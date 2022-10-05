Read full article on original website
cheryl
3d ago
Since I started using edibles I have quit drinking and I think that says a lot for a lot of other people that could quit drinking and driving and the same rule applies when you use edibles or recreational marijuana you should not drive because with everything that affects everybody different. But not in a dangerous way like alcohol.
Kait 8
Family Council speaks out on opposition over marijuana measure
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas is speaking out on their opposition. Family Council Action Committee made a stop in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 7 ahead of the November ballot to discuss a variety of issues.
Kait 8
Arkansas marijuana sales see $800K per day in September
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas brought in another hefty number of sales of marijuana last month. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Friday, Oct. 7 the state sold 4,571 pounds of marijuana for the month of September, grossing $23.9 million in revenue, according to content partner KARK.
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?
The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
KYTV
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas
While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
swark.today
Chris Jones Shares Vision to Lift Up Arkansas During Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate
LITTLE ROCK – Dr. Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, joined by third-party candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., participated in Wednesday’s televised gubernatorial debate, hosted by KATV and moderated by KATV’s Chris May. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican nominee, did not show up and her absence was represented by an empty chair.
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
KHBS
Arkansas property tax deadline approaching
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The deadline to pay 2021 property taxes in Arkansas has changed. The final date to pay without an added penalty is typically Oct. 15. However, it lands on a Saturday for 2022. To adjust, the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 17. Residents in...
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
KHBS
Attorney breaks down motions made by Arkansan charged in Jan. 6 riot
ROGERS, Ark. — Prosecutors have until Friday to respond to amotion made by Richard Barnett. Barnett, from Gravette, is charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riot. People may remember Barnett from the viral photo inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with his feet on a desk. His...
kuaf.com
What the Polling Tells Us About Recreational Marijuana
A Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll from mid-September shows strong support for Arkansas Issue 4, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over. Robert Coon, managing partner with Impact Management Group, which works with Republican political candidates, provides some analysis of the polling and what opponents and advocates of the ballot measure will do leading up to the election.
swark.today
First Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate Set for Tonight
TONIGHT – Wednesday, October 5th – 6:30-7 p.m. CT. KATV ABC 7 in Little Rock and over KATV’s entire coverage area. Also viewable online at katv.com. Archive available on YouTube sometime following the debate. What:. Tonight, KATV will air the first of two televised Arkansas gubernatorial debates....
Arkansas cattle farmers’ profits shriveling with drought
The lack of rain lately has been especially tough on the cattle industry.
KATV
Five Arkansas properties added to National Register of Historic Places
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It was announced Friday that the National Park Service incorporated five properties into the National Register of Historic Places. Back in September is when the properties were added. The National Register is involved in a national program that aims to coordinate and support public and...
suntimesnews.com
Charges filed against three Arkansas resident in cash, drugs, and weapon seizure
STE. GENEVIEVE — A routine traffic stop at the 141-mile marker of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday, September 28 has resulted in felony charges against three Arkansas residents and the seizure of drugs, cash and a weapon. A deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, but it...
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
