Santa Barbara County, CA

syvnews.com

Cabrillo's Blake Gregory voted Player of the Week

Cabrillo High School sophomore quarterback Blake Gregory is the Times area football Player of the Week for week six of area the high school season that ended Oct. 1. The Conquistadores lost 35-12 at Templeton in a Sept. 30 Ocean League game, but Gregory, who has also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Conqs this season, threw for 149 yards and both Cabrillo touchdowns.
LONG BEACH, CA
syvnews.com

Football: Santa Ynez tops Nipomo 30-21 as Beard tops 200 yards receiving

Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred targeted his favorite receiver, Daulton Beard, 12 times Friday night. He missed him once. Beard hauled in 11 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, Gildred threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns total, and the Pirates had enough to stave off winless Nipomo for a 30-21 Mountain League win at Nipomo on the Titans' Homecoming Friday night.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
High School Football PRO

Santa Barbara, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Channel Islands High School football team will have a game with Santa Barbara High School on October 06, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc fall carnival kicks off today at Ryon Park

A fall carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and food concessions. The event is presented by Paul Maurer Shows traveling amusement company of Huntington Beach. Entrance to the four-day carnival is free and open to the public,...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

2 Minor Injuries Reported in Fire at Hotel in Santa Barbara

Two minor injuries were reported early Friday in a fire at a hotel near the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the Casa Del Mar Inn at 18 Bath St., fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk. Upon...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Photos: Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch open on Alamo Pintado Road

The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is one of the many area facilities welcoming visitors and offering a wide selection of pumpkins for the fall season. The Solvang patch features a 14-acre corn maze. There are night-time maze events scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The cost is $8 for the adult corn maze and $4 for the kids corn maze. The U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and The Patch at Los Flores Ranch are both open in Santa Maria.
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Traffic control along State Route 1 in Lompoc begins Thursday

A project to abandon two existing monitoring wells on State Route 1 in Lompoc will result in traffic control on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groundwater monitoring wells are primarily used for observing groundwater levels and flow conditions, obtaining samples for determining groundwater quality, and for evaluating hydraulic properties of aquifers.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Motorcyclists Airlifted to Hospital Following Collision in Lompoc

On 10-3-22, at 1439 hrs., officers were sent to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in the 1300 block of N H St. Upon arriving, officers located two subjects that were down with injuries. LPD officers learned a motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped. The...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Old Town Trick or Treat Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. LOMPOC, CA, October 4, 2022 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Old Town Trick or Treat will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 1pm-3pm in collaboration with The City of Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division. There will be 40+ local businesses participating throughout Lompoc and handing out candy from their storefronts. In addition, there will be a Free Kid’s Activity Corner at Centennial Park, located at corner of South H Street & Cypress Avenue. Trick or Treat Maps will be available at the Chamber beginning October 5th located at 111 South I Street.
LOMPOC, CA
mustangnews.net

Police chase through SLO County leads to child endangerment charges

A police chase that neared Cal Poly’s campus on Sunday has resulted in child endangerment charges, the Atascadero Police Department said in an email. On Saturday, a white 2010 Honda Odyssey was reported stolen in Santa Maria, according to an Atascadero Police news release. On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department spotted the car traveling southbound on Highway 101 and reported it to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Daily Nexus

Munger Hall design change eliminates two floors; awaits final approvals

UC Santa Barbara cut two floors from its proposed Munger Hall student dormitory design and released updated renderings of the nine-story structure on Sept. 26 as it reaches the final stages of the approval process. The updated design arrived as UCSB prepares to release the long-awaited Environmental Impact Report (EIR)...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift

Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
SANTA YNEZ, CA

