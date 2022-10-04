ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

WLUC

US-41 Marquette Township corridor native planting project underway

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township, in partnership with the Marquette County Conservation District (MCCD), Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC), Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) began a pilot project, planting native wildflowers and grasses on a portion of the US-41/M-28 corridor. The project consists of a 0.3-acre area east...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

MTU celebrates 100 years of football, welcomes families for homecoming

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Michigan Tech University (MTU) are celebrating homecoming week with a special theme this year. “Michigan Tech’s Homecoming theme this year is ‘100 Years of Football: Black and Gold Never Gets Old’,” said MTU Leadership and Involvement’s Victoria Ghazal. “It’s kind of a celebration because it’s the anniversary of the hundredth year of football at Michigan Tech. So, we kind of wanted to give back and celebrate that.”
HOUGHTON, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Investigation Under Way Into Oil Barrel Dumping In Marquette County

The Michigan Departments of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer. A small release of chemical substances from the barrels was stopped...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Houghton, MI
Houghton, MI
WLUC

Michigan Tech Football Book released

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - University Images has a new book on sale, “Michigan Tech Football, The First 100 Years.” You can purchase the book for $24.95 in the store or online at MichiganTechHuskies.com/FootballBook. Proceeds from the book will benefit the Michigan Tech Football program. Authored by Willam J....
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Fire at Baraga County business under investigation

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A fire is under investigation in Baraga County on Friday after flames were reported at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant. State Police Troopers from Calumet were called at 1:30 Friday morning for a structure fire at 14258 US 41 Highway in Keweenaw Bay. The...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Plastic bags do not go in curbside recycling bins

SANDS TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Plastic bags do not go in curbside recycling bins. When the bags are recycled curbside, they get caught in equipment and must be manually removed. This results in the bags being thrown away rather than recycled. The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority says that...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

KBIC holds 13th annual walk against domestic violence in Baraga

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - 2022 marks the 13th year the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) hosted a domestic violence awareness walk. “This walk is put on by our OVW, Office of Violence Against Women, and Transitional Home,” said KBIC CEO Brigitte LaPointe. “We walk for the survivors. We walk [for] those affected by domestic violence and we really just want to raise awareness.”
BARAGA, MI

