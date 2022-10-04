Read full article on original website
Cool, Iconic Building in Downtown Loveland for Sale At $6.9 Million
A building in Loveland that has drawn curious eyes for over a decade is on the market. The building dates back to the late 1800's when it was a livery, and was recently home to Lightning Hybrids. Right in the heart of Downtown Loveland is this property at 319 North...
Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado
When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
The Best Haunted Houses in Colorado to Visit for Halloween Fun
It's October, and Colorado's Haunted Houses are beginning to announce their opening nights across the state. Take your pick from a haunted house, haunted corn mazes, haunted mines, and more. Today we're going to look at 5 of the most popular and terrifying haunted houses that have confirmed they will...
What’s New At Loveland Ski Area? New Lodge, Lifts And More
Big things are happening ahead of the 2022-2023 ski season at Loveland Ski Area. According to Loveland Ski Area's COO, Rob Goodell, the ski area is currently finishing up work on a new ski lodge as well as a new chair lift. “Getting things buttoned up and ready,” Goodell told...
Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado
Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on the best dining spots to simply relax and enjoy the vibes.
Popular Colorado Bookstore and Wine Bar to Close for Good
Wine pairings have taught us that some wines go well with certain cheeses and other dishes, but book lovers will tell you that any wine will pair with a good book perfectly. Unfortunately, one establishment that proved to be a perfect example of this concept, a popular Colorado wine bar and bookstore by the name of BookBar, will be closing its doors for good in the coming months.
Here are the plants you should be saving from the garden before the first frost
DENVER — We know it's coming. Make plans to protect and rescue your plants from the first frost. Use sheets to cover vulnerable plants if frost is forecast. This might include vegetables as well as patio plants. Decide which plants you may want to dig up, take cuttings from,...
ngazette.com
The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo
The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
More Than Movies: Tour Estes Park’s Historic & Wonderful Park Theatre
Estes Park's movie theater is more than 100 years old, and is the oldest single-house motion picture theater in the U.S. that was built to be a movie theater. It's all but certain that not enough people have gotten to enjoy a movie in one of Colorado's treasures, the historic Park Theatre on Moraine Avenue in Estes Park.
Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR
It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
Live Like Royalty in Denver’s Historic Osage Castle For Sale
Someone will have the chance to bring new life into a prominent and historical Colorado property, as Denver's exquisite Osage Street Castle is currently listed for sale. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!. Take a Peek inside Denver's Elegant Casa...
Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to see
(Denver, CO) Elk mating season is in full swing. And there are lots of opportunities to see the elk rut throughout the Rocky Mountains. The elk rut lasts from late September to mid-October in Estes Park. Hundreds of elk will bugle, fight, court and mate.
Iconic Colorado mountain lodge closes after 57 years when lease isn't renewed
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Life is full of twists and turns, whether it's driving the winding road up 14,000 feet of Mount Evans or taking in the beauty of leaf-peeping season on the mountain. Many often make the trek for the staple that sits at the peak, Echo Lake Lodge and Restaurant.
DougCo to decide how to spend its share of Broncos sale money
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 6, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County wants residents to share ideas on how to spend its share of money from the sale of the Denver Broncos to benefit the county’s youth.
The Least Expensive Home In Larimer County Is A Mountain Paradise
How cool would it to be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over...
Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding
EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
1310kfka.com
First significant snowfall on tap for CO mountains next week
The Colorado mountains could get their first real taste of winter next week. Denver News 9 reports forecasters are predicting the first significant snow of the season could come towards the middle or end of next week. Several inches of snow could fall in areas above 8,000 feet in elevation. This could give ski resorts a healthy start to the season. Whether snow falls in areas of lower elevation remains to be seen. Denver’s average first measurable snowfall date is on October 18, but snow has fallen before October 10 in four of the past five years. For more, check out https://www.9news.com/
