WLUC
Volunteers remove tribute pickets from Kids Cove Playground
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work has officially started on the new Kids Cove Playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. The first step was to remove tribute pickets from the existing playground. The Marquette West Rotary Club recruited volunteers to remove over 600 pickets from the playground’s fence. Pickets will...
WLUC
Gwinn School Board Policy Committee discusses flags
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - During a meeting Monday night, the Gwinn Area Community School Board’s district policy committee recommended against adopting a policy prohibiting banners, flags, or similar items. The policy would have only allowed the display of the state, school and U.S. flag. The district faced public pushback...
WLUC
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock has been cited for abuse and neglect following an investigation from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The 106-page report found the facility has “insufficient staff to meet resident needs,” based on three factors:...
WLUC
Marquette City Commission talks green futures
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission passed a lease agreement Tuesday with the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) to install electric vehicle charging stations in Marquette. The agreement calls for the installation of multiple charging stations around the city. This includes locations like Clark Lambros Park...
WLUC
People get active for melanoma awareness at Up North Lodge
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents came out Sunday afternoon to walk, bike or run for a cause. The “Just Believe run” was hosted at the Up North Lodge and went around Shag Lake. The run is all about raising awareness of melanoma and giving back to the community. Participants who showed up early got a free skin check from Forefront Dermatology.
WLUC
Lakeview School students learn about fire safety
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Lakeview Elementary and Middle School learned the importance of fire prevention Tuesday. Firefighters from the City of Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Richmond Township took part in multiple demonstrations at both schools. “Fire can be scary [for kids] but it’s still a conversation that needs...
WLUC
Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
WLUC
Nominations open for annual Folklife Award
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center needs your help with nominations for its Folklife award. The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or participate in U.P. folk traditions in their community. Whether it’s those who quilt, do traditional dance or make documentaries, all are accepted as long as it is promoting folklore in the U.P.
WLUC
Hancock’s Retro Rental and Repair is leveling up with new services
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock-based business specializing in all things retro is making plans to expand its services. Since moving to the business in January, Retro Rental and Repair has offered a wide variety of video games, movies, and more for sale. They also provide space to play card...
WLUC
City of Marquette, Houghton Fire Departments say number of fires are normal this time of year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. fire departments want to ensure you’re safe when starting a furnace for the colder weather. This reminder comes after multiple fires in the past four days across the Upper Peninsula. Pete Windsor from the Marquette City Fire Department said before you turn on your furnace, make sure it is safe and clean to use.
WLUC
Fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a three-year hiatus, it’s time to once again bowl for a good cause. The fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns to Marquette, the funds will go towards the Big Brother, Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties. The fundraiser will take...
WLUC
Marquette Haunted Hayride previews its annual event
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Haunted Hayride is getting ready to host its annual event at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Or as they’re called this time of year the scare grounds. Coordinator Andi Goriesky says the event is more than just a spooky ride. “It is a...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its second recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration Monday morning. The event had opening and closing drum songs from Morning Thunder, statements from speakers and a walk to the NMU Fire Site. The ceremony began at the Land Recognition Sign on campus. It is the second year the day has been officially recognized by NMU.
WLUC
UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire
VILLAGE OF LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - A family of six has been displaced after their house in the Village of Laurium caught fire Monday morning. The Salvation Army of Hancock is seeking donations to help. There are 4 adults, two children, and two small dogs. The Salvation Army said right...
WLUC
Marquette Regional History Center presents ‘History Comes Alive, an Evening at the Museum’ Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is bringing history alive and this time it’s for the adults. Wednesday night the History Center is hosting ‘History Comes Alive, an Evening at the Museum.’. Docents from the history center will be in costume, representing historical characters from...
WLUC
Silver Creek Church to host Operation Winter Wear
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church will soon give away hundreds of coats. Silver Creek Church is hosting Operation Winter Wear next week. The church has been collecting winter coats, hats and gloves all year. Now it is giving away cold-weather apparel to anyone who needs it. Folks can make an appointment to get their coats or drop in next Friday without an appointment.
WLUC
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening. The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:. Houghton. Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM Residential - 10/31 5-8PM Marquette. Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM.
WLUC
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person sustained minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening. Officials told a TV6 reporter on scene that a vehicle was turning left off Teal Lake Road to go west on US-41 when it collided with an oncoming vehicle. A third vehicle was...
WLUC
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire at a Marquette Township business was quickly put out early Monday morning. It started just before 1:00 a.m. at the back door of Range Telecommunications. The answering service and alarm monitoring business is on US-41, across from My Place Hotel. The Marquette Township...
WLUC
G’s Lakeshore Pizza getting ready to close for season at end of month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Sausage Pizza Day!. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon celebrated by making a pie at G’s Lakeshore Pizza. The food truck owner Taylor Engebretson says most of her ingredients are made from scratched and sourced locally. If you’re not craving a ‘za or if...
