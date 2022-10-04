ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Eric Adams blasted over NYC migrant tent city move, won’t say what it costs

By Bernadette Hogan, Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJWx4_0iMCLoAw00

Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that Randall’s Island was initially the favored location for his controversial migrant tent city — and claimed that moving it there from The Bronx would actually save taxpayers money.

But Hizzoner repeatedly refused to say how much cash he’d already wasted by scrapping the initial project after 10 days of construction.

And critics called the seeming blunder a result of “poor planning.”

“It’s not about money lost — it’s about using our dollars smartly,” he said during an unrelated event at the City College of New York’s main campus in Harlem.

“Once we get the exact cost, we will give it to you. We don’t do anything prematurely so you can say, ‘Eric lied on the cost.’ So, we’re going to give it once we get it.”

Just hours after announcing the unexpected change in plans, Adams said that “we could have mitigated the pooling of water” at the flood-prone Orchard Beach parking lot but that “we made the decision to move to Randall’s Island — and that’s what we did.”

“There’s a lot of pivoting and shifting that’s going to take place,” Adams said.

Growing defensive, Hizzoner insisted, “This is a humanitarian crisis!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksMxC_0iMCLoAw00
Mayor Eric Adams said that Randall’s Island was initially the favored location for his controversial migrant tent city.
J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

“A lot of people have never dealt with humanitarian crises before. Realize that you have to make the right decision.”

Peter Warren, director of research for the conservative Empire Center for Public Policy in Albany, later told The Post: “It sounds like poor planning.”

“I don’t know why they didn’t just wait,” he said.

“If it’s such an emergency couldn’t they have suspended some of the seasonal activity on Randall’s Island? They’re certainly not in a position to be wasting money at this time if it’s avoidable.”

Warren alluded to a recent Post exclusive about Adams asking President Biden for at least $500 million in emergency aid, saying, “They’re banking on this federal relief right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXi14_0iMCLoAw00
Both Adams and Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol claimed that using Randall’s Island would be “more cost-effective” than Orchard Beach.
Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

US Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) said, “It’s sickening to see the way the city and the federal government are wasting taxpayer money to deal with problems they created that are totally avoidable.

“It’s frustrating to see the way money is thrown away by the city, state and federal governments at a time when we are dealing with budget issues, a $31 trillion debt and an economy where New Yorkers and Americans are struggling to get by,” she added.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LC3vV_0iMCLoAw00 New York has a new landing spot for secret migrant flights

During Tuesday’s news conference, Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said that “one of the reasons that we did not originally place the camp at Randall’s Island was because of seasonal use, and that ends after Monday.”

This weekend, Randall’s Island is set to host the two-day celebration of “Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” according to the powwows.com website.

Both Adams and Iscol also claimed that using Randall’s Island would be “more cost-effective” than Orchard Beach, with Iscol saying: “We’re actually saving money by moving to Randall’s Island at this stage.”

Neither detailed those assertions but in announcing the change Monday night, Adams said the Randall’s Island tent city would only accommodate 500 migrants, half the 1,000-person capacity planned for Orchard Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNodS_0iMCLoAw00
Adams said the Randall’s Island tent city would only accommodate 500 migrants.
Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Adams also wouldn’t commit to an opening date for the delayed and yet-to-be-relocated tent city when asked by The Post.

“The day I say it opens,” he answered.

Also in response to a question from The Post, Adams said he’d spoken to Gov. Hochul and local officials upstate about housing some of the city’s migrant population, which on Monday was officially estimated to have swelled to 16,600 since May.

“Yes, we have been in communications with our colleagues in the state,” the mayor said before quickly pivoting to another subject.

Last month, The Post exclusively reported that US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) was seeking to send some migrants to upstate cities that could use the added population to qualify for pork-barrel funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Neither City Hall nor Hochul’s office immediately returned requests for additional information.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

Communities Clash over Orchard Beach Shelter, Rivera Asks Mayor to Reconsider Randall’s Island Site

The following is an updated and expanded version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. A contentious battle pitting neighbor against neighbor has apparently been averted, as the temporary shelter that was being built to house 1,000 male asylum seekers at Orchard Beach parking lot has been halted. As reported, Mayor Eric Adams did an about-face on Monday, Oct. 3 and is now moving the controversial shelter to Randall’s Island.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
Daily News

Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel

Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Hall#Tent City#Economy#Politics Local#Randall S Island
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Gotham Gazette

Fires, Storms, Covid, and Asylum-Seekers: Emergency Spending and the New York City Budget

Earlier this year, Mayor Eric Adams pleaded with the federal government for $500 million in emergency funding to address the “humanitarian crisis” of thousands of migrant asylum seekers who have arrived in New York City in the last few months. But despite the clear health and safety risk to thousands of people, who have the right to shelter under New York law, the crisis is not the type of emergency – like the COVID-19 pandemic or Hurricane Sandy, for instance – that would easily qualify for federal emergency funds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy