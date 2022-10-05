Jana Kramer Shares Shocking Details From Past Abusive Relationship: 'He Was Going To Kill Me'

mega

Country singer Jana Kramer is sharing her own harrowing story of domestic abuse to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Saturday, October 1, the star uploaded an old photo of herself with her mother, and while she acknowledged that they both looked happy in the sweet snap, she revealed, "what was under the smile is something that I still to this day have a hard time talking about."

"I don’t remember the excuses that I told people when I flew home to escape my abuser about the cuts and scrapes on my shoulder and arms, or why my ribs were hurting. But when I look at this photo that’s all I see," continued the mom-of-two. "I see a broken girl."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, 38, went on to explain that an ex not only said "he was going kill me," but would also pin her to the ground and strangle her — though throughout their relationship , he would still profess his love for her.

mega

The crooner admitted she "was so full of shame" that she thought she deserved what was happening, which is why she stayed quiet for so long. "I held onto that for years thinking that was true," she confessed. "That’s what I was made to believe."

JANA KRAMER & JAY CUTLER ARE NO LONGER TOGETHER AFTER 'GOING ON A FEW DATES'

Going forward, the One Tree Hill alum plans to open up more about the ordeal, though she revealed the recovery process has been "a journey and one I’m still trying to walk through knowing that wasn’t the last abusive relationship."

mega

The actress concluded her post by declaring that no one deserves any form of abuse, whether it's "physically, sexually, mentally, verbally, financial or emotionally."

"I speak out to help others and to hopefully help at least one person who is reading this to talk to someone. There are people who want to be there for you. That are there for you," she stated. "Please don’t wait until you lose your breath. Your life, Your heart, your soul is meant to be here and is meant to be loved and cherished."

Kramer has previously shared that her ex-husband Michael Gambino was abusive towards her — so much so, it lead to a conviction of attempted murder. She also had a "toxic" marriage to Mike Caussin , though she never accused him of physical abuse. However, Caussin did admit to being unfaithful more than once.