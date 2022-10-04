Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods

Colder weather has arrived and it will be a chilly weekend. Plus, the first frost and freeze of the season for central Missouri is tonight!. A cold front passed through central Missouri late last evening and winds are now breezy out from the north. Temps this morning will be in the 40s/lower 50s, but it may feel colder due to a wind chill - GRAB YOUR JACKETS!

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO