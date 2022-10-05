Read full article on original website
Arizona woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing her husband, son
KAIBETO, Ariz. — A woman in northern Arizona has been arrested and is facing federal charges. She allegedly shot and killed her husband and their son. According to The Associated Press, Lydia Carol King, 28, was arrested and booked on recommended charges of two counts of first-degree murder. In...
New Mexico man convicted of killing 2-year-old after fleeing to Mexico
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy after fleeing to Mexico and being apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border. Ricardo Soto inflicted physical injuries upon the toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. On June 7, 2018, Nevarez was found unresponsive and was transported to Children’s Hospital at University Hospital in El Paso, Texas, to treat a skull fracture on the left side of his head, the Alamogordo Daily News reports. Upon the toddler’s arrival, he had minimal brain activity. The toddler eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Arizona troopers find 68 pounds of fentanyl inside fuel tank during I-8 traffic stop
YUMA, Ariz. - Arizona troopers discovered 68 pounds of suspected fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 8 near Yuma earlier this week. Authorities had pulled a sedan over on I-8 at milepost 15 on Oct. 5. A search of the car revealed 52 pounds of pills and 16 pounds of what appeared to be fentanyl powder hidden in the car's fuel tank.
Kaibeto woman accused of killing husband, son
A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week. The FBI says 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Nation police responded to a home...
Circumstantial evidence points to this couple as being involved in UA's 1980s de Kooning heist
After a decades-long search and years of restoration, Willem de Kooning’s painting "Woman-Ochre" is set to go back on display in Tucson on Oct. 8. The famed piece, which was stolen in November of 1985 from the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art, has undergone extensive conservation over the last three years.
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
Sedona police on lookout for suspects and information after possible luring incidents
The Sedona Police Department would like to make the community aware of three incidents over the last week involving suspicious activity of adult males approaching minors. The Police Department is investigating each incident thoroughly and is unsure at this time if they are connected or random. Statements about these incidents...
The Search Contiunes For Missing Camper
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (October 5, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching relentlessly over the past five days for missing camper 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson who has not been seen since 10:30am September 30th, 2022. Stambaugh made reservations at...
18-year-old arrested after found to be in possession of fentanyl
Detectives arrested an 18-year-old who was found to be in possession of fentanyl, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims
A 64-year-old Iowa man has been arrested for threatening to lynch Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and an employee of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for not investigating claims of fictitious voter fraud. “When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of […] The post Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PVPD Needs Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects
Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. On October 5, 2022, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, two males committed two separate auto burglaries in the parking lot of Mountain Valley Park located at 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley. Both the Cottonwood Police Department and Chino Valley Police Department have had similar crimes occur in their respective communities. The suspects are believed to be the same individuals committing these criminal acts.
Can a Mother Keep Children Away from Their Father?
If a mother is preventing a father from seeing the child, the father should stay within the confines of the law. If you’ve separated from your former partner, you might be wondering whether they can successfully prevent you from seeing your children. This is one of the most common concerns for divorced or separated parents – especially for fathers. While it’s true that mothers tend to get slightly preferential treatment when it comes to custody, custody courts in Arizona are starting to take a more fair approach. One thing’s for sure: almost every parent has a right to see their child – at least to some degree.
Missing in Utah: Authorities call Dylan Rounds disappearance a ‘homicide investigation’
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The case of Dylan Rounds who disappeared in May is a homicide investigation. That’s what a Deputy Chief of Box Elder County said about their investigation. James Brenner is still the primary suspect in the disappearance of Dylan Rounds. But Cade Palmer, the Deputy Chief of the Box Elder County […]
Police surround South Tucson home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have blocked off an area outside of a South Tucson home late Tuesday, Oct. 4. The scene is close to the intersection of 30th Street and 11th Avenue. At least nine vehicles from the South Tucson police and fire departments are there. KOLD...
Pima County deputies ask for help finding missing vulnerable adult
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing vulnerable woman from the Picture Rocks area. Lizette Martinez, 29, is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. It is not known what Martinez is...
CBP: Over 40 people rescued from animal trailers in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Border Patrol agents reported recently rescuing over 40 migrants in two separate human smuggling incidents in southern Arizona. On Sept. 25, federal authorities found 33 people inside a horse trailer being hauled by a Ford pickup...
Three Injured in Off-Highway Vehicle Rollover in Walker – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
Last night at approximately 9 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) rollover at the 5-points intersection off Big Bug Mesa Road and Poland Road in Prescott. An OHV with four adult occupants rolled over on its side, resulting in multiple injuries. One woman whose...
Game and Fish officials warn of avian flu in the Phoenix area
Millions of birds are dying across the country after catching a disease known as Avian Flu, and officials in Arizona are keeping a close eye on cases. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
