainfield is in he win column. Friday night, the Canucks defeated J.P. Stevens, 33-6, at home in North Plainfield. With the win, North Plainfield improved to 1-6 while the Hawks are now 0-6 themselves. Quadir Johnson led the visitors with 91 yards and...
No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap
Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
Scheuplein stars as No. 16 Wayne Valley downs Passaic Valley - Football recap
Alex Scheuplein threw two touchdown passes, ran for a touchdown and also returned one of his two interceptions for a score, fueling Wayne Valley, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 34-7 victory over Passaic Valley in Wayne. Scheuplein (9-of-10 for 184 yards) put Wayne Valley (7-0) ahead...
Randolph rolls over Livingston - Football recap
By the time Sean Clark threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter the game was almost already out of reach as Randolph cruised to a 47-8 victory on the road over Livingston. James Fusco set the tone for the evening by returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for the...
Jacob Sconza, River Dell rally to upset No. 11 Ramapo - Football recap
Jacob Sconza’s 1-yard touchdown run with eight seconds tied the game with eight seconds left and Alejandro Carballeda’s extra-point won it for River Dell, which rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to stun Ramapo, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 28-27, in Franklin Lakes. River Dell...
Pallotto does it all, leads No. 20 Union City over Lincoln - Football recap
Damon Pallotto ran for four touchdowns while also recovering two fumbles on defense as Union City, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Lincoln, 48-14, at Roosevelt Stadium in Union City. Pallotto opened the scoring with first quarter TD runs of 3 and 10 yards for Union City (5-1)....
Football: St. Thomas Aquinas blanks Rahway (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas rolled to a 33-0 home victory over Rahway, in Edison. The win improves the Trojans’ winning streak to six, which puts their season record at 6-1. St. Thomas Aquinas has not taken a loss since it suffered a 26-21 in a season-opener against Timber Creek. The...
Football: Westfield shuts out Somerville to win 5th in a row
Dylan Wragg rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lift Westfield to its fifth win in a row, a 37-0 win over Somerville in Somerville. Wragg scored on TD runs of 5 and 3 yards for Westfield (5-1). Trey Brown threw a 76-yard TD pass to Peter Del Re, while Aidan Harper also rushed for a TD.
Football: Rehberg, Montville beat Pascack Valley
Joe Rehberg accounted for two touchdowns to help Montville beat Pascack Valley, 21-10, in Hillsdale. Rehberg completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards a touchdown to John Guy Kobilarcik, and ran 17 times for 102 yards and another score. Anthony Fester also had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
No. 9 West Morris holds off West Essex on late field goal - Football recap
Freshman Johnny Viera kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3:11 left in the game, giving West Morris, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 9-7 victory over West Essex in Chester. Gavin Drown put the finishing touches on the victory for West Morris (7-0) when he a made a fourth down tackle to force a turnover on downs with 1:47 remaining. West Morris then successfully ran out the clock to extend its winning streak to 12 games.
Weequahic overpowers Boonton to stay undefeated - Football recap
Rashawn Marshall ran for a touchdown and led with a 137 yards on four carries as Weequahic won at home, 44-8, over Boonton. Sultan Hinton added a rushing touchdown while quarterback Paul Jones III went 4-for-4 for 65 yards and two TDs for Weequahic (6-0). Ihsim Smith-Marsette returned a punt...
Micah Ford leads No. 7 Toms River North over Lacey - Football recap
Junior Micah Ford rushed for two touchdowns and caught passes for two more as undefeated Toms River North, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 55-0 victory at home over Lacey. Josh Moore and Nick Walano each ran in for a TD while Tareq Council caught a...
Delaware Valley over South River- Football recap
Patrick Garlinghouse rushed for a pair of touchdowns to help Delaware Valley earn a 48-0 win over South River in Frenchtown. Jack Bill also threw for a pair of touchdowns, one to Enzo Britez and the other to Nicholas Catino. Ben Cobb also rushed for a TD in the win.
Football: No. 15 North Brunswick defeats New Brunswick
North Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control early as it defeated New Brunswick 41-10 in New Brunswick and improved to 6-0. North Brunswick jumped out to a 20-3 at halftime before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Raiders have not...
Raritan over St. John Vianney- Football recap
Raritan scored a touchdown in the final minutes to earn a 36-33 win over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Raritan led, 29-26 going into the fourth quarter, before St. John Vianney scored late in the fourth to take a 33-29 lead. But in the final minute, Raritan scored to take a 36-33 lead and held on for the win.
Football: DePaul uses 4th quarter surge to take down Hudson Catholic
DePaul went on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to take a 38-20 win over Hudson Catholic in Wayne. Anthony Almeida scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for DePaul (2-4), while Jaeden Sloan also scored a rushing touchdown. Luke Monteyne went 5-for-5 in PATs in the win and converted...
Fitzsimmons’ big night carries undefeated Brearley to victory - Football recap
Brendan Fitzsimmons ran for three scores, helping power Brearley to a 32-0 victory over Highland Park in Highland Park on Friday night. Now 6-0 on the season, the Bears doubled their lead to 16-0 in the second quarter when Fitzsimmons scored from seven yards out. Fitzsimmons would add scoring runs...
Stewart, King parlay big plays into rivalry win for Union - Football recap
Elijah Stewart and O’Malley King combined for five touchdowns - four of them 20 yards or more - to boost Union to a 41-7 victory over rival Elizabeth on Friday night in Union. King got the party started for the Farmers with 4:18 to go in the first, taking...
