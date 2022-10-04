Tom Sandoval teases ‘tension’ in ‘Winter House’

Tom Sandoval teases that he and Tom Schwartz briefly joined the “Winter House” cast to alleviate some of the “tension” happening with the cast.

“We kind of got in there, and we brought the good vibes, because I felt there was some – I don’t want to say too much and I don’t want to say between who – but there was definitely some tension there,” Sandoval told us while promoting the Yelp Servies Awards .

The “Vanderpump Rules” star added that rather than adding to that tension, him and Schwartz, 39, helped “relieve” some of it.

The trailer for Season 2 of “Winter House” teased that the best friends joined the casts of “Summer House” and “Southern Charm” in the collab series, but Sandoval clarified that viewers won’t see them as much as the Season 1 cast.

“We weren’t there the whole time,” Sandoval explained. “We were there only for a couple of nights, which was nice because when we walked in the place and it was kind of trashed like these guys are having themed parties every night, which is awesome, [but] probably hard to sustain.”

The Schwartz and Sandy’s founder added that while he already knew most of the cast, he enjoyed “getting to know everybody better” and “be around them for a long period of time.”

“Schwartz and I did our own themed night, which you’ll see all that,” Sandoval teased. “I brought a bunch of my lighting and some cocktails and it was cool.”

Sandoval also explained that out of all the cast members, he grew closest to “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll.

Sandoval gushed about getting closest to Austen Kroll. Zack DeZon/Bravo

“I hadn’t really gotten to know him [Kroll], but he’s such a cool guy,” he told us. “I really felt like I got closer with him specifically. I like that guy. I mean, I liked everybody, but Austen was somebody I hadn’t really gotten to know so well yet.”

Since filming, Sandoval has been touring with his band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras , filming Season 10 of “VPR,” creating his new bar with Schwartz and partnering with Yelp.

“I was really excited to partner with Yelp,” he said of their partnership. “I think The Servies is such a cool thing. It’s the first ever front of the house awards, and it’s a it’s a nice prestigious award.”