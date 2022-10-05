'Misleading and deceitful' — Mailer uses suggestive photos to attack legislative candidate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stan Parker is the second Republican to announce a bid for mayor. Stan Parker played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Park compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.

