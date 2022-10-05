ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

WisDOT exploring changes to Highway 178 in Chippewa Falls

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Highway 178, along the eastern side of Chippewa Falls, could be re-configured to add possibly traffic lights or a roundabout at the intersection with Olson Drive.

A public hearing will be held today for the public to see the proposed changes and provide input to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a home on Lee Street in Eau Claire Friday. Lieutenant Ben Frederick with the Eau Claire Police Department, says law enforcement got some information that led them to investigate the home. Other law enforcement agencies were called to help. Our crew on scene says he saw multiple vehicles at the scene, including the Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit. Our photographer also saw someone breaking up concrete with a hammer.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak

MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District. A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.
MELROSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Missing Person In Rusk County Discovered Deceased

RUSK COUNTY -- Authorities in Rusk County say that missing 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson, has been found deceased. We regret to inform you that we located Mrs Bisson deceased today during our woodland searches. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Foul play is not suspected. We...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Chippewa Falls, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WEAU is under construction

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you are driving down Hastings Way this week, don’t be worried by boards over the windows of our building. WEAU is not shutting down. We are currently doing some major renovations to the news station. Things will look a little different around here, but...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
MENOMONIE, WI
centralwinews.com

Cadott Village Board; Board action sends Kwik Trip forward

A Certified Survey Map for Pat Englert, at 618 W. Yellow Street, was approved during a regular Cadott Village Board meeting Oct. 3. She wanted to shift the lot line between her two lots, so she could get her mower around her fence, if she were ever to sell the empty lot. Photo by Julia Wolf.
CADOTT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Wisdot
WEAU-TV 13

Pizza Del Re to offer delivery, carry-out ahead of full reopening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A popular pizza place in Eau Claire is taking a big step towards reopening next week. Pizza Del Re announced it will officially open for carry-out and delivery on Oct. 13, just over a year since the restaurant closed in September of 2021. Vangjel Kapbardhi,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Police honors fallen officer Robert Bolton

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Officer Robert Bolton. On Oct. 6, 1982, he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. Though it’s been 40 years, Bolton’s widow, Lynn BeBeau, said it feels like yesterday she got the...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake

TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wiproud.com

S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Eau Claire groundbreaking ceremony

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – S.C. Swiderski held a groundbreaking ceremony for their SCS Eau Claire apartment homes on September 29th. They were joined by many partners on the project including Terry W. from the City of Eau Claire – Government, Jeff S. from Advanced Engineering Concepts, Brooke P. and other members of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, Daren P. and Kevin I. from Peoples State Bank, as well as other partners on the project and many city and community members.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Rusk County Authorities Searching For Missing Woman With Dementia

RUSK COUNTY - Authorities in Rusk County are asking of the public’s help in locating Mary Lou Bisson, 91, who has dementia, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Mary Lou, from Ingram, went missing Wednesday. Several law enforcement, K9's, drones, fire departments and family are currently looking for her.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Unity Woman Dies After Crossing In Front of Train on a UTV

A Unity woman died after crossing in front of a train while using a UTV. According to the Wisconsin DNR, the accident happened around noon on Saturday. The 57-year-old woman was driving a UTV north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Ripling Road.
UNITY, WI
drydenwire.com

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald Discusses Recent Press Releases

SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald took a few viewer questions and also discussed the recent events in Barron County on this week's episode of Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy!. Discussion included:. The live-streaming show began at 8:30 (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Passerby saves driver from fiery wreck in Wisconsin

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man's life was saved by a passerby after a fiery collision on a highway in western Wisconsin.The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A commercial freightliner truck carrying mail crossed into the northbound lane of State Highway 25, hitting a a pickup truck head-on.The two cars were then fully engulfed in flames, and a passerby pulled the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck out of the car.The 25-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester hospital by helicopter. The driver of the freightliner also had serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.The sheriff's office said the passerby left the scene before they could be identified, but undoubtedly saved the life of the pickup truck driver.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
5K+
Followers
198
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy