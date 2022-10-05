Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Cabrillo's Blake Gregory voted Player of the Week
Cabrillo High School sophomore quarterback Blake Gregory is the Times area football Player of the Week for week six of area the high school season that ended Oct. 1. The Conquistadores lost 35-12 at Templeton in a Sept. 30 Ocean League game, but Gregory, who has also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Conqs this season, threw for 149 yards and both Cabrillo touchdowns.
syvnews.com
Football: Santa Ynez tops Nipomo 30-21 as Beard tops 200 yards receiving
Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred targeted his favorite receiver, Daulton Beard, 12 times Friday night. He missed him once. Beard hauled in 11 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, Gildred threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns total, and the Pirates had enough to stave off winless Nipomo for a 30-21 Mountain League win at Nipomo on the Titans' Homecoming Friday night.
Santa Barbara, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
syvnews.com
Lompoc fall carnival kicks off today at Ryon Park
A fall carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and food concessions. The event is presented by Paul Maurer Shows traveling amusement company of Huntington Beach. Entrance to the four-day carnival is free and open to the public,...
Fillmore Elementary School goes on lockdown
Fillmore Elementary School in Lompoc went into campus-wide lockdown Friday. District officials received information from the Lompoc Police Department that led the school to lockdown.
The Central Coast Railroad Festival returns
The Central Coast Railroad Festival kicked off Friday. The festival takes place across the central coast from Paso Robles to Santa Maria.
Meet the Santa Maria City Council District 3 candidates: Gloria Soto and Steven Funkhouser
Meet the Santa Maria City Council District 3 candidates: Gloria Soto and Steven Funkhouser. The post Meet the Santa Maria City Council District 3 candidates: Gloria Soto and Steven Funkhouser appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
2 Minor Injuries Reported in Fire at Hotel in Santa Barbara
Two minor injuries were reported early Friday in a fire at a hotel near the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the Casa Del Mar Inn at 18 Bath St., fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk. Upon...
syvnews.com
Photos: Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch open on Alamo Pintado Road
The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is one of the many area facilities welcoming visitors and offering a wide selection of pumpkins for the fall season. The Solvang patch features a 14-acre corn maze. There are night-time maze events scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The cost is $8 for the adult corn maze and $4 for the kids corn maze. The U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and The Patch at Los Flores Ranch are both open in Santa Maria.
syvnews.com
Traffic control along State Route 1 in Lompoc begins Thursday
A project to abandon two existing monitoring wells on State Route 1 in Lompoc will result in traffic control on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groundwater monitoring wells are primarily used for observing groundwater levels and flow conditions, obtaining samples for determining groundwater quality, and for evaluating hydraulic properties of aquifers.
Veterans Stand Down event this month in Santa Maria
Homeless and at-risk veterans will get a helping hand at the upcoming Veterans Stand Down event in Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclists Airlifted to Hospital Following Collision in Lompoc
On 10-3-22, at 1439 hrs., officers were sent to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in the 1300 block of N H St. Upon arriving, officers located two subjects that were down with injuries. LPD officers learned a motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped. The...
Santa Barbara Independent
Old Town Trick or Treat Event
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. LOMPOC, CA, October 4, 2022 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Old Town Trick or Treat will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 1pm-3pm in collaboration with The City of Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division. There will be 40+ local businesses participating throughout Lompoc and handing out candy from their storefronts. In addition, there will be a Free Kid’s Activity Corner at Centennial Park, located at corner of South H Street & Cypress Avenue. Trick or Treat Maps will be available at the Chamber beginning October 5th located at 111 South I Street.
mustangnews.net
Police chase through SLO County leads to child endangerment charges
A police chase that neared Cal Poly’s campus on Sunday has resulted in child endangerment charges, the Atascadero Police Department said in an email. On Saturday, a white 2010 Honda Odyssey was reported stolen in Santa Maria, according to an Atascadero Police news release. On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department spotted the car traveling southbound on Highway 101 and reported it to the California Highway Patrol.
Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc
Two motorcyclists were air lifted to trauma centers following a motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in the 1300 block of North H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
Munger Hall design change eliminates two floors; awaits final approvals
UC Santa Barbara cut two floors from its proposed Munger Hall student dormitory design and released updated renderings of the nine-story structure on Sept. 26 as it reaches the final stages of the approval process. The updated design arrived as UCSB prepares to release the long-awaited Environmental Impact Report (EIR)...
kclu.org
A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift
Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
Guadalupe school board member facing charge of misdemeanor battery
In the complaint, it said Rodriguez Jr. “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence upon” another man.
syvnews.com
Solvang council, mayoral candidates share visions for future, issues at hand
Four candidates are vying for two seats on Solvang City Council while one candidate runs unopposed for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. The ballot, which also includes a sales and use tax proposition, is the first since Solvang was divided into four districts. Under the new structure, Solvang voters...
KEYT
Lompoc no longer releasing names of code enforcement violation reporters
LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced on Thursday that it will no longer be reporting any names or other identifying information for those who report code enforcement violation suspects, except in the event that the complaint becomes a part of a civil or criminal case. The change...
