Alabama charter school Legacy Prep needed $250,000 to keep running, state says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Prior to an audit that discovered Birmingham charter school Legacy Prep misspent as much as $311,000 of funds over a two-year period, state education officials were at the table with school officials because of money trouble.
Pell City Schools expels 6th grader, death list discovered on school grounds
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pell City sixth grader is expelled after officials discovered a death list in the student’s notebook. This comes just weeks after a similar incident at Hewitt-Trussville High School was made public. The police chief and superintendent tell CBS42 that student safety is a top priority for Pell City Schools, […]
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
Jacksonville State University to expand student housing, stadium
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, Jacksonville State University announced plans to expand its stadium to include student housing. In July, the board of trustees announced changes to the original plan. The board authorized the housing portion of the project to move to the North Village Housing area. The new...
‘The superintendent is not king’: Judge will allow lawsuit by Chilton County school employees to move forward
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit against the Chilton County Schools superintendent can move forward.
Birmingham crisis center named after longtime mental health advocate
This week the Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair (JBS) Mental Health Authority in Birmingham announced they would be naming their new mental health crisis center after Dr. Richard Craig. According to a press release from JBS, Craig is a former JBS executive director and a longtime advocate for the mental health...
Investigation underway after gun rounds found in bathroom of Talladega elementary school
According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to Houston Elementary School after two live handgun rounds were found in one of the bathrooms.
Lawyers for Casey White withdraw bid to move him to Cullman County jail
Lawyers for Casey Cole White are no longer requesting that the accused killer be moved to Cullman County Jail. In a motion filed this morning, White’s attorneys stated that housing White in the county jail “is no longer a viable option.”. Last month, his lawyers asked the court...
Despite pushback, the organizers of Cullman’s first PRIDE event are pushing forward
Gilly Sunshine is no stranger to receiving online hate. With 400,000 followers on TikTok, he said hate comes with the territory. “Because if you’ve been gay and weird on the Internet long enough, you’ve heard everything. It’s nothing new to me,” said Shine, whose real name is Rickey H. Foster Jr.
Alabama Ethics Commission fines former legislative candidate $705
Former state House District 40 candidate Julie Borrelli will pay a $705.20 fine “out of my own pocket” after a decision made Tuesday by the Alabama Ethics Commission denying her appeal on two violations but reducing her fine for a third, on which she had already made a payment.
Birmingham City Council approves $150,000 for Create Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is taking action to make the city more attractive to film and production companies approving more money for Create Birmingham. The city council voted Tuesday to give Create Birmingham $150,000 so it can continue attracting film, television, and other media productions to...
Former Brookside chief Mike Jones indicted on charge of impersonating officer
A grand jury indicted Mike Jones, the former police chief in the troubled town of Brookside, on a felony charge of impersonating a peace officer during a traffic stop in Covington County. The charge is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The grand jury...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office secures new pay scale to stay competitive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In order to stay completive with other local law enforcement agencies, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office decided to reach out to their elected leaders for a new competitive pay scale which is now one of the highest in the area. Entry level compensation for a...
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for Customers
Birmingham Water Works Board has taken a lot of criticism, with Chairman Chris Rice resigning multiple times, and now they announce the water bill may go up again, causing more problems for Birmingham residents.
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
Three Bradley Alabama Attorneys Appointed to DRI Young Lawyers Committee Leadership Roles
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that three of the firm’s associates in the firm’s Birmingham office have been appointed to DRI Young Lawyers Committee leadership roles, effective Oct. 28, 2022. With more than 1,500 members internationally, DRI is the largest international membership...
Landing laying off 110 nationally, but still ‘committed to growing’ in Alabama
Landing today announced a reorganization of its operations, laying off 110 employees nationally, with some out of its Birmingham headquarters. At the same time, the company said it was reshuffling another 70 positions, moving them to different locations around the country. According to Landing, the reorganization happened over the last...
Walmart shooting, Jan. 6 conviction, unemployment suit: Down in Alabama
A deadly shooting inside the Walmart in Enterprise. The conviction of a Hokes Bluff man related to the Jan. 6, 2020 rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The court case over the Alabama Dept. of Labor’s handling of COVID-related unemployment benefits. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
Alabama teacher sentenced to 4 years for sending obscene material to child
ALABAMA (WRBL) – An Alabama teacher has been sentenced to serve more than four years in prison for transferring obscene material to a minor. Last week, Richard Pope, age 57, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison, the FBI said in a news release. “This sentence sends a strong message that those who abuse […]
