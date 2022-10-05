Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena in right field on Wednesday afternoon
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Arozarena will take over right field after Vidal Brujan was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models project Arozarena to score 13.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Austin Nola in Padres' Wild Card Game 1 lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.3...
McKenzie Makes History In First Postseason Start Against The Rays In Wild Card Series Game Two
Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie shuts down Tampa Bay in Game Two of the American League Wild Card Series
Buccaneers' Tom Brady (shoulder, finger) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (shoulder, finger) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady is dealing with injuries to his right shoulder and a finger on his right hand following Week 4's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite missing practice, Brady said he's "fine" and when asked about his injuries, said it's "just football". Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Josh Bell starting for San Diego Friday night in Wild Card Game 1
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Bell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order vesus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Bell for 1.0...
Luis Campusano sitting in Wild Card Game 1 Friday for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Campusano is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Nola versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. In 50 plate appearances this season, Campusano has...
Rene Pinto catching for Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Pinto will operate behind the plate after Christian Bethancourt was given the afternoon off against right-hander Nick Pivetta. numberFire's models project Pinto to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith batting second on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Pavin Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Stone Garrett returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 9.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn batting third on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Vaughn will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. Jose Abreu moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vaughn for 12.5 FanDuel points...
Paul Goldschmidt sent to Cardinals' bench on Wednesday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Goldschmidt was given a breather after Lars Nootbaar was named Wednesday's designated hitter, Alec Burleson was shifted to right field, and Corey Dickerson was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 424 batted...
Rays give Wander Franco a break on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Franco will sit on the bench after Taylor Walls was moved to shortstop, Isaac Paredes was shifted to second base, Ji-Man Choi was aligned at first, and Harold Ramirez was picked as Tampa Bay's designated hitter.
A.J. Green (knee) not on final Week 5 injury report for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Green left Week 3 early due to a knee injury and did not return. Then, he sat out the entirety of Week 4. However, the veteran is apparently back at full strength, as he wasn't even listed on the team's final Week 5 injury report. Green's return to the field will likely mean Greg Dortch sees less work.
Atlanta's Travis d'Arnaud resting on Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was positioned behind the plate and Marcell Ozuna was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 306 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted...
Curtis Samuel (illness) returns to Washington practice, playing Sunday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (illness) will play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Samuel missed the first two practices of the week, but he returned on Friday and is good to go for Sunday's matchup. Jahan Dotson (hamstring) has been ruled out, so Samuel should see an uptick in routes and targets. Last week, Samuel didn't record a rush attempt for the first time this season and he had season-lows in targets (7), catches (4), and yards (38).
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny (shoulder) full participant on Thursday
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (shoulder) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Penny was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice. He should be good to go on Sunday. Penny's Week 5 projection...
Tyreek Hill (quad) uncertain for Dolphins in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide reciever Tyreek Hill (quad) is uncertain for Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's "very hopeful" to have Hill available on Sunday after the receiver injured his quad during Thursday's practice. Jaylen Waddle could be a target monster versus the Jets if Hill is ruled out. Trent Sherfield would also be in line for a larger role.
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones participated in all three practices this week, so he should be active for Sunday's divisional matchup. The veteran wideout returned from a two-game absence last week and played just 18 snaps before leaving at the beginning of the second half. Cameron Brate (concussion) will not play versus the Falcons, so there will be a few more targets available throughout the offense.
Jarred Kelenic (soreness) scratched Wednesday for Seattle, Taylor Trammell filling in
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic was scratched on Wednesday versus the Detroit Tigers due to soreness from being hit by a pitch in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Kelenic played in the second game on Tuesday and he was initially in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season...
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out again for Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is ruled out again for Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London. Robinson was able to log some limited practices this week, but he's still at least one game away from being able to return to game action. Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Kenny Golladay (knee) will also be out, leaving Richie James to work as the Giants' default No. 1 receiver. Saquon Barkley should continue to be the focal point of the offense on the ground and through the air.
Alec Burleson left off Cardinals' Wild Card roster
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson did not make the Wild Card roster. The Cardinals opted to bring Nolan Gorman back on board in lieu of Burleson. Lars Nootbaar will start in right field in Game 1 on Friday versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Albert Pujols will be the designated hitter and bat second.
