NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Leaders Eying Affordable Housing Expansion
With the need for more affordable housing in Tarrant County growing, county leaders are now accepting proposals for new development. Tarrant County commissioners have allocated $32.5 million to increase the number of affordable housing units for people experiencing homelessness. Kristen Camareno, assistant county administrator for Tarrant County, the issue of homelessness is county-wide.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney officially calls alcohol sales vote: here's what to know
McKinney has officially called an election that will allow residents to decide they want to allow for package liquor sales within the city. The item to officially call the election came as part of the McKinney City Council’s consent agenda during a Monday meeting.
dallasexpress.com
Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges
Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
Family of former City of Dallas leader Max Walker Wells mourns his passing
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Mayor Pro Tem of Dallas and city council member, Max Walker Wells has died. Wells served Dallas in myriad ways during his two-year term as Mayor Pro Tem, as well as in his leadership of the Finance Committee and first-ever Business and Commerce Committee. Before his ascent to the council, Wells was on the DART Board and the City Plan Commission.After leaving the council, Wells was appointed to the DFW Airport Board and later led as its chairman during the tumultuous period following 9/11. In 2003, DFW International Airport sold bonds to fund a massive expansion including...
fortworthreport.org
Why are women running together for Tarrant County judge seats? They hope to be first Black female or Democrats to hold office since the ’90s
Three women are running for three different seats on the dais in the upcoming midterm elections, but they’ve decided to join forces in an effort to become the first Black female or Democrat judges in Tarrant County since the 1990s. Crystal Gayden, Ebony Turner and MarQ Clayton are running...
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana
Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
Black Voters Matter Take Its Tour To North Texas
The election is rapidly approaching, yet many organizations are still pushing to get voters ready. Black Voters Matter is one organization spreading the word in Texas about voting. Black Voters Matter has been touring throughout Texas to help get residents ready for the upcoming election. The team has been hard...
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
blackchronicle.com
City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming underneath hearth for the way he dealt with a possible conflict-of-interest in terms of metropolis enterprise. Cooke is private buddies with the house owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they...
fox4news.com
Court rejects qualified immunity defense in civil lawsuit against Arlington officer in fatal shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas - A federal appeals court ruled a civil lawsuit against an Arlington police officer who shot and killed a man can move forward. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied officer Craig Roper's claim of qualified immunity, which would have protected him from a lawsuit. Roper killed Tavis...
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County man guilty of multiple federal crimes related to Carrollton murder
An Allen man has been found guilty of multiple federal violations related to a fraud scheme that included the murder of a Carrollton man, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday, October 6. Keith Todd Ashley, 50, was found guilty by a jury of wire fraud,...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas Texas deed fraud defendant flees hearing
During a three-hour hearing, prosecutors referred to as witnesses who described a scheme involving properties with a mixed worth of greater than $1 million. Devon Lewis testified that he was the proprietor of a house on Elm Falls in Mesquite. In 2015, somebody filed a deed on the courthouse that presupposed to switch possession from Lewis’ firm to the Pierces. Lewis testified that his signature was solid on the deed.
vanalstyneleader.com
Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC
Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
In Unusual Environmental Crime, Ellis County Man Charged With Lying About Burning, Burying House
In an unusual environmental crime, a former Italy City Council member faces charges he lied about demolishing a house that was burned and buried in 2019, according to his indictment and state regulators. Paul Shearin, 51, was arrested last month by Italy police and spent six days in the Ellis...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Creative Fort Worth Police Recruitment Video Has More Than 1 Million Views
A Fort Worth police recruitment video designed to look like a used car commercial has been viewed more than a million times online, an example of how departments nationwide are getting creative to overcome the tight job market. “We got your Explorers. We got your Tahoes,” an officer jokes in...
Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details.
keranews.org
An apartment landlord to Dallas refugees lost a big verdict. Will it affect city’s push for repairs?
The city of Dallas has been trying for over a year and a half to get Nuran, Inc., to make repairs to two apartment complexes in Vickery Meadow. Hundreds of tenants live in the apartments, according to court documents. Many of them are refugees. KERA wrote about the apartments earlier...
ntdaily.com
Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance
On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Center Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
