Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Ohio elections chief announces new public integrity unit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican elections chief on Wednesday announced a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans’ “crisis of confidence” in the electoral process even while acknowledging the state’s reputation for secure voting. The unit, taking effect next...
KAAL-TV
Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
KAAL-TV
Reports: Paula Overby, 2nd congressional district candidate, dies Wednesday
The Democratic and Republican candidates for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District have released statements expressing their condolences for the death of Legal Marijuana Now party candidate Paula Overby. The office of Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon sent an email Wednesday afternoon saying the office is aware of reports about...
KAAL-TV
Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz discusses fentanyl crisis
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz was in Rochester Wednesday meeting with area legislators and law enforcement to discuss the fight against fentanyl and prosecuting drug crimes. Schultz is not a criminal law attorney, he worked as a private sector attorney and specialized in business...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association endorses Dr. Scott Jensen for Governor
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) announced on Thursday they are endorsing Dr. Scott Jensen for Governor. The MPPOA is the largest association representing public safety professionals in the state. The announcement was made in front of the ruins of the Minneapolis 3rd...
KAAL-TV
IEDA awards $4.5M to Mason City, Cerro Gordo Co. for biking, trail projects
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced a total of $14.1 million in grant funding that will go towards four projects through Destination Iowa. The City of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County will receive $4.5 million which will enhance...
KAAL-TV
Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation’s top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of his bone-dry fields.
KAAL-TV
Men charged with defrauding Florida school shooter’s brother
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The head of a Virginia company accused of exploiting immigration detainees seeking bail has now been charged with defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said Mike Donovan, the CEO of Nexus Services in Verona, Virginia, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Musk lawyers say Twitter won’t accept renewed $44 billion bid for the company, ask Delaware court to halt upcoming trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Musk lawyers say Twitter won’t accept renewed $44 billion bid for the company, ask Delaware court to halt upcoming trial. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Maryland governor to testify at former aide’s trial
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the federal fraud trial of his former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, a rarity for a sitting governor. The Daily Record reports that the disclosure is part of a joint filing of proposed questions for prospective jurors.
KAAL-TV
Twitter tells Delaware court it opposes Elon Musk’s attempt to halt trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter tells Delaware court it opposes Elon Musk’s attempt to halt trial. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
US jury convicts man in deadly Alabama kidnapping of child
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was convicted Friday on two federal charges in a 2019 kidnapping that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, whose disappearance from a Birmingham birthday party led to 10 days of frantic searches. Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, was convicted on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Elllison, Sanders make campaign stop in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Former presidential candidate and current Senator Bernie Sanders and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison were in Rochester Friday for a campaign event. The pair spoke at Rochester Community and Technical College, and talked about everything from election security to abortion and public safety. “We deserve...
KAAL-TV
AG Ellison sues Fleet Farm stores for alleged involvement in gun trafficking
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Fleet Farm stores for what he alleges negligently aided and abetted straw purchasers contributing to gun trafficking in Minnesota. Ellison said the complaint charges Fleet Farm with negligence, negligent entrustment, aiding and abetting, and...
KAAL-TV
Colors continue to become more vibrant
The latest Fall Colors report is out from the Minnesota DNR which shows progress in almost all SE Minnesota Counties over earlier in the week. The southern-most counties near the state line are showing the best color reaching Near Peak status. Others surrounding have reached Partial. North Iowa remains unchanged...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota State, U of M collaborating to address nursing workforce crisis
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State and the University of Minnesota have entered into a collaboration to address the growing shortage of nurses in the state. The newly formed Coalition for Nursing Equity and Excellence (CNEE) will work with every school of nursing in the state, health care providers, and others invested in improving health care in Minnesota to increase enrollment in nurse education programs, expand equity in the nursing workforce, and increase the success of nursing students.
KAAL-TV
Drought worsens in Minnesota; more than 75% of the state experiencing dry conditions
(ABC 6 News) – Drought conditions have worsened across Minnesota with more than 75% of the state experiencing dry conditions, up from 54% just last week, according to the latest weekly U.S. Drought Monitor. The release of Thursday’s report shows most of southeastern Minnesota having “abnormally dry” conditions meaning...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota’s most popular Halloween candy revealed
(ABC 6 News) – The most popular Halloween candy in Minnesota is… Hot Tamales. The Candy Store, put together an interactive map showing the top 3 most popular candies for each state. The company says they’ve used 15 years of data to compile the list. View the map, HERE.
Comments / 0