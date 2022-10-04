MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘Plaidurday’ Founder Bugsy Sailor is known for many things in Marquette County. He is on the Fresh Coast Film Festival Board of Directors, he is encouraging all Yoopers to watch more sunrises and he founded the Upper Peninsula Supply Company in 2008. In 2011, he came up with a holiday known as Plaidurday.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO