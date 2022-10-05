ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday

YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
YORK, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

Tambora Latin Cuisine In York County Closes

YORK-A Latin restaurant on George Washington Memorial Highway has closed after two years in operation. Tambora Latin Cuisine, located at 1900 George Washington Memorial Highway, shut its doors in September. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Lemoyne awarded more than $900K for streetscape improvements

The borough of Lemoyne was awarded more than $900,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The borough will receive $938,560 for Phase II streetscape improvements. The proposed project will aid with implementation of long-range plans by building on the Tri-Borough Streetscape Master Plan from 2010 and the Imagine West Shore Comprehensive Plan from 2008, studies which were designed for the boroughs of Lemoyne, Camp Hill and Wormleysburg.
LEMOYNE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York County, PA
Government
FOX 43

Meet York County's newest state park: the Susquehanna Riverlands

HALLAM, Pa. — A new nature escape was acquired in south-central Pennsylvania. The Susquehanna Riverlands in York County were recently added to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. While the park isn't quite ready for visitors just yet, Phil Wenger, president of the Lancaster Conservancy, said he's excited for...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

White Rose Music Fest kicks off Friday night at PeoplesBank Park

YORK, Pa. — The White Rose Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown York this weekend, starting tonight. This new event is going to bring "world class performers" to PeoplesBank Park, according to a release, and is a collaboration between the York Revolution and York College of Pennsylvania.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Four Perry County transportation projects awarded more than $2 million combined

Four Perry County transportation projects were awarded more than $2 million combined by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. Newport was awarded $520,000 for Phase 2 of a sidewalks and curbs reconstruction project. Phase 2 is an extension of the sidewalks and curbs replacement project the borough is currently undertaking. The improvements proposed as part of Phase 2 consist of sidewalk and curb repairs, including ADA compliant curb ramps, along Route 849 (North Fourth Street) from Market Street to Fickes Lane.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Services by Sylvester’s will include recycling

Sylvester’s Services has been watching, learning, and planning as Perry Countians search for a reliable recycling service. Beginning this month, the Duncannon trash removal service will sell bags and offer drop-off locations for recycling throughout the county. “It just doesn’t seem like it’s getting done correctly at the moment,”...
DUNCANNON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Rock
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/8/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 8. Timothy E. “Tim” Witmyer, 71, of Millerstown entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Oliver Twp. to the late Lester W. Witmyer and Arlene F. (Strickland) Fisher. He...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovator#Performing Arts#Visual Art#The Cultural Alliance#York365 Com#United Arts Fund
macaronikid.com

National Apple Harvest Festival

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
BIGLERVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill

Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
PennLive.com

$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle

South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy