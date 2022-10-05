Read full article on original website
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
More than $1M awarded for streetscape project in Middletown
The borough of Middletown was awarded more than $1 million by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $1,074,081 for the Emaus streetscape project.
Tambora Latin Cuisine In York County Closes
YORK-A Latin restaurant on George Washington Memorial Highway has closed after two years in operation. Tambora Latin Cuisine, located at 1900 George Washington Memorial Highway, shut its doors in September. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
Lemoyne awarded more than $900K for streetscape improvements
The borough of Lemoyne was awarded more than $900,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The borough will receive $938,560 for Phase II streetscape improvements. The proposed project will aid with implementation of long-range plans by building on the Tri-Borough Streetscape Master Plan from 2010 and the Imagine West Shore Comprehensive Plan from 2008, studies which were designed for the boroughs of Lemoyne, Camp Hill and Wormleysburg.
Meet York County's newest state park: the Susquehanna Riverlands
HALLAM, Pa. — A new nature escape was acquired in south-central Pennsylvania. The Susquehanna Riverlands in York County were recently added to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. While the park isn't quite ready for visitors just yet, Phil Wenger, president of the Lancaster Conservancy, said he's excited for...
White Rose Music Fest kicks off Friday night at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. — The White Rose Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown York this weekend, starting tonight. This new event is going to bring "world class performers" to PeoplesBank Park, according to a release, and is a collaboration between the York Revolution and York College of Pennsylvania.
Four Perry County transportation projects awarded more than $2 million combined
Four Perry County transportation projects were awarded more than $2 million combined by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. Newport was awarded $520,000 for Phase 2 of a sidewalks and curbs reconstruction project. Phase 2 is an extension of the sidewalks and curbs replacement project the borough is currently undertaking. The improvements proposed as part of Phase 2 consist of sidewalk and curb repairs, including ADA compliant curb ramps, along Route 849 (North Fourth Street) from Market Street to Fickes Lane.
Services by Sylvester’s will include recycling
Sylvester’s Services has been watching, learning, and planning as Perry Countians search for a reliable recycling service. Beginning this month, the Duncannon trash removal service will sell bags and offer drop-off locations for recycling throughout the county. “It just doesn’t seem like it’s getting done correctly at the moment,”...
$96,000 awarded for Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study
Silver Spring Township was awarded almost $100,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $96,000 for the Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study. The study will evaluate the segment of US Route 11, the Carlisle Pike, between Pennsylvania Route 114 east to the Silver Spring Township line.
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/8/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 8. Timothy E. “Tim” Witmyer, 71, of Millerstown entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Oliver Twp. to the late Lester W. Witmyer and Arlene F. (Strickland) Fisher. He...
Hummelstown awarded more than $900,000 for pedestrian safety improvements project
The borough of Hummelstown was awarded more than $900,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The borough was awarded $924,323 for its pedestrian safety improvements project. Hummelstown plans to construct new pedestrian infrastructure in strategic locations. This will include a mix of new sidewalk connections and sidewalk improvements, the installation...
‘Architectural marvel’ with 30-mile views of the Harrisburg region for $5.5 million: Cool Spaces
Behold the most expensive, and perhaps the most impressive, home ever featured for Cool Spaces. The only other home that comes close was located out of state, and that was actor Joe Pesci’s Jersey shore mansion which was listed at $6.5 million.
National Apple Harvest Festival
Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill
Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
#OneChipChallenge banned in Central Pa. school district
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In the One Chip Challenge, participants eat a potato chip dusted with Carolina Reaper and scorpion pepper, then see how long they can wait before drinking water. It’s a hot trend in more than one way; the challenge has gone viral on social media. After...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle
South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
Lancaster County police department offering high-visibility trick-or-treat bags for free
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department is giving away high-visibility trick-or-treat bags to children 13 years and younger in time for Halloween. The bags were donated by The Chickies Rock Moose, Lodge 307, chapter 724. Those interested in picking up the free bags should stop by the...
