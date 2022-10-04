When the Standardbred gelding Ryder collapsed on August 10, on Ninth Avenue in Manhattan, with carriage in tow, he was first reported to be 13 years old. Weeks later, news broke correcting his age to 26, the limit for carriage horses to be licensed in NYC and the equivalent of a 90-year-old human. An investigation by the NYC Department of Health found that owner-operator Ian McKeever’s brother, Colm McKeever, co-owner of Ryder, had falsified veterinary records, changing Ryder’s age from 26 to 13 on documents he submitted. The veterinarian who examined the horse also discovered that Ryder was malnourished, underweight, and suffering from EPM, a neurological disease that may indicate poor stable maintenance caused by possum droppings. Putting Ryder to work pulling a 1,000-pound carriage plus passengers around the congested paved streets of New York City for a few more months might have been within the law, but he was an old horse that the owners clearly intended to work past the legal age limit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO