Martin, MI

Wildcats scare unbeaten South Christian, but fall

Grand Rapids South Christian Friday night was observing its Seniors’ Night, but for visiting Wayland, it could have been called “Dare to Be Great Night.”. The Wildcats, who had won only one game in the past three seasons, dared to be great in scaring the undefeated Sailors for most of a ballgame that ended in a 21-14 verdict. South Christian, moreover, was just coming off an amazing feat in upending fellow unbeaten powerhouse Grand Rapids Catholic Central just a week before. The two teams were tied at 14-all entering the final 12 minutes and the ‘Cats actually took a 14-7 lead early in the third period.
WAYLAND, MI
Ex-Wildcat star leads golf team at Kalamazoo College

Wayland High School graduate and Kalamazoo College sophomore Tyler Omness of the men’s golf team has been named the SAAC Men’s Hornet of the Week. The Hornets competed last week in the first two MIAA Jamborees of the season. In the first jamboree at the Wuskowhan Players Club, Kalamazoo finished the day with a score of 326 and came in fifth. The team was six strokes better in the second Jamboree at the Pine River Country Club, but finished in sixth place. Overall through two tournaments, the Hornets sit in fifth in the MIAA.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Hopkins sets up showdown for Silver volleyball crown

Hopkins and Grandville Calvin Christian nearly every year have a knock-down, drag-out showdown for the O-K Silver Conference volleyball championship. Calvin usually prevails, but this year the crown could belong to the Lady Vikings, who came up with a nail-biting three-set sweep, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-21. It was a particularly...
HOPKINS, MI
MLive Muskegon high school football predictions for Week 7

Fruitport defeats Spring Lake 33-6 in 'Bayou Battle' MUSKEGON – Close but no cigar. Last week, we nearly put together the elusive immaculate slate but ended up going 16-1 overall. The lone loss was a 16-12 comeback win by Muskegon Catholic Central over Schoolcraft. I’ll never complain about a local team proving me wrong, and the Crusaders have done that three times this season.
MUSKEGON, MI
Martin’s homecoming royalty chosen in 67-0 win

The 2022 Martin High School homecoming court selected Friday night included (from left) Elizabeth Reinke (Princess), Ben Jager (Prince), Hailey Cassada (Queen), Sam Jager (King), Torryn Harris (Duchess) and Jonathan Owen (Duke). Martin’s football team came through with a solid 67-0 victory over visiting Tri-Unity Christian and moved its season record to 6-1.
MARTIN, MI
Hopkins couple named to Michigan FFA Hall of Fame

Brent and Sue Sebright of Hopkins were recognized at this year’s Michigan FFA Alumni annual banquet as the 2022 Floyd Beneker Michigan FFA Alumni Hall of Fame award recipients. Brent and Sue were selected for dedication to Hopkins FFA and its members.
HOPKINS, MI
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
Wayland man joins Lowell gallery artists’ cooperative

David Kerley of Wayland has accepted an offer of an artists’ cooperative membership at Flat River Gallery in Lowell. Kerley, who will start in November in time for the Christmas season, said he is “pretty psyched.”. Kerley is well known in the community as a wood carving artist.
LOWELL, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!

A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Utility pole catches fire in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — A utility pole caught fire early Thursday morning, sending flames several dozen feet into the air. The pole is located near the intersection of Center Drive NW and Alpine Avenue NW in Walker, near several businesses. The fire appeared to have started near the base of...
WALKER, MI
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE

