ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

New Mexico man convicted of killing 2-year-old after fleeing to Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy after fleeing to Mexico and being apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border. Ricardo Soto inflicted physical injuries upon the toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. On June 7, 2018, Nevarez was found unresponsive and was transported to Children’s Hospital at University Hospital in El Paso, Texas, to treat a skull fracture on the left side of his head, the Alamogordo Daily News reports. Upon the toddler’s arrival, he had minimal brain activity. The toddler eventually succumbed to his injuries.
EL PASO, TX
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona troopers find 68 pounds of fentanyl inside fuel tank during I-8 traffic stop

YUMA, Ariz. - Arizona troopers discovered 68 pounds of suspected fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 8 near Yuma earlier this week. Authorities had pulled a sedan over on I-8 at milepost 15 on Oct. 5. A search of the car revealed 52 pounds of pills and 16 pounds of what appeared to be fentanyl powder hidden in the car's fuel tank.
YUMA, AZ
knau.org

Kaibeto woman accused of killing husband, son

A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week. The FBI says 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Nation police responded to a home...
KAIBITO, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Flagstaff, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
theprescotttimes.com

The Search Contiunes For Missing Camper

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (October 5, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching relentlessly over the past five days for missing camper 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson who has not been seen since 10:30am September 30th, 2022. Stambaugh made reservations at...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Northern Arizona#Fbi Agents#Violent Crime#Fbi#Navajo#U S Magistrate Court
Arizona Mirror

Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims

A 64-year-old Iowa man has been arrested for threatening to lynch Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and an employee of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for not investigating claims of fictitious voter fraud.  “When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of […] The post Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PVPD Needs Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects

Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. On October 5, 2022, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, two males committed two separate auto burglaries in the parking lot of Mountain Valley Park located at 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley. Both the Cottonwood Police Department and Chino Valley Police Department have had similar crimes occur in their respective communities. The suspects are believed to be the same individuals committing these criminal acts.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
legalreader.com

Can a Mother Keep Children Away from Their Father?

If a mother is preventing a father from seeing the child, the father should stay within the confines of the law. If you’ve separated from your former partner, you might be wondering whether they can successfully prevent you from seeing your children. This is one of the most common concerns for divorced or separated parents – especially for fathers. While it’s true that mothers tend to get slightly preferential treatment when it comes to custody, custody courts in Arizona are starting to take a more fair approach. One thing’s for sure: almost every parent has a right to see their child – at least to some degree.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Police surround South Tucson home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have blocked off an area outside of a South Tucson home late Tuesday, Oct. 4. The scene is close to the intersection of 30th Street and 11th Avenue. At least nine vehicles from the South Tucson police and fire departments are there. KOLD...
SOUTH TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy