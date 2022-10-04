Read full article on original website
3 candidates have their eyes set on becoming next La. attorney general
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a little over a year from now, there will be a new attorney general for the state, and three candidates believe their numbers have been called. They have already started campaigning with law and order at the forefront of their messages. “It’s a calling...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana coastal parishes continue to reject $100M oil company settlement for coastal erosion
(The Center Square) — A proposed $100 million settlement in a lawsuit against energy company Freeport-McMoRan over alleged damage to the coast continues to unravel, most recently with St. Mary Parish refusing to sign on to the deal. The St. Mary Parish Council voted 10-0 in September against a...
Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
KTBS
Telecom giant loses protest of rural broadband grant in northeast Louisiana
State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a broadband start-up trying to bring faster internet service to East Carroll Parish. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a new company trying to bring faster internet...
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
calcasieu.info
$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Louisiana. — The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on October 5, 2022, that John Bel Edwards viewed a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge today with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development inspectors (LADOTD). In January 2022, the bridge was deemed deficient, and a load restriction was posted. This bridge is one of over 500 off-system bridges eligible for funding under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which was enacted earlier this year. Off-system bridges are those that are located on privately owned (city or parish) roads rather than state highways.
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack In North Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the the state. Some are very well documents, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins...
WDSU
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner proposing incentive program to help bring rates down
NEW ORLEANS — As insurance concerns in Louisiana continue for thousands of people on the state's insurance of last resort, many are bracing for more issues on the horizon. The Louisiana Insurance Commissioner, Jim Donelon, confirmed that Louisiana Citizens is proposing a 63 percent rate hike that could go into effect on January 1.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
KTBS
Gov. Edwards reacts to Biden's call for marijuana pardons
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't immediately pardon people convicted under state law of simple marijuana possession, but commended president Joe Biden issuing pardons for people convicted under the same offense under federal law. "I think he’s right to do it," Edwards said. "Because we have...
theadvocate.com
'It’s going to wipe us out': Fishing industry vows to sue over $2 billion land-building project
Leaders of Louisiana’s commercial fishing industry say legal action may be the last and best tool they have to fight a $2 billion restoration project that will dramatically alter a large section of the coast. “It’s going to be litigation,” said Mitch Jurisic, an Empire oysterman and chairman of...
Experiencing mail delays? North Alabamians report longer wait times for postal deliveries
Cities across Alabama are facing a shortage of U.S. Postal Service workers, and many North Alabamians are saying it is taking longer for their mail and packages to be delivered.
districtadministration.com
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
NOLA.com
Massive fish spill may lead to new restrictions on pogy boats in Louisiana waters
While it may seem like a given that dumping almost a million dead fish and abandoning an industrial-size net would be illegal, a recent incident off the Louisiana coast revealed that’s not necessarily so. Last month, an Omega Protein fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch cut its...
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana
It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
kalb.com
Gov. Edwards announces $270M bridge repair funding through Infrastructure Act
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards traveled to Baker on Wednesday, Oct. 5, to look at maintenance work on the Pettit Road Bridge and announce repair funding for other bridges across Louisiana. He was joined by inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and other...
Really? This Is Louisiana’s Favorite Place for Breakfast?
Louisiana sees itself on plenty of those "bad lists" but when it comes to food, nobody can argue that we aren't always number one!. From gumbo and jambalaya to boudin and fried fish, we just know our way around a kitchen...and the dining table. And when you consider breakfast, "the...
theadvocate.com
Viking cruise ship cancels Louisiana trip due to low water level on Mississippi River
The Viking cruise ship, which was supposed to launch from New Orleans, has canceled its two-week trip on the Mississippi River due to low water levels south of St. Louis. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight "groundings" of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.
