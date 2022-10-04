Read full article on original website
Note On Wrestler Possibly Returning On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that a returning wrestler was spotted at the Boston Airport earlier today, ahead of tonight’s Smackdown on FOX in Worcester, MA. Zelina Vega has been written into tonight’s show and has a new blonde-haired look. Zelina’s last WWE match was on the April 11 episode of...
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
Sarah Logan Reportedly Returning to WWE
Sarah Logan is reportedly on her way back to WWE after appearing in a segment on Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a “Valhalla Awaits” segment in which Logan appeared, though her face wasn’t seen. Fightful Select reports that the segments are being used to re-introduce Logan, who has maintained a positive relationship with the company since she was released during the pandemic as part of their budget cuts.
More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the aftermath of Andrade el Idolo’s fight with Sammy Guevara, which saw Andrade get sent home. It had been reported that Guevara didn’t throw a punch, so he wasn’t punished. Instead, he competed in the main event of Dynamite and won.
AEW News: Two More Matches Set for Dynamite in Toronto, Live Rampage Video Highlights, PAC vs. Trent Beretta Highlights
– AEW has announced two new matchups for next week’s Toronto debut for Dynamite. PAC defends the All-Atlantic Championship once again, this time against Orange Cassidy. Also, Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm teams with Hikaru Shida against Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. The card is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. It will be broadcast live on TBS. Here’s the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite in Toronto:
What Happened After Impact Bound For Glory Ended
A new report has details on what went down after Bound For Glory ended. PWInsider reports that Bully Ray and Josh Alexander starred each other down until Mike Bennett returned to the ring. Alexander and Rey then both grabbed Bennett and slammed him through a table. Bully Ray made his...
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Review
Location: Entertainment And Sports Arena, Washington DC. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, William Regal, Chris Jericho. We’re back to another of these things and that does not offer the most inspiration. The series does not seem to be a priority for AEW but the action tends to be rather good. This is also a live show so maybe things can be picked up a little bit from its usual status, which would be appreciated. Let’s get to it.
411’s WWE This is Awesome Report: “Most Awesome Weddings”
-This show has returned with episode 5 and this time bells are ringing as we look at awesome weddings. Let’s get to it!. -Greg Miller welcomes us to the show and throws to the opening video package that features highlights from various weddings over the years with Talking Heads providing thoughts. RENEE YOUNG! She tells us she loves weddings! LITA AND TRISH BRAWLING! Lawler: “Love is grand, but divorce is a hundred grand.” AWESOME! I forgot about the wedding with Bryan and AJ Lee. Lita/Edge wedding with Lita showing off the girls! I am a sucker for all of this!
Various News: More Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Next Impact Plus Show, Johnny Rodz Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that the Knockouts Championship contract signing featuring Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Their title match is scheduled for Bound for GLory tomorrow on pay-per-view. Also, tonight’s show will be dedicated to the late Antonio Inoki.
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere
A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE may be making some changes to the RAW announce team for the season premiere this Monday. The current team includes Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. However, Saxton was included on the NXT team this past Tuesday. It was also noted...
Hall’s Rampage Review – 10.7.22
Location: Entertainment And Sports Arena, Washington DC. It’s the first half of a live double shot with a special Rampage. That should make the show a bit more interesting, which is a boost that is rather necessary around here. We have a Trios Titles match tonight, as the previously announced mask vs. career match has been canceled due to reasons of Andrade El Idolo. Let’s get to it.
Dutch Mantell Says Anyone Who Beats Sami Zayn Now Is “Over”
In a recent talk with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell shared his opinion on Sami Zayn’s capacity to connect with the viewers and the impact that sort of dynamic creates for a crowd reaction (via Wrestling Inc). Recently made an honorary member of The Bloodline, Zayn’s popularity makes him a catalyzing target for any wrestler trying to make a splash — good or bad — with the audience. You can read a highlight and watch the interview below.
Jimmy Smith Leaving Job As RAW Commentator, WWE Makes Several Changes To Announce Teams, Cathy Kelley Returning
Variety reports that Jimmy Smith is leaving WWE and will no longer be working as the lead play-by-play announcer for RAW. Smith confirmed the news on his Twitter account. He wrote: “Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!”
Opening Match Confirmed For Impact Bound For Glory
Impact Bound For Glory takes place tonight, and the opening match is reportedly set. PWInsider has confirmed that the show will open with Mike Bailey’s X-Division Championship defense against Frankie Kazarian. The show kicks off tonight at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on PPV, and 411 has have live...
Dark Match Takes Place Before Impact Bound For Glory
Impact held a dark match before tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV. PWInsider reports that Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Juice Robinson defeat Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne in a match before the show went on the air. The report also notes that the promotion sold out the...
Legado Del Fantasma Debut On WWE SmackDown, Joined By Zelina Vega
Legado Del Fantasma are officially on the Blue Brand, making their WWE Smackdown debuts on Friday. The trio of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro made their debut on tonight’s show, taking out their old rivals in Hit Row before unmasking alongside Zelina Vega. You can see a clip below.
Road Dogg Explains Why WWE Canceled Talking Smack
– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed why WWE canceled Talking Smack back in July 2017. Road Dogg noted the famous Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Miz promo segment and trying to capitalize off of that momentum, telling McMahon, “This thing that just happened.” However, McMahon responded to Road Dogg, “Oh, where 40,000 people watched?”
Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl, Status of Ace Steel
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the investigation into the brawl between CM Punk and Ace Steel with the Elite at AEW All Out has not concluded. The reason is because the investigation has been stalled due to threats of legal action. Nobody has been released yet, including Ace Steel, who was reported to have bitten Kenny Omega and thrown a chair. However, there’s no word on when anyone will come back to AEW, if they do.
Friday’s Undertaker 1deadMan Show Has Sold Out
Fightful Select reports that the Undertaker 1deadMan Show this Friday in Philadelphia has officially sold out. The show is set for the Theatre of Living Arts as part of Extreme Rules weekend. Undertaker, WWE executives and local organizers were said to be ‘very pleased’ with the news. WWE has been...
