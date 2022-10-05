ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Leaders Eying Affordable Housing Expansion

With the need for more affordable housing in Tarrant County growing, county leaders are now accepting proposals for new development. Tarrant County commissioners have allocated $32.5 million to increase the number of affordable housing units for people experiencing homelessness. Kristen Camareno, assistant county administrator for Tarrant County, the issue of homelessness is county-wide.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges

Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Family of former City of Dallas leader Max Walker Wells mourns his passing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Mayor Pro Tem of Dallas and city council member, Max Walker Wells has died. Wells served Dallas in myriad ways during his two-year term as Mayor Pro Tem, as well as in his leadership of the Finance Committee and first-ever Business and Commerce Committee. Before his ascent to the council, Wells was on the DART Board and the City Plan Commission.After leaving the council, Wells was appointed to the DFW Airport Board and later led as its chairman during the tumultuous period following 9/11. In 2003, DFW International Airport sold bonds to fund a massive expansion including...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Elections
Dallas County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana

Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion

The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Black Voters Matter Take Its Tour To North Texas

The election is rapidly approaching, yet many organizations are still pushing to get voters ready. Black Voters Matter is one organization spreading the word in Texas about voting. Black Voters Matter has been touring throughout Texas to help get residents ready for the upcoming election. The team has been hard...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins
blackchronicle.com

City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming underneath hearth for the way he dealt with a possible conflict-of-interest in terms of metropolis enterprise. Cooke is private buddies with the house owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#General Elections#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#Republican
blackchronicle.com

Dallas Texas deed fraud defendant flees hearing

During a three-hour hearing, prosecutors referred to as witnesses who described a scheme involving properties with a mixed worth of greater than $1 million. Devon Lewis testified that he was the proprietor of a house on Elm Falls in Mesquite. In 2015, somebody filed a deed on the courthouse that presupposed to switch possession from Lewis’ firm to the Pierces. Lewis testified that his signature was solid on the deed.
DALLAS, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC

Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS DFW

Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
ntdaily.com

Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance

On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Center Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy