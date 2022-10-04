Read full article on original website
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: LB Blake Martinez
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. We caught up with LB Blake Martinez in the locker room for an interview about the state of the Silver and Black and looking ahead to Monday evening.
Seahawks Rookie ‘Going to Get More Play’ vs. Saints, says Pete Carroll
When the Seattle Seahawks selected Minnesota outside linebacker Boye Mafe with the No. 40 overall pick in April's draft, they imagined he'd become an impact player. However, according to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, they didn't expect it so soon. Through four games, Mafe has seen his snap share steadily increase,...
Superdome Needs Saints, Saints Need Superdome
Calling Sunday a desperation type of game for the Saints seems a bit farfetched, but it is an important opportunity in the season for things to turnaround in New Orleans. At 1-3, a win over the Seahawks won't solve everything for the team, but it would be a step in the right direction. The month of October sees the team at home three out of the next four games, and this is a time where the Superdome magic needs to come back in a big way.
Sean Keeler: While Russell Wilson choked, Pete Carroll cackled. Everyone’s getting last laugh on Broncos, who look like a last-place team in AFC West. Again.
DENVER — In between the boos, you could almost make out the sound of Pete Carroll cackling from 1,300 miles away. The way a used car salesman cackles when a lemon leaves the lot. Al Michaels, the consummate pro, could barely contain the guffaws while his microphone was hot....
Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
Commanders Ex Landon Collins Signs With NFC East Rival
Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new. After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news. For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors...
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
Bold Predictions: No.8 Tennessee-No.25 LSU
Tennessee and LSU are set to square off at 12 pm ET on ESPN later today. The Vols and Bayou Bengals clash for the first time in Tiger Stadium since 2010. The top-25 matchup is the third in five games for Tennessee, as the Vols will look to continue building on a strong start in Year Two of the Josh Heupel era. The VC on SI staff shares their bold predictions on the game here.
Giants Update: Kadarius Toney Tweaked Other Hamstring, Doesn’t Make Trip to London
New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney can't seem to catch a break. The second-year receiver, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, had been making slow and steady progress in his recovery--that is until he tweaked his other hamstring on Wednesday during his limited participation in practice, in essence putting him back to square one.
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: McDaniel, Tua, Second-Guessing, Secondary, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Jets game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. After the first quarter of the season, how would you rate McDaniel's coaching ability? What are some areas of improvement, and what has he done well?. Hey Chris, judging by the Dolphins’ 3-1 record with what was a...
Do Bears Coaches Have Formula for Beating Kirk Cousins?
The Bears have seen enough of Kirk Cousins over the years to realize he'll have real klinkers every now and then. They'd like to think their coaching staff has some sort of well-protected secret for defending against the Vikings quarterback based on one past performance against him with Indianapolis, but they realize it's probably not the case.
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off
After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
Hutchinson: Lions Defense Will Change in Search of ‘Right Formula’
Three sacks through four games. On the surface, it doesn't sound like too bad of a sack total for Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find out that all three of those sacks came in one game: Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Additionally,...
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt...
Guardians Grab Momentum Heading Into The Playoffs
There are a few different ways that teams can enter the playoffs. Some feel locked in when the season first gets underway, others cruise in, some teams just barely find a way, and then there are the teams like the Guardians who slam their foot on the gas and speed on in.
