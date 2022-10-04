ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Washington state's fire season lightest in a decade

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that about 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) burned in 2022 wildfires, The Seattle Times reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Pathways to Aviation fuels student interest on land, in sky

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s remnants grounded a portion of 2022 Wings & Wheels, but youthful interest in aviation took flight at Delaware Coastal Airport. Approximately 70 students from about a half dozen schools in Delaware and Maryland participated in Wings & Wheels’ Pathway to Aviation, an informational/educational program presented by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Aviation Museum.
GEORGETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Estancia, NM
Torrance County, NM
Government
County
Torrance County, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy