Louisiana State

Jake Wells

Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
WWL

Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
calcasieu.info

$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Louisiana. — The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on October 5, 2022, that John Bel Edwards viewed a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge today with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development inspectors (LADOTD). In January 2022, the bridge was deemed deficient, and a load restriction was posted. This bridge is one of over 500 off-system bridges eligible for funding under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which was enacted earlier this year. Off-system bridges are those that are located on privately owned (city or parish) roads rather than state highways.
KTBS

Gov. Edwards reacts to Biden's call for marijuana pardons

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't immediately pardon people convicted under state law of simple marijuana possession, but commended president Joe Biden issuing pardons for people convicted under the same offense under federal law. "I think he’s right to do it," Edwards said. "Because we have...
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
News Radio 710 KEEL

Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana

It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Viking cruise ship cancels Louisiana trip due to low water level on Mississippi River

The Viking cruise ship, which was supposed to launch from New Orleans, has canceled its two-week trip on the Mississippi River due to low water levels south of St. Louis. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight "groundings" of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

