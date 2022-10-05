Felony charge for woman who allegedly tied cat to porch

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman tied a cat so tightly to her back porch investigators said it would have died of suffocation if it wasn't rescued.

Lashanda F. Bullock faces multiple charges after a neighbor reported the alleged abuse to authorities on Oct. 2. The same neighbor had untied the cat from the porch two days before, according to Williamsport Officer Charles Schwab. When the woman heard it crying on the porch several days later, she discovered the cat was tied up again and was leashed so tightly, it was having trouble moving, charges state.

Schwab came to the home on the 800 block of Park Avenue and found the cat tied to the lattice. There was only a few inches of leash between the cat's neck and the lattice, which prevented the cat from being able to lift its head off the porch floor, he noted.

Schwab could hear the cat's labored breathing from the tightness of the leash, he said. There wasn't any food or fresh water available to the animal and the area where the cat was forced to stay was covered in feces and rotting garbage, arrest papers say.

Schwab knocked at the door and spoke to Bullock, 38, who reportedly claimed the cat tied itself to the railing. The leash was wrapped through the lattice though, which could only have been done by a person, Schwab said.

“It is my opinion that the cat would have suffocated to death if not freed,” Schwab wrote.

Several charges were issued against Bullock, who is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail. Those charges include third-degree felony aggravated cruelty to animals, misdemeanor cruelty to animals, and neglect of animals.

