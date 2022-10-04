RUMOR: New EPCOT Nighttime Show to Feature Drones, Harmonious “Stargate & Taco” Barges to be Removed & Destroyed

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Railroad Tracks Continue to be Installed at TRON Lightcycle Run Site in Magic Kingdom
While the Walt Disney World Railroad STILL isn’t quite ready to welcome guests back at the Magic Kingdom, a big sign of its impending return can be seen in Tomorrowland. Train tracks continue to be assembled between Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle Run. The railroad hasn’t operated for guests...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Opening Date Announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland
An opening day has been announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland. The attraction will open on January 27, 2023. While it was previously announced that the ride and Mickey’s Toontown would open simultaneously, Runaway Railway is opening early for the kickoff of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.
disneytips.com
Disney Park Doubles the Price of Its “FastPass” Pack for One-Time Fee
The Disney Genie+ and individual Lightning Lanes seem like they are here to stay at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. But would you be interested in paying a one-time fee for an ultimate “FastPass” package?. When visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Hotel Bell Services Now Able to Hold Alcohol
Bell services at Walt Disney World Resort hotels can now hold alcohol deliveries and groceries. We spoke to Cast Members at Disney’s Contemporary Resort about the service. Guests having alcohol delivered from services like Amazon, Total Wine & More, and Door Dash must be at bell services when the alcohol is dropped off to be able to present ID. Cast Members recommend following the delivery tracking so you can be at the counter at the time of delivery. If you miss the delivery, bell services cannot accept the alcohol.
Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping
Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Saved The Life of a 14-Year-Old Gay Boy
In an article for The Daily Beast, singer Bill McKinley wrote about how, at 14-years-old, he “ran away” to Walt Disney World and the experience saved his life. McKinley first heard about Walt Disney World on Friday, October 29, 1971, at 8:00 p.m., in Grand Rapids, Ohio. He remembers every detail of watching “Disney’s Wonderful World of Color” on NBC in the library of Nazareth Hall Military Academy at 11-years-old.
WDW News Today
The American Adventure Reopening Date Set for EPCOT
After closing on September 19th, The American Adventure has finally announced a reopening at EPCOT. As of the writing of this article, it is unknown what updates have been made, if any, during the refurbishment of this fan-favorite Audio-Animatronic show. The show is set to reopen to guests on December...
WDW News Today
Cirque Du Soleil ‘Drawn to Life’ Adding Sunday Matinee Performances in 2023
Cirque Du Soleil is adding Sunday matinee performances to their 2023 schedule for “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs. The show is currently being performed at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. most Tuesdays through Saturdays. Starting on January 4, 2023, the show will shift to Wednesday through Sunday...
disneydining.com
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Getting Delicious New Food Options
When planning a vacation at Walt Disney World Resort, there are so many Resort hotel options to choose from. From fun Value Resorts like Art of Animation and All-Star Movies to Moderate Resorts like Caribbean Beach Resort and Deluxe Resorts like Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, there is something for almost every budget.
WDW News Today
Xandarian Snack ‘Zarg Nuts’ May Be Available Soon at EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, No Word on ‘Cake Toast’
The Zarg Nuts available at the “Wonders Of Xandar” booth at the 2022 New York Comic Con have made a lasting impression with visitors, and it seems that this Xandarian delight will soon be available to more connoisseurs of galactic cuisine. The booth at New York Comic Con...
WDW News Today
New Tatooine Planet Series, ’77 Collection, and More ‘Star Wars’ Merchandise at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New collections of “Star Wars” merchandise arrived at Disneyland Resort this week. We found the Tatooine planet series, 1977 collection, and more in Star Trader. Jawa Plush – $22.99. This plush features a Jawa...
WDW News Today
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company
The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7
One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
WDW News Today
‘Encanto’ Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World
An “Encanto” bus wrap has debuted at Walt Disney World for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month. Disney shared a photo of the bus wrap, featuring Mirabel, Antonio, and Isabela, on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page. The caption reads:. For more information on booking...
WDW News Today
Zero Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disneyland Resort, Coming Soon to Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The light-up Zero popcorn bucket, shaped like Jack’s ghost dog from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” is available at Disneyland Resort as of today, October 7. @disneyparks. 🚨ZERO POPCORN BUCKET ALERT!🚨 Available at Disneyland Oct....
WDW News Today
New Details Released for ‘World of Color – One’ & ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectaculars at Disneyland Resort’s 100 Years of Wonder Celebration
As part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration, Disneyland Resort guests will be dazzled by two all-new nighttime spectaculars starting January 27, 2023. “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure park will celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago. It will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways. The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”
Tankoa’s New 223-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Massive Infinity Pool That Doubles as Walkway and Staircase
Tankoa’s latest superyacht concept couldn’t be more Italian if it tried. The stylish 223-footer, which was unveiled at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, is the product of a patriotic partnership between the Genoa-based yard and noted Venetian studio Enrico Gobbi of Team For Design. It was also named in honor of the storied Fenice Opera House, in Venice, and inspired by the beauty of the historic city. “Like her namesake, the T680 Fenice is a triumph of poise, rhythm and grace,” Tankoa’s sales and marketing manager Giuseppe Mazza said in a statement. Indeed, the vessel’s exterior takes cues from automotive and aeronautical design,...
WDW News Today
Sleeping Beauty Castle Model Kit Now Available at Downtown Disney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Have you ever looked at a Disney Parks castle and wish you could live in it? Here is the next best thing (well, maybe) — building your own at home with this Sleeping Beauty Castle Model Kit.
WDW News Today
New Hollywood Tower Hotel Apparel Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios won’t want to miss the new Hollywood Tower Hotel-themed apparel we found at Tower Hotel Gifts!. Hollywood Tower Hotel Red Long-Sleeve Shirt –...
