San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: LB Blake Martinez
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. We caught up with LB Blake Martinez in the locker room for an interview about the state of the Silver and Black and looking ahead to Monday evening.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean Keeler: While Russell Wilson choked, Pete Carroll cackled. Everyone’s getting last laugh on Broncos, who look like a last-place team in AFC West. Again.
DENVER — In between the boos, you could almost make out the sound of Pete Carroll cackling from 1,300 miles away. The way a used car salesman cackles when a lemon leaves the lot. Al Michaels, the consummate pro, could barely contain the guffaws while his microphone was hot....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off
After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Rookie ‘Going to Get More Play’ vs. Saints, says Pete Carroll
When the Seattle Seahawks selected Minnesota outside linebacker Boye Mafe with the No. 40 overall pick in April's draft, they imagined he'd become an impact player. However, according to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, they didn't expect it so soon. Through four games, Mafe has seen his snap share steadily increase,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Superdome Needs Saints, Saints Need Superdome
Calling Sunday a desperation type of game for the Saints seems a bit farfetched, but it is an important opportunity in the season for things to turnaround in New Orleans. At 1-3, a win over the Seahawks won't solve everything for the team, but it would be a step in the right direction. The month of October sees the team at home three out of the next four games, and this is a time where the Superdome magic needs to come back in a big way.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Ex Landon Collins Signs With NFC East Rival
Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new. After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news. For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hutchinson: Lions Defense Will Change in Search of ‘Right Formula’
Three sacks through four games. On the surface, it doesn't sound like too bad of a sack total for Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find out that all three of those sacks came in one game: Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Additionally,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
