Thank you for a wonderful season. the man bet on himself and hit the jackpot. For all of us Yankee Fans, if you think he will be back next year you are sadly mistaken. Hal will not go above the salary threshold and has proven this time and time again. I think what Cashman offered before the season started was fair and gave himself room to negotiate. Judge decided to bet on himself which I also could not blame him for doing. Hey with big risk comes big reward and with the season he produced, he made himself over a $100 million dollars. And no way Judge gives the Yanks a hometown discount, they have gotten a hometown discount for the past 6 years.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO