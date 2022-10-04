ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Man rides on back of semi-truck down I-35 from Wichita to Logan Co.

By Austin Breasette/KFOR
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrLS6_0iMCJioA00

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a man hitched a ride and hung on for dear life to the back of a semi-truck early Monday morning.

His journey started in Wichita, Kansas before finally being caught in Logan County, Oklahoma.

It was a distance of well over 100 miles at highway speeds before other drivers were able to get the semi-truck to pull over.

HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ causes delays on Kansas City highway

“It’s good that we were able to get him stopped and keep that man that was on the back of that safe because that could have been a fatal mistake,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Foster said 30-year-old Dustin Slocum is lucky to be alive after his early morning joyride. As it was happening, Foster said several drivers were calling 911.

“When you get a phone call like that, you’re like, oh, is that what they’re really seeing or is there something else going on?” Foster said.

But there wasn’t anything else going on.

“He’s just hanging on the back,” Foster said.

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ can’t be shown in this Colorado town — for now

So, they started notifying troopers in the counties along I-35.

Foster said that early in the morning, troopers are more spread out, so it took them a while to catch up.

Eventually, they were able to notify Logan County deputies, who were also getting 911 calls, when the truck crossed into the county.

“The semi itself actually pulled over because other drivers on the roadway started to flag him down and pull over,” Foster said. “He had no idea that someone had been hitching a ride for, you know, 100 miles on the back of his truck.”

Slocum was caught there and booked into the Logan County Jail on public intoxication and joyriding complaints. It’s still unknown as to why he did it.

“There’s a couple different stories out there about why,” Foster said. “I know we’re still trying to investigate what the true matter is.”

Foster said it’s difficult for truck drivers to notice something like that on the back of their long trailers. So, he said if people see anything bad or suspicious to notify authorities immediately.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County deputy killed in crash near Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy died from her injuries in a Friday night crash near 29th Street North and 135th West, near the Maize city limits in the county, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed. A second person suffered serious injuries in the crash, reported about...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe

The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Logan County, OK
Accidents
County
Logan County, OK
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas, OK
State
Colorado State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Logan County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Foster
KWCH.com

Woman dead after NE Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night near 45th Street North and Hillside, in northeast Wichita. Police said the crash, reported a little before 8 p.m. happened after officers received reports of an erratic driver in the area. The driver eventually crashed into a median. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Accident#Logan Co#Hbo
KSN News

Domestic dispute ends with shots fired in Haysville

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A 23-year-old woman is in jail after police say she fired a gun during a domestic disturbance in Haysville Wednesday morning. The Haysville Police Department said that officers went to investigate a disturbance call in the 300 block of German shortly after 6 a.m. According to HPD, there was a dispute […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KWCH.com

City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy