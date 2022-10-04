Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Record-size solar panel farm coming soon to Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new solar project coming to Osceola is going to bring clean energy and more jobs for people all around the state. Entergy Arkansas announced a new 2,100-acre Driver Solar facility that will bring more renewable energy to Northeast Arkansas. Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas’ Communications Specialist,...
Kait 8
Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
actionnews5.com
Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
Kait 8
Family Council speaks out on opposition over marijuana measure
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas is speaking out on their opposition. Family Council Action Committee made a stop in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 7 ahead of the November ballot to discuss a variety of issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Construction underway at new Hytrol warehouse facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Work is already underway for a new warehouse and distribution center on the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate said construction on a new Hytrol facility has started at the property just of I-555. The...
Kait 8
Hoxie mayor says new park is “near completion”
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A project a long time coming in the city of Hoxie is about to be finished. Mayor Dennis Coggins explained the new park is being built on Annie Street rather than the old city park location. He said the project there has been a lot put...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Dyess
DYESS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Mississippi County community is currently under a boil order advisory over issues with their water system. The Arkansas Department of Health said as of 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, the city of Dyess is under the order over “treatment interruptions” in their water system. This also affects the rural water system.
Kait 8
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
Kait 8
Low levels along Mississippi River cause headaches for businesses
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent drought has brought the Mississippi River to some of the lowest levels it has seen in almost ten years. The National Weather Service said the river was briefly below -8.1 feet on Tuesday, Sept. 27,. The drought has forced companies to rethink how they...
Kait 8
Lawrence County university planning to renovate long-standing chapel
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist University plans to renovate one of the oldest buildings on its Walnut Ridge campus. “Startup Chapel” is currently used by the school’s fine arts program and requires repairs. The renovation is made possible in part by a $200,000 challenge grant from...
Kait 8
City warning residents of vandalism at park
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now. The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October. Among the attractions...
Kait 8
Optimism grows as construction starts on new nursing home
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction has begun on the Monette Manor, a nursing facility that was destroyed in the Dec. 10 tornado. Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said crews are currently working on pouring concrete and said once the concrete is poured, construction on the foundation will begin. “I’d say they...
neareport.com
Randall and Jeanette Pope Establish Family A-State Fund Endowment
JONESBORO – In honor of their entire family, Randall and Jeanette Pope recently established the Pope Family A-State Fund Endowment, bringing the lifetime giving commitment to over $1 million, most of which benefits students at Arkansas State University through scholarships. The Pope Family Fund will create scholarships for students...
marinelink.com
Low Water Levels Causing Barge Groundings on the Mississippi River
A number of barges have gone aground in the Lower Mississippi River due to low water levels, the U.S. Coast Guard said. There are reports of barge groundings Tuesday near Stack Island, Mississippi, with a waterway restriction from mile marker 478 to 492 and Memphis, Tennessee, with a waterway closure from mile marker 686 to 676.
Kait 8
NEA Food Bank employee celebrates 25 years of service
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a momentous occasion on Friday, as the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas celebrated a major milestone for one of its stalwarts. Christie Jordan, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Food Bank, celebrated 25 years of service with the organization on Oct. 7. “I’ve set...
Kait 8
West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
KATV
Fire crews work to extinguish I-40 grass fire in Lonoke and West Memphis
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:30:. IDrive Arkansas announced that another grass fire has occurred at mile marker 171.1, 0.9 west of Lonoke. The fire is in the median, impacting the inside left shoulder, with the travel direction headed eastbound. Original story:. Fire crews are working to extinguish several...
Comments / 2