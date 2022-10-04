ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 281

Davida L Wells
3d ago

Anyone even remotely that knew about the poisoning of the water in Flint Michigan needs to be put in prison for at least 15 years or made to drink the same contaminated water for at least 10 years. What happened to this town was horrible inconceivable and they did it to make a profit

Reply(45)
196
Jeffrey Perry
3d ago

Wow, so the poor people of Flint lose again and the swamp monsters responsible for the ignoring of this horrible crisis get to sneak away unpunished. I think we should force those responsible to drink that water for a year and see if they have any other ideas.

Reply(21)
95
Tonia Otten-Harding
3d ago

This is a reason people don’t trust the government. This town has not had clean water for over a decade. Where does the aid go?

Reply(26)
71
 

