Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Yardbarker
The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
Pinstripe Alley
2022 MLB Playoff Preview: Houston Astros
The Yankees and Astros first met in the postseason in the 2015 American League Wild Card game. The Bronx Bombers lost that game 3-0. Since then, the two have matched up twice more, once in the 2017 AL Championship Series, where the Yankees lost in seven games, and the Astros went on to win the World Series. The next was in the 2019 AL Championship Series again, and again, the Yankees lost, but this time in six games.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series
After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: A look at some of Roger Maris’ best performances from 1961
Roger Maris has been on the mind of Yankees’ fans a lot this season. With Aaron Judge making a run at and eclipsing Maris’ AL record 61 home run season of 1961, his name has been brought up a lot. From family members attending games as Judge was closing in on the record, to the various TV networks showing highlights of Maris’ milestone homers, he’s never been far from view during September Yankees’ games.
Pinstripe Alley
Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 173: Drafting Regular Season Highlights
The 2022 regular season has come to a close, but for the 24th time in 28 years, that’s not the end for Yankees baseball. The AL East champions finished the year with 99 wins and a first-round bye past the Wild Card round, where they’ll await the winners of the Guardians/Rays series in the ALDS.
Pinstripe Alley
2022 MLB Playoff Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers
Once again, it’s October. Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the NL West champs, winning their ninth division title in ten years. I think this team has slightly more downside risk than other versions of the Dodgers we’ve seen over the last ten years ... but then again, this is the team that just recorded more wins than any National League team in the last 116 years.
Pinstripe Alley
I Have to Wait 5 Days ??? Thoughts on the Regular Season & Playoff Roster
Advance warning: long and rambling. Baseball's new playoff system has spawned kind of a weird week for Yankee fans - the regular season is over but instead of jumping head first into the postseason, we've got a five-day break as the wildcard teams and central division winners fight it out in their best-of-threes. While they're doing that we get the opportunity to reflect on the regular season and hyperactively overanalyze every angle of our team's upcoming series against vs. the Rays or Guardians. (Spoiler alert: It'll be the Rays).
Pinstripe Alley
Predicting the postseason roster
We're likely keeping 4 SP's, 14 Position Players, and 8 RP's with the two off days in the ALDS. Reason being, with the two off days 9 RP's are unnecessary in a 5 Games series. That will likely change in the ALCS if we advance, 9 RP's and 13 PP's, but the ALDS is set-up more for the reverse.
Pinstripe Alley
Playoff Hero ....
My Pick is Anthony Rizzo. I suspect teams will continue to pitch around Judge, and Judge, being the disciplined hitter that he is, will take the walks and pass the baton. That said, I believe Rizzo, a lefty, will continue to hit behind Aaron Judge and he will be the biggest beneficiary because they can't pitch around both of them with what appears to be a heated-up Stanton hitting behind them, and he has a long history of doing damage in the postseason.
Pinstripe Alley
Judge is Gone
Thank you for a wonderful season. the man bet on himself and hit the jackpot. For all of us Yankee Fans, if you think he will be back next year you are sadly mistaken. Hal will not go above the salary threshold and has proven this time and time again. I think what Cashman offered before the season started was fair and gave himself room to negotiate. Judge decided to bet on himself which I also could not blame him for doing. Hey with big risk comes big reward and with the season he produced, he made himself over a $100 million dollars. And no way Judge gives the Yanks a hometown discount, they have gotten a hometown discount for the past 6 years.
Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take
Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
Carlos Rodon’s Giants future gets blunt take from team president
The San Francisco Giants are preparing themselves for life without starting pitcher Carlos Rodon after just one season with the team. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi admitted as much on Friday after their season ended, noting that he expects the team to be in the market for at least one starting pitcher this offseason (via Maria Guardado of MLB.com).
Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast
Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
Red Sox brass detail list of offseason priorities
This afternoon, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, GM Brian O’Halloran, president Sam Kennedy, and manager Alex Cora spoke with the media (including Alex Speier of the Boston Globe and Jen McCaffrey of the Athletic) to put a wrap on the 2022 season and provide clarity for the team’s offseason moves.
Pinstripe Alley
Why the Yankees should prefer meeting the Guardians in the ALDS
We’ve finally arrived at the best time of the year, the MLB postseason. From the owner lockout and threat of missed games to the final day of the regular season, these six months have flown by, and all of the hard work of the 162-game grind will be rewarded or wasted in the next month.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/6/22
It has been a wild regular season, one that while editing overnight I was reminded began out of a lockout. In all the craziness of the early winning streaks, the summer swoon, and the Judge chase, that just sort of slipped my mind. Too much has happened to grasp in a single year, and yet not a single postseason game has been played yet. That will change soon enough, but the Yankees will be on the sideline waiting for a bit while they await the final two contestants in the AL half of the field.
Pinstripe Alley
2022 MLB Playoffs Preview: Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians entered the 2022 season as underdogs, having lost much of the core that brought them to the postseason in four of five years from 2016-20. FanGraphs had them projected as the third best-team in the AL Central, with a 7.5 percent chance to win the division and 15.2 percent to make the playoffs. At the All-Star break, the story was not too different, as they were two games back of Minnesota and up just one on the White Sox, with a 20.6 percent chance of taking the division.
