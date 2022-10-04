California lumber mill was ‘a ticking time bomb’ before deadly wildfire began, lawsuit says

Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County fire agencies conduct illegal open fire patrols, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Fire agencies in Shasta County went to more than 25 homeless encampments and found they all had an active fire or evidence of a past fire, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIE said those people received information about local services. Over the past two...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Fire south of Redding now 60% contained, started in well-known transient camp
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 7, 8:43 AM:. The Hobby Fire burning south of Redding is 60% contained. The fire remains at 12 acres. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said firefighters have a hose lay around the Hobby Fire, last reported to be burning 12 acres in south Redding.
actionnewsnow.com
Waste Management may throw away recycling due to short staff
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A viewer shared a video that shows a Waste Management truck pull up to homes in a Shasta County neighborhood and dump the trash, then move on to the recycling and dump it in the same section of the truck. The truck moves on to the...
krcrtv.com
Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Projects started this week in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding can expect to see more construction downtown, as the city moves forward with its Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. This project's initiative is to construct pedestrian crossing facilities located on Shasta Street between the cross-street California Street and Oregon Street, according to the City of Redding (COR).
krcrtv.com
Palo Cedro teen returns to work at Goodtime Pizza & Things months after major car crash
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — Anyone in the town of Palo Cedro will tell you it’s a tight-knit community. So when a local high school girl got into a head-on collision, which resulted in months of recovery, the town and her job came together to support her. Goodtimes Pizza...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after head-on crash in eastern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person is dead following a crash with a big rig in Shasta County on Wednesday, the CHP told Action News Now Thursday morning. The CHP said a black Subaru Forester that was traveling south on Highway 89 crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a big rig.
KDRV
Medford woman dies in fatal Yreka crash
YREKA, Cali-- On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash going southbound on I-5, at the Yreka Creek Bridge. The 29 year old female of Medford, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police indicate she was not wearing a seatbelt. The 9-1-1 caller indicated the...
krcrtv.com
Struggling small business owner in Redding was burglarized, one of a kind dinosaur stolen
ANDERSON, Calif. — Redding shop owner Kheri Tate was devastated Thursday morning when she realized her business had been burglarized, and her one-of-a-kind metal dinosaur was stolen from her statuary yard. Tate and her husband run a small family business in Anderson called Goodstuff Company. They say it was...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Supervisor Delivers Abortion Speech During Board Meeting: ‘California will be the death capital of the world.’
The Shasta County Board of Supervisors has as much jurisdiction over federal and state abortion decisions as it has over the DMV, FBI, CIA or PTA. And District 5 Supervisor Les Baugh knows it. But guess what? Baugh doesn’t give two squirts about acknowledging federal/state/county jurisdiction designations. Raise your...
krcrtv.com
Man hit and killed in crash near Yreka
YREKA, Calif. — A man was hit and killed by a car near Yreka early Wednesday morning. According to CHP, Fairchild Medical Center notified law enforcement of a potentially major injury vehicle crash that took place on Mill Creek Road, south of Greenhorn Rd. The Medical Center confirmed that...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash in 2020
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for second-degree murder in a DUI crash in 2020, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Robert Maughs was sentenced on Friday for a DUI crash in Redding that killed Jimmie...
crimevoice.com
Driver Arrested for DUI Collision with Injury
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/28/22 at about 9:58pm, officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the area of Westside Road and Buenaventura Blvd for a reported traffic collision. On scene, officers located a Dodge Ram pick-up with major damage and a large amount of gas leaking from the Veterinarian Clinic.
krcrtv.com
Whiskeytown's purpose: How it came to be, and where the water comes from
REDDING, Calif. — Have you ever wondered about how Whiskeytown came to be, and where the water comes from?. Whiskeytown put out a statement today telling the public just that! They say that the most common questions they get from visitors to the area are in regards to how Whiskeytown came to be the beautiful and water-filled recreation area that it is today.
KTVL
Siskiyou County man fatally struck by pickup while reportedly lying in road
FORT JONES — A man was killed in Siskiyou County during the early hours of Oct. 5 when two men in a pickup accidentally drove over him. California Highway Patrol reported that Michael K. Bailey was lying in or around Mill Creek Road south of Greenhorn Road when Charles T. Burgess and John A. Jackson of Yreka were traveling toward Greenhorn Road around 3:15 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
2 sentenced in Siskiyou County illegal marijuana bribery scheme
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two people were sentenced in a bribery scheme aimed at protecting illegal marijuana grows in Siskiyou County, according to the Department of Justice. Authorities say Chi Meng Yang, a Siskiyou County man, and Gaosheng Laitinen, a Minnesota woman, were sentenced in the case. Yang was sentenced to...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect who stole golf cart from Cottonwood school arrested
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A suspect was arrested after deputies learned a golf cart was stolen from the Cottonwood Charter School on Monday. Deputies said the school on Brush Street called deputies said the campus’ shop was broken into overnight and a golf cart, leaf blower and a weed trimmer were stolen.
actionnewsnow.com
Enforcement direction: "We need the community"
“We can’t do it alone. We need the support of the community which we are very fortunate to have here in Redding because it’s a battle we cannot wage by ourselves," Sgt. Aaron Hollemon with Redding Police explained during Tuesday's 'National Night Out.' "We need the support of the community and we need the community to tell us where to direct our enforcement actions, where the problems are occurring, and what we can do to help solve those.”
krcrtv.com
Annual antique tractor pulling show coming to Nash Ranch
REDDING, Calif. — Farm and fall fun are set to take over Nash Ranch Saturday. Branch 114 of The Early Days Gas Engine and Tractor Association (EDGETA) says they will be showcasing a variety of antique farm tractors, hit-and-miss engines, and other related farm equipment at Nash Ranch during pumpkin patch festivities.
News & Review
It has to be Shasta
This feature is part of the CN&R’s Oct. 6 Election Issue. For more stories on the 2022 general election click here. Democratic challenger Max Steiner’s strategy to unseat long-time incumbent Doug LaMalfa for his seat in California’s First Congressional District is focused on appealing to an unlikely subset of voters: Republicans.
