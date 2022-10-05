3 teens arrested in connection with multiple shootings; 7 guns seized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teens were arrested for their alleged involvement in multiple shootings throughout Nashville, according to Metro police.

Police said 18-year-old Marqueze Summers was arrested Monday for his alleged involvement in at least two shootings. A 16 and 17-year-old were also arrested with Summers and charged with gun offenses.

The three were found at a home on S. Fifth Street. Officers also searched the home and found seven guns, multiple rounds of ammunition, a digital scale and 39 grams of marijuana, according to police.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Summers is being held on a $217,000 bond and faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors and seven counts of unlawful gun possession.

According to police, Summers was allegedly involved in a shootout on Sept. 21 with people in a car near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Clifton Avenue. No one was hit by gunfire, although several people, including a small child, were standing in the parking lot of a nearby market.

Summers is also facing charges for his involvement in another shootout on July 24 outside a motel on Brick Church Pike. No was hit, according to police.

The 17-year-old is charged at Juvenile Court with reckless endangerment regarding the shootout near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Clifton Avenue.

The 16-year-old is charged with unlawful gun possession, but is also under investigation for their alleged involvement in other shootings, according to police.

