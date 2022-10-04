ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

Comments / 1

WLUC

Volunteers remove tribute pickets from Kids Cove Playground

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work has officially started on the new Kids Cove Playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. The first step was to remove tribute pickets from the existing playground. The Marquette West Rotary Club recruited volunteers to remove over 600 pickets from the playground’s fence. Pickets will...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Gwinn School Board Policy Committee discusses flags

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - During a meeting Monday night, the Gwinn Area Community School Board’s district policy committee recommended against adopting a policy prohibiting banners, flags, or similar items. The policy would have only allowed the display of the state, school and U.S. flag. The district faced public pushback...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock has been cited for abuse and neglect following an investigation from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The 106-page report found the facility has “insufficient staff to meet resident needs,” based on three factors:...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Commission talks green futures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission passed a lease agreement Tuesday with the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) to install electric vehicle charging stations in Marquette. The agreement calls for the installation of multiple charging stations around the city. This includes locations like Clark Lambros Park...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

People get active for melanoma awareness at Up North Lodge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents came out Sunday afternoon to walk, bike or run for a cause. The “Just Believe run” was hosted at the Up North Lodge and went around Shag Lake. The run is all about raising awareness of melanoma and giving back to the community. Participants who showed up early got a free skin check from Forefront Dermatology.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Lakeview School students learn about fire safety

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Lakeview Elementary and Middle School learned the importance of fire prevention Tuesday. Firefighters from the City of Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Richmond Township took part in multiple demonstrations at both schools. “Fire can be scary [for kids] but it’s still a conversation that needs...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Nominations open for annual Folklife Award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center needs your help with nominations for its Folklife award. The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or participate in U.P. folk traditions in their community. Whether it’s those who quilt, do traditional dance or make documentaries, all are accepted as long as it is promoting folklore in the U.P.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Hancock’s Retro Rental and Repair is leveling up with new services

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock-based business specializing in all things retro is making plans to expand its services. Since moving to the business in January, Retro Rental and Repair has offered a wide variety of video games, movies, and more for sale. They also provide space to play card...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a three-year hiatus, it’s time to once again bowl for a good cause. The fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns to Marquette, the funds will go towards the Big Brother, Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties. The fundraiser will take...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Haunted Hayride previews its annual event

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Haunted Hayride is getting ready to host its annual event at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Or as they’re called this time of year the scare grounds. Coordinator Andi Goriesky says the event is more than just a spooky ride. “It is a...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Northern Michigan University recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its second recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration Monday morning. The event had opening and closing drum songs from Morning Thunder, statements from speakers and a walk to the NMU Fire Site. The ceremony began at the Land Recognition Sign on campus. It is the second year the day has been officially recognized by NMU.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire

VILLAGE OF LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - A family of six has been displaced after their house in the Village of Laurium caught fire Monday morning. The Salvation Army of Hancock is seeking donations to help. There are 4 adults, two children, and two small dogs. The Salvation Army said right...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Silver Creek Church to host Operation Winter Wear

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church will soon give away hundreds of coats. Silver Creek Church is hosting Operation Winter Wear next week. The church has been collecting winter coats, hats and gloves all year. Now it is giving away cold-weather apparel to anyone who needs it. Folks can make an appointment to get their coats or drop in next Friday without an appointment.
HARVEY, MI
WLUC

Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening. The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:. Houghton. Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM Residential - 10/31 5-8PM Marquette. Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person sustained minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening. Officials told a TV6 reporter on scene that a vehicle was turning left off Teal Lake Road to go west on US-41 when it collided with an oncoming vehicle. A third vehicle was...
NEGAUNEE, MI

