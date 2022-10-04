Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Bicycle patrols on the Brewer Riverwalk
BRWER, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve walked on the Riverwalk in Brewer recently, you may have noticed a different kind of police presence. The Brewer Police Department has introduced bicycle patrols. Officer Curtis and Sgt. Caron are two of four volunteer officers in this new unit. They will mostly...
Community mourns loss of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
wabi.tv
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
foxbangor.com
St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor buries a time capsule
BANGOR– Members of Saint Joseph Healthcare buried a time capsule outside the hospital at 360 Broadway in Bangor Tuesday. The hospital recently unearthed another 15-year-old capsule over the summer — which contained photos and other memorabilia. Vice President of Medical Affairs for Saint Joseph Hospital, Doctor Dave Koffman,...
wabi.tv
Maine Team Hope Walk set for Sunday in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Maine Affiliate will be hosting the Maine Team Hope Walk on Sunday, October 9th at Ellsworth High School at 11AM in Ellsworth. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100...
wabi.tv
Healthy Living with Northern Light: home care and hospice
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Home Care and Hospice provides care for patients in their home. LiveSafe, Help Buttons and Caring Calls are both statewide programs that support people living independently in their homes. For more information visit: https://northernlighthealth.org/homecare-hospice.
wabi.tv
Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary raising money for new neonatal transport ambulance
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary is on their way to raising enough funds to purchase a new neonatal transport ambulance. They reviewed the need for a new ambulance, named Miracle-2, at their Lunch and Learn program Thursday. Northern Light EMMC is home to...
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
wabi.tv
Milford Fire, National Guard among agencies to find driver that went off the road
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Milford Fire and Rescue say they were able to find the driver of a truck that went off the road last night with the help of multiple agencies including the Army National Guard. They say it happened on Brandy Pond Road. Pictures they posted show that...
wabi.tv
Class A Maine State Golf Championship Recap
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Natanis Tomahawk hosted the Class A Maine State Golf Championship on Friday. T3. Austin Stromick, Brunswick, Taylor Farr, Gorham +3. T5. Jacob Moody, Messalonskee, Johnny Hwang, Falmouth, Quinn Dillon, Gorham, Charlie Austin, Brunswick, Garrett Countway, Brunswick, Lucas Flaherty, South Portland +4. 11. Eli Vine, Hampden +5.
wabi.tv
Searsport kicks off 22nd Flinging into Fall Weekend
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Searsport is Flinging into Fall this weekend. The festivities for the 22nd annual celebration kick-off Friday night with music and a bonfire. Celebrations will be carried out through the weekend with a number of fall-themed activities with the finale of fireworks Saturday night. The weekend is...
wabi.tv
Bucksport expands public bus service
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport’s public bus service is expanding. Downeast Transportation will be providing an additional day per week of public bus service starting on Monday, Nov. 14. They say service will run on Mondays and Wednesdays and will now include a stop at retirement community Silver Lake...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
wabi.tv
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - State Police say the Medical Examiner has ruled the deaths of an Orrington couple this week as a murder-suicide. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased Wednesday morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Road. Law enforcement closed the road...
wabi.tv
Mural begins to take shape in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A mural three years in the making has begun to take shape in Ellsworth. The project is sponsored by Heart of Ellsworth, a non-profit, downtown revitalization organization. Artist Judy Taylor of MDI and her team started painting Sunday on the side of the Coastal Interiors building...
wabi.tv
Craft Fair returns to the Bangor Mall this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The fall season is in full swing, and that means craft fairs are taking place all over Maine. There is a big one happening in Bangor this weekend. The Bangor Mall will be host to more than 300 vendors from all over Maine and even Canada.
wabi.tv
Some Theatre Company performing ‘Carrie The Musical’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some Theatre Company in Bangor will be performing “Carrie The Musical” later this month. For more information, visit: https://www.stcmaine.org/
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
Cause of death released for Orrington couple found dead in their home
ORRINGTON, Maine — The state medical examiner said Friday that an elderly Orrington couple found dead Wednesday at their home died by what officials are calling a "murder-suicide." The Maine Department of Public Safety announced the ruling late Friday afternoon and said no additional information would be released. Sheriff's...
wabi.tv
Third annual Mobile Homeless Veterans’ Stand Down
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services and US Department of Veterans Affairs hosted the third annual Mobile Homeless Veterans’ Stand Down in Ellsworth on Wednesday. The goal of the event is to work with partner organizations to provide connections for veterans in need of...
