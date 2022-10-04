RUMOR: New EPCOT Nighttime Show to Feature Drones, Harmonious “Stargate & Taco” Barges to be Removed & Destroyed

Bell services at Walt Disney World Resort hotels can now hold alcohol deliveries and groceries. We spoke to Cast Members at Disney’s Contemporary Resort about the service. Guests having alcohol delivered from services like Amazon, Total Wine & More, and Door Dash must be at bell services when the alcohol is dropped off to be able to present ID. Cast Members recommend following the delivery tracking so you can be at the counter at the time of delivery. If you miss the delivery, bell services cannot accept the alcohol.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO