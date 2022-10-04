Read full article on original website
WLUC
‘There is no agenda behind it, it is just to have fun:’ Marquette celebrates ‘Plaidurday’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘Plaidurday’ Founder Bugsy Sailor is known for many things in Marquette County. He is on the Fresh Coast Film Festival Board of Directors, he is encouraging all Yoopers to watch more sunrises and he founded the Upper Peninsula Supply Company in 2008. In 2011, he came up with a holiday known as Plaidurday.
WLUC
US-41 Marquette Township corridor native planting project underway
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township, in partnership with the Marquette County Conservation District (MCCD), Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC), Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) began a pilot project, planting native wildflowers and grasses on a portion of the US-41/M-28 corridor. The project consists of a 0.3-acre area east...
WLUC
MTU celebrates 100 years of football, welcomes families for homecoming
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Michigan Tech University (MTU) are celebrating homecoming week with a special theme this year. “Michigan Tech’s Homecoming theme this year is ‘100 Years of Football: Black and Gold Never Gets Old’,” said MTU Leadership and Involvement’s Victoria Ghazal. “It’s kind of a celebration because it’s the anniversary of the hundredth year of football at Michigan Tech. So, we kind of wanted to give back and celebrate that.”
radioresultsnetwork.com
Investigation Under Way Into Oil Barrel Dumping In Marquette County
The Michigan Departments of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer. A small release of chemical substances from the barrels was stopped...
WLUC
Michigan Tech Football Book released
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - University Images has a new book on sale, “Michigan Tech Football, The First 100 Years.” You can purchase the book for $24.95 in the store or online at MichiganTechHuskies.com/FootballBook. Proceeds from the book will benefit the Michigan Tech Football program. Authored by Willam J....
WLUC
Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.
UPMATTERS
Fire at Baraga County business under investigation
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A fire is under investigation in Baraga County on Friday after flames were reported at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant. State Police Troopers from Calumet were called at 1:30 Friday morning for a structure fire at 14258 US 41 Highway in Keweenaw Bay. The...
WLUC
Plastic bags do not go in curbside recycling bins
SANDS TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Plastic bags do not go in curbside recycling bins. When the bags are recycled curbside, they get caught in equipment and must be manually removed. This results in the bags being thrown away rather than recycled. The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority says that...
WLUC
KBIC holds 13th annual walk against domestic violence in Baraga
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - 2022 marks the 13th year the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) hosted a domestic violence awareness walk. “This walk is put on by our OVW, Office of Violence Against Women, and Transitional Home,” said KBIC CEO Brigitte LaPointe. “We walk for the survivors. We walk [for] those affected by domestic violence and we really just want to raise awareness.”
