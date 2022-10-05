Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. LOMPOC, CA, October 4, 2022 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Old Town Trick or Treat will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 1pm-3pm in collaboration with The City of Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division. There will be 40+ local businesses participating throughout Lompoc and handing out candy from their storefronts. In addition, there will be a Free Kid’s Activity Corner at Centennial Park, located at corner of South H Street & Cypress Avenue. Trick or Treat Maps will be available at the Chamber beginning October 5th located at 111 South I Street.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO