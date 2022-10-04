(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State and the University of Minnesota have entered into a collaboration to address the growing shortage of nurses in the state. The newly formed Coalition for Nursing Equity and Excellence (CNEE) will work with every school of nursing in the state, health care providers, and others invested in improving health care in Minnesota to increase enrollment in nurse education programs, expand equity in the nursing workforce, and increase the success of nursing students.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO