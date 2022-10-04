Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods

Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents frustrated with state and federal response
Residents in southwestern Florida have been bearing the brunt of Hurricane Ian, and frustration with the government response is beginning to set in a little more than a week since the storm slammed into the state. And while the local, state and federal governments have called upon the National Guard,...
KOMU
Capitol dome to be lit red in honor of National Firefighters Memorial Weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered that the Capitol dome be lit red from sunset on Saturday, Oct. 8 until sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor fallen firefighters. The lighting coincides with the annual memorial weekend of the National Firefighters Foundation and its Light the Night...
KOMU
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand. That's disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. The lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record...
KOMU
Halloween events happening across mid-Missouri
Check out some of the exciting Halloween events coming up this month in mid-Missouri. When: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: Games, hot air balloons, contests, a maze, crafts, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins await you in beautiful Hartsburg. Movies in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Forecast: Friday is a chilly day, The first frost/freeze of the season is tonight
Colder weather has arrived and it will be a chilly weekend. Plus, the first frost and freeze of the season for central Missouri is tonight!. A cold front passed through central Missouri late last evening and winds are now breezy out from the north. Temps this morning will be in the 40s/lower 50s, but it may feel colder due to a wind chill - GRAB YOUR JACKETS!
KOMU
Flu shots and bivalent covid boosters are becoming more readily available
COLUMBIA- The Bivalent Covid booster vaccine and flu shots are available in select locations throughout Missouri. The CDC says that you can get the flu and covid-19 vaccine at the same time. Flow's Pharmacy is one of the locations that offers the vaccines. One of the owners said they have...
KOMU
Missouri officials visit Cole County R-V Schools to discuss teacher pay
EUGENE - Gov. Mike Parson visited Cole County R-V (Eugene) Schools Wednesday with Dr. Margie Vandeven, the commissioner of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). They talked to school administrators, teachers and students. One thing they highlighted was the impact of a teacher grant that is new...
KOMU
One hurt, one arrested following shooting at Ft. Leonard Wood
FORT LEONARD WOOD - One person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting at Fort Leonard Wood late Tuesday. According to the base's press office, the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics, then flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Infrastructure company Simcote expands to Sedalia, investing millions
SEDALIA — The infrastructure company Simcote, Inc. announced Wednesday that it is expanding to Missouri, investing more than $17 million and building a manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The expansion will create 35 new jobs, according to a Missouri Department of Economic Development news release. The facility in Sedalia will...
KOMU
Governor Parson's press secretary reacts to President Biden's new pardon
COLUMBIA - President Biden will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession Thursday, he announced Wednesday. He said that he's urging governors to do the same for individuals with state convictions, which administration officials said account for the vast majority of possession-related convictions. KOMU 8 News reached out...
Comments / 0