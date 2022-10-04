Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis

Anyone even remotely that knew about the poisoning of the water in Flint Michigan needs to be put in prison for at least 15 years or made to drink the same contaminated water for at least 10 years. What happened to this town was horrible inconceivable and they did it to make a profit
Wow, so the poor people of Flint lose again and the swamp monsters responsible for the ignoring of this horrible crisis get to sneak away unpunished. I think we should force those responsible to drink that water for a year and see if they have any other ideas.
This is a reason people don’t trust the government. This town has not had clean water for over a decade. Where does the aid go?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State
Judge doesn’t dismiss case against Holland restaurant owner
Exclusive-Republican clerk could be charged in Michigan voting-system breach
Judge throws out charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis, following Michigan Supreme Court decision
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Judge Faces Removal After Bragging To Colleagues About Pulling Gun On Black Defendant
‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
RELATED PEOPLE
After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’
Shooter Receives Maximum Prison Sentence for Jealousy-Fueled Murder After Pleading Guilty But Mentally Ill
Fifth Third Bank denies it wouldn’t cash 71-year-old’s casino check because she was Black
President Biden walks into Detroit Auto Show holding hands with Michigan Gov. Whitmer [PHOTO]
IN THIS ARTICLE
A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check
Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment
Staving Off Courtroom Chaos, Judge Rejects Oath Keeper’s Last-Ditch Request for Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Bench Trial
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law, says state turned a constitutional right into a "mere request"
Suspect who 'shot a Michigan hotel clerk dead in a dispute over his bill' then mounted a seven-hour standoff with police surrenders peacefully: Cops say he has a 'history of drug use and mental illness'
Federal Judge Orders Texas AG to Testify in Abortion Case: If Paxton ‘Has Time to Give Interviews Threatening Prosecutions,’ He Can Show Up to Court
Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 281