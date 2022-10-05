ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
Trussville, AL
Jacksonville State University to expand student housing, stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, Jacksonville State University announced plans to expand its stadium to include student housing. In July, the board of trustees announced changes to the original plan. The board authorized the housing portion of the project to move to the North Village Housing area. The new...
Birmingham City Council approves $150,000 for Create Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is taking action to make the city more attractive to film and production companies approving more money for Create Birmingham. The city council voted Tuesday to give Create Birmingham $150,000 so it can continue attracting film, television, and other media productions to...
