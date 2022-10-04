ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Bicycle patrols on the Brewer Riverwalk

BRWER, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve walked on the Riverwalk in Brewer recently, you may have noticed a different kind of police presence. The Brewer Police Department has introduced bicycle patrols. Officer Curtis and Sgt. Caron are two of four volunteer officers in this new unit. They will mostly...
BREWER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Community mourns loss of Orrington couple

ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
ORRINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

6 college students displaced temporarily after fire

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
OLD TOWN, ME
foxbangor.com

St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor buries a time capsule

BANGOR– Members of Saint Joseph Healthcare buried a time capsule outside the hospital at 360 Broadway in Bangor Tuesday. The hospital recently unearthed another 15-year-old capsule over the summer — which contained photos and other memorabilia. Vice President of Medical Affairs for Saint Joseph Hospital, Doctor Dave Koffman,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Team Hope Walk set for Sunday in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Maine Affiliate will be hosting the Maine Team Hope Walk on Sunday, October 9th at Ellsworth High School at 11AM in Ellsworth. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Healthy Living with Northern Light: home care and hospice

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Home Care and Hospice provides care for patients in their home. LiveSafe, Help Buttons and Caring Calls are both statewide programs that support people living independently in their homes. For more information visit: https://northernlighthealth.org/homecare-hospice.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Class A Maine State Golf Championship Recap

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Natanis Tomahawk hosted the Class A Maine State Golf Championship on Friday. T3. Austin Stromick, Brunswick, Taylor Farr, Gorham +3. T5. Jacob Moody, Messalonskee, Johnny Hwang, Falmouth, Quinn Dillon, Gorham, Charlie Austin, Brunswick, Garrett Countway, Brunswick, Lucas Flaherty, South Portland +4. 11. Eli Vine, Hampden +5.
VASSALBORO, ME
wabi.tv

Searsport kicks off 22nd Flinging into Fall Weekend

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Searsport is Flinging into Fall this weekend. The festivities for the 22nd annual celebration kick-off Friday night with music and a bonfire. Celebrations will be carried out through the weekend with a number of fall-themed activities with the finale of fireworks Saturday night. The weekend is...
SEARSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Bucksport expands public bus service

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport’s public bus service is expanding. Downeast Transportation will be providing an additional day per week of public bus service starting on Monday, Nov. 14. They say service will run on Mondays and Wednesdays and will now include a stop at retirement community Silver Lake...
BUCKSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Mural begins to take shape in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A mural three years in the making has begun to take shape in Ellsworth. The project is sponsored by Heart of Ellsworth, a non-profit, downtown revitalization organization. Artist Judy Taylor of MDI and her team started painting Sunday on the side of the Coastal Interiors building...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Craft Fair returns to the Bangor Mall this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The fall season is in full swing, and that means craft fairs are taking place all over Maine. There is a big one happening in Bangor this weekend. The Bangor Mall will be host to more than 300 vendors from all over Maine and even Canada.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Third annual Mobile Homeless Veterans’ Stand Down

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services and US Department of Veterans Affairs hosted the third annual Mobile Homeless Veterans’ Stand Down in Ellsworth on Wednesday. The goal of the event is to work with partner organizations to provide connections for veterans in need of...
ELLSWORTH, ME

