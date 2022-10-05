ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Jana Kramer Shares Shocking Details From Past Abusive Relationship: 'He Was Going To Kill Me'

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJqyA_0iMCPqPM00
mega

Country singer Jana Kramer is sharing her own harrowing story of domestic abuse to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Saturday, October 1, the star uploaded an old photo of herself with her mother, and while she acknowledged that they both looked happy in the sweet snap, she revealed, "what was under the smile is something that I still to this day have a hard time talking about."

"I don’t remember the excuses that I told people when I flew home to escape my abuser about the cuts and scrapes on my shoulder and arms, or why my ribs were hurting. But when I look at this photo that’s all I see," continued the mom-of-two. "I see a broken girl."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, 38, went on to explain that an ex not only said "he was going kill me," but would also pin her to the ground and strangle her — though throughout their relationship , he would still profess his love for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diNJx_0iMCPqPM00
mega

The crooner admitted she "was so full of shame" that she thought she deserved what was happening, which is why she stayed quiet for so long. "I held onto that for years thinking that was true," she confessed. "That’s what I was made to believe."

JANA KRAMER & JAY CUTLER ARE NO LONGER TOGETHER AFTER 'GOING ON A FEW DATES'

Going forward, the One Tree Hill alum plans to open up more about the ordeal, though she revealed the recovery process has been "a journey and one I’m still trying to walk through knowing that wasn’t the last abusive relationship."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aC6pm_0iMCPqPM00
mega

The actress concluded her post by declaring that no one deserves any form of abuse, whether it's "physically, sexually, mentally, verbally, financial or emotionally."

"I speak out to help others and to hopefully help at least one person who is reading this to talk to someone. There are people who want to be there for you. That are there for you," she stated. "Please don’t wait until you lose your breath. Your life, Your heart, your soul is meant to be here and is meant to be loved and cherished."

Kramer has previously shared that her ex-husband Michael Gambino was abusive towards her — so much so, it lead to a conviction of attempted murder. She also had a "toxic" marriage to Mike Caussin , though she never accused him of physical abuse. However, Caussin did admit to being unfaithful more than once.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Fighting Over What?': Wynonna Judd Breaks Silence On Rumors She's Feuding With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Setting the record straight. Wynonna Judd insists there is no feud going on between her and sister Ashley Judd over their late mom Naomi Judd's will. “Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'” Wynonna said in a cover story, making it clear that there is "no argument" between the sisters following recent rumors.“Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?” the 58-year-old continued. 'SHE WAS...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ray J Sparks Concern With Since-Deleted Video About Suicidal Thoughts, Jumping Off Ledge

Ray J has his fans worrying after he posted a since-deleted video of himself seemingly contemplating whether to take his own life. Appearing to be sitting on some kind of elevated surface as he zoomed in on a bright orange full moon, the 41-year-old said in the alarming video, posted Thursday, October 6, "If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight."Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., shares daughter Melody Love, 4, and son Epik Ray, 2, with Princess Love. In another video, Ray J was sitting on the ledge with...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Will Reportedly Be Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial

Lisa Marie Presley is being pulled into Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial.Elvis Presley's only daughter — who was an avid member of the Church of Scientology until 2012 — will allegedly be called by the prosecution to testify against the That '70s Show actor as he faces three charges of forcible rape.If convicted, Masterson faces a sentence of up to 45 years in prison, and Presley's testimony may or may not completely turn the court case around.LISA MARIE PRESLEY SHARES LESSONS ON GRIEVING TWO YEARS AFTER LOSING HER SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH TO SUICIDEThe trial is set to begin on Tuesday,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kisses From Chrissy Teigen! Model Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Adorable Mirror Selfie

Chrissy Teigen can't wait to give a big smooch to her third child with husband John Legend.The model took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 4, with a sweet and sassy mirror selfie baring her fast-growing baby bump."Dress for the job you want — sleeping. New veg out garden jams on @cravingsbychrissyteigen!!!" the pregnant mother-of-two captioned a picture of herself posing in pretty pajamas.Teigen styled a short-sleeve yellow sleepwear set — which featured a white-colored fall pattern of leaves, flowers, mushrooms and other vegetables — and let her luscious locks fall naturally to frame her face.OH MAMA! CHRISSY TEIGEN FLAUNTS BABY...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jana Kramer
OK! Magazine

Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next

After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Abuser#Kill Me#Country#Jana Kramer Jay Cutler
OK! Magazine

She 'Is Done': Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady 'Can Be Repaired,' Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen is ready to throw in the towel on her marriage to Tom Brady, according to a source. After months of being at odds, the supermodel is "done" trying to make her union with the NFL pro work and is ready to "move on," claimed a source, who told a news publication, "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult," but "she doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."Bündchen "is doing okay" as her relationship with Brady nears its end, added the source. "She is just trying to figure out her life." LOOK...
NFL
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Go Grocery Shopping After Actress Claims Ex Brad Pitt 'Choked' One Of Their Kids

Keep calm and carry on. Though Angelina Jolie's abuse allegations over ex-husband Brad Pitt have resurfaced yet again, the actress is doing her best to maintain a sense of normalcy for her pack. In fact, one day after the allegations — in which Jolie claimed the Oscar winner "choked" one of their children — made headlines, the mom-of-six went food shopping in Los Angeles with their youngest daughter, Vivienne.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'RHOC' Alum Meghan King Reveals Her Children ‘Weren’t Even Invited’ To Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds' Italian Wedding

Meghan King called out her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, for not having their three children present at his wedding last month. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum stated the estranged pair's 5-year-old daughter, Aspen, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4, "weren't even invited" to their father's marriage ceremonies to Kortnie O'Connor in Lake Como, Italy.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Begs Kanye West To 'Stop Tearing' Kim Kardashian Down 'And Using Our Family When You Want To Deflect'

Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat! After Kanye West called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the reality star stepped in to defend her sister. "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," she said via the comments section on the rapper's post, which was uploaded on Wednesday, October 5. "Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Put Love On Display During Date Night After Reconciliation

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin put their love on display while taking on the streets of New York City. Just two weeks after the couple called off their divorce, they were seen walking arm-in-arm out of The Polo Bar on Thursday, October 6. The Rocky actor, 76, and the model, 54, dressed to impress for their date night, with Sly wearing a blue suit and jacket with black shoes, while his wife stunned in a navy blue dress and black heels, as seen in photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Admits She Wants To Be 'Set Up' By Pal Jenna Bush Hager Following Joel Schiffman Split

Moving on! Earlier this year, Hoda Kotb announced she and Joel Schiffman split, and now it looks like she's ready to meet someone new. During the Tuesday, October 4, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 58-year-old said her co-host is "really good at setting people up." "Yeah, I want to set you up," Jenna Bush Hager replied, to which Kotb said, "OK, I want to be set up."Bush Hager was shocked by the mom-of-two's answer. "I have chills!" Bush Hager noted. "That is a challenge that I am going to go for."Kotb explained that she "trusts" Bush Hager...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert Rocks Denim Jumpsuit While Walking Hand In Hand With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin: Photos!

Her biggest fan! Miranda Lambert was accompanied by husband Brendan McLoughlin when she stopped in at Jimmy Kimmel's late night show on Monday, October 4. The country superstar belted out her hit "Strange" on the talk show and was then spotted exiting the Los Angeles studio alongside her man, who grabbed her hand as they retreated back to their car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry Promises 'Raw Honesty' About His 'Darkest Days' On Book Tour

Matthew Perry will be opening up about his battles with addiction and some of the darkest moments of his life on the book tour for his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."Join me on my book tour this November!" Perry captioned a snapshot of himself standing next to an advertisement for the book. "Tickets on sale now ... looking forward to seeing you and sharing stories..."ADDICTION, 'FRIENDS' RUMORS & FAILED RELATIONSHIPS: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MATTHEW PERRY'S UPCOMING BOOKThe sitcom star is scheduled to hit New York City on Wednesday, November 2, followed by a...
WASHINGTON, DC
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Spotted Cleansing Car With Sage Amid Tom Brady Divorce Whispers

It seems supermodel Gisele Bündchen is looking for a fresh start amid her rumored split with Tom Brady, tapping a professional to help her spiritually cleanse her car. On Thursday, October 7, the Victoria’s Secret alum was spotted outside of her office in Miami, Fla., where she and an unidentified holistic professional appeared to burn a smudge stick — a traditional Indigenous practice believed to clear negative energy — outside of her SUV.
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

134K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy