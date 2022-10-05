Pete Davidson Seems To Have Removed One Of His Tattoos Dedicated To Ex Kim Kardashian — See The Evidence

Source: mega

It's safe to say Pete Davidson has no intentions of rekindling his romance with Kim Kardashian. On Monday, October 3, the comedian was spotted on the set of his upcoming comedy series, Bupkis, sporting a bandage just below his neck, making it seem as if he's erased or changed a tattoo he once got in the reality star's honor.

The ink in question paid homage to the mom-of-four's legal pursuits and read, "My girl is a lawyer."

The Rookie alum, 28, debuted the tattoo earlier this year, and it turned out to be one of several dedicated to Kardashian, as he also has the first initial of her four children and the phrase, "The Jasmine to my Aladdin," which references their first kiss that occurred during an Aladdin-themed Saturday Night Live sketch.

"He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me]. But the ‘Kim’ one is not actually a tattoo. It’s a branding," the SKIMS founder, 41, clarified of her name being on his chest. "I think he was just like, ‘I want something that’s there, that I can’t get rid of [like] my tattoos.' He just wanted it there as like, a scar."

As OK! previously shared, the twosome split in August after nearly nine months together. While some blamed the breakup on distance, others claimed Davidson was too "needy" for the makeup mogul, as she wasn't ready to commit to a longterm future despite his alleged desire to get hitched.

Meanwhile, the Staten Island native's pal Johnny Potenza insisted it was the funny man who pulled the plug on their romance, as Kardashian had "too much baggage for him."

"She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them," Potenza noted, referring to the rapper's incessant social media hate towards Davidson.

Regardless, an insider said the two still have "respect" for one another as they pursue separate paths. "Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy," a source revealed. "He’s got a huge career ahead of him."