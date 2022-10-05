ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pete Davidson Seems To Have Removed One Of His Tattoos Dedicated To Ex Kim Kardashian — See The Evidence

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTsmX_0iMCPpWd00
Source: mega

It's safe to say Pete Davidson has no intentions of rekindling his romance with Kim Kardashian. On Monday, October 3, the comedian was spotted on the set of his upcoming comedy series, Bupkis, sporting a bandage just below his neck, making it seem as if he's erased or changed a tattoo he once got in the reality star's honor.

The ink in question paid homage to the mom-of-four's legal pursuits and read, "My girl is a lawyer."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbaCf_0iMCPpWd00
Source: mega

The Rookie alum, 28, debuted the tattoo earlier this year, and it turned out to be one of several dedicated to Kardashian, as he also has the first initial of her four children and the phrase, "The Jasmine to my Aladdin," which references their first kiss that occurred during an Aladdin-themed Saturday Night Live sketch.

Article continues below advertisement

"He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me]. But the ‘Kim’ one is not actually a tattoo. It’s a branding," the SKIMS founder, 41, clarified of her name being on his chest. "I think he was just like, ‘I want something that’s there, that I can’t get rid of [like] my tattoos.' He just wanted it there as like, a scar."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMLZv_0iMCPpWd00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously shared, the twosome split in August after nearly nine months together. While some blamed the breakup on distance, others claimed Davidson was too "needy" for the makeup mogul, as she wasn't ready to commit to a longterm future despite his alleged desire to get hitched.

Meanwhile, the Staten Island native's pal Johnny Potenza insisted it was the funny man who pulled the plug on their romance, as Kardashian had "too much baggage for him."

Source: OK!

"She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them," Potenza noted, referring to the rapper's incessant social media hate towards Davidson.

Regardless, an insider said the two still have "respect" for one another as they pursue separate paths. "Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy," a source revealed. "He’s got a huge career ahead of him."

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Tattoos#Celebrities Gossip#Kim And Kanye#Staten Island#Aladdin
International Business Times

Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot

Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
seventeen.com

Kim Kardashian Racks Up a Bill in Credit Card Earrings and Pantashoes

Cha-ching! That’s the sound of Kim Kardashian swiping her credit card…wait, what? They’re earrings, you say? 👀 💳. Yes — and they cost a pretty penny, too. Kim made waves on her way to film Good Morning America in a full Balenciaga outfit, including their highly-sought after (and sold-out) $425 black card earrings. The reality star's style statement has us thinking about what other necessities we could turn into high-fashion moments — car keys? Phone chargers? The possibilities are endless.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight

Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

134K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy