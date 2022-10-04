Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo man
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is looking for any information regarding a missing man from Laredo. According to authorities, 38-year-old Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge and made his way to visit family in Nuevo Laredo. He never made it back home.
kgns.tv
Sureño gang members arrested by Border Patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest two Sureño gang members. On Saturday, October 1, Laredo South Station agents arrested two undocumented individuals on Highway 83 in Laredo. Once in custody, Border Patrol found out that Hector Angel-Centeno and Gustavo Angel-Centeno, two Mexican citizen brothers, are affiliated with the Sureño gang.
kgns.tv
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
kgns.tv
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Sheriff’s office arrests two on drug charges
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people were arrested and charged with drug possession after the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 100 block of East Calton Road. On Thursday, October 6, authorities say they found several baggies filled with...
KHOU
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
kgns.tv
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is taken into custody by federal agents after an apparent chase in north Laredo. The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. when Border Patrol agents were chasing a vehicle that ended at a business near 120 West Del Mar. Border Patrol agents...
kgns.tv
Three men injured after shooting in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting that sent three men to the hospital Thursday afternoon. It happened at the 800 block of Nafta and Delta right behind the Alamo Drafthouse theater at around 1 p.m. Laredo Police said they received a call regarding shots...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fifth suspected wanted in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide is arrested. Laredo Police spotted Javier Contreras on Tuesday evening walking near McPherson and Manor Street. After a brief chase, authorities were able to detain and apprehend Contreras. A total of five people have been...
kgns.tv
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is detained after confronting political leaders during a press conference on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, a press conference was held for the opening of a new clinic on Mines Road. A man at the conference claimed they have had issues with the woman before,...
kgns.tv
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people are arrested, and one is at large in connection to what Laredo Police are calling the city’s eleventh homicide. Authorities have identified the victim as 28-year-old Alfredo Villarreal. Villarreal’s body was found in the backseat of a black Buick that was parked at...
kgns.tv
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident knocks out power to large portions of south Laredo. It happened at around 9 p.m. near Highway 83 and Napoleon Street. According to reports, an electric pole was knocked over by Highway 83. The Laredo Police Department has shut down traffic for the highway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Man wanted in connection to 11th homicide arrested
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A fifth suspected wanted in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide is arrested. Laredo Police spotted Javier Contreras on Tuesday evening walking near McPherson and Manor Street. A total of five people have been charged in connection to the death of 28-year-old Alfredo Villarreal. Officials have confirmed...
kgns.tv
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is seriously injured in a multiple vehicle accident along the Loop 20 Wednesday evening. It happened a little after 7 p.m. along Loop 20 and University Blvd near the entrance of TAMIU. The Laredo Police Department says it was four vehicles but the fire...
kgns.tv
City Council reduces speed limit on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been 22 years since the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has not reported a day without deaths on the road. The tragic statistic is a reason why city officials are taking action. City council approved reducing the speed limit on one part of Loop 20.
kgns.tv
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The State of Texas will not be pursing the death penalty in the capital murder case of the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing several women back in 2018. After meeting with the families of all five victims, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz requested...
kgns.tv
Two vehicle accident reported on Del Mar and Springfield
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle car accident is reported in north Laredo. The accident happened at around 3:50 p.m. near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. A pickup truck and a cruiser vehicle collided in the middle lane. Motorists who drive through the area are being asked to avoid the...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold women’s self-defense course
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is helping local women learn how to defend themselves during a free event. In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Sheriff Martin Cuellar has decided to launch a self-defense workshop for women. The workshop will go over some self-defense techniques...
kgns.tv
Nixon High School placed on brief lockdown
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local high school is put on lockdown for a brief moment after an incident in the neighborhood. Details are light at the moment, but LISD officials did confirm that the Nixon High School campus was placed on lockdown for a brief moment after a disturbance that was reported at a nearby residence.
thebridgenewspaper.com
3315 San Agustin Ave 8
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Easy Location!! - Property Id: 1004656. Only a couple units left! One bedroom one bath with new fixtures refrigerator cabinets and stove and paint. New mini splits for air conditioning and heat along with tankless water heaters! Great location, easy access to freeway. Renting quickly couple...
Comments / 0