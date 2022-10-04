ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska Media News Network

New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?

Upon the premiere release date of a brand new television show, ‘Alaska Daily’, starring Hollywood celebrity Hilary Swank, comes a spotlight of the long history regarding Alaska’s missing persons. Specifically, the show focuses on Native Alaskan women who have disappeared. Swank’s character, a downwardly out New York reporter, named Eileen Fitzgerald, takes a position writing for a much smaller newspaper that is based in Anchorage, Alaska. Situated in a strip mall, the news office is sparsely staffed and filled with younger reporters who are new to journalistic writing.
Must Read Alaska

NEA pushes transgender-identity agenda in Alaska

A major movement afoot to completely change our culture is being systematically pushed across America through our schools. This includes the movement to sexualize our children in the K-12 classrooms. Alaska is not exempt from this radical change. It is seen in Alaska’s schools, including the Anchorage School District, the...
kinyradio.com

Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
Alaska Beacon

Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals

For U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won August’s special election to serve the remainder of the late Don Young’s term, Tuesday’s fishery-focused candidate debate in Kodiak was an opportunity to draw sharp contrasts with her three rivals. Peltola defended the ongoing efforts to update the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act – an […] The post Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
The Associated Press

Calista Corporation and Alaska Communications Will Bring Affordable, High-Speed Broadband to Seven Tribal Communities in Alaska

BETHEL, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- More than 2,300 rural Alaskans in seven communities along the Kuskokwim River will receive affordable, high-speed internet for the first time thanks to a tribal broadband grant funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005977/en/ The community of Akiachak will be served by the Alaska FiberOptic Project. Photo: Calista Corporation
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskans helping Alaskans: National Guard returns from Western Alaska mobilizations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wicked winds, harsh rainfall and intense flooding of Typhoon Merbok caused houses to be ripped off their foundations in dozens of Western Alaska villages. Many streets now face erosion problems, leaving the villages that span over 1,300 miles of coastline of Alaska in need of repairs — and people to complete them.
radiokenai.com

State Senators Ask Attorney General To Investigate Spike In Fuel Prices

Two Democratic State Senators wrote a letter to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor asking the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s high price spike at the gasoline pump and to determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. The letter penned by Anchorage Sen. Bill Wielechowski, and Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kowasaki urges Taylor to find out why pump prices went up so much in the past week.
KYUK

September storm leaves behind treasured beach finds

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok not only battered Alaska’s west coast in September, the storm surge also brought hurricane force winds, high seas, and severe damage to some Western Alaska communities. Homes were flooded and personal belongings were destroyed. But in its wake, the storm also left behind a few treasures.
thealaska100.com

The 907: Honor Alaska Native and Indigenous peoples year-round

Coming up Oct. 10, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an important time to recognize and celebrate the vibrant cultures and traditions that have been around for more than 10,000 years in Alaska. And while this day is important, we should embrace the living, breathing cultures year-round. Some ways to celebrate...
Alaska Beacon

Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law

A Juneau jury awarded almost $1.2 million to a former Alaska Department of Law attorney this week, finding at trial that the department failed to follow state laws governing promotions and then wrongfully fired her when she complained. Joan Wilkerson, the attorney who filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the department, said she hopes the […] The post Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Candidates in the governor’s race share their goals for Alaska’s seafood...
Must Read Alaska

Were you scammed? State orders Anchorage-based Tycoon Trading LLC to cease and desist in case involving Alaska investors and millions of dollars

Alaska investors may have lost millions of dollars what is being characterized as a fraudulent securities operation being run by an Anchorage business that is now in hot water with the State Division of Banking and Securities. The division says Tycoon Trading LLC and its sole owner Garrett A. Elder...
ktoo.org

15th person dies this year in Alaska Corrections custody

A 15th person has died in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year. William Ben Hensley III, 34, was pronounced dead Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center. He had been in Corrections custody for one month. No foul play is suspected, according to the department. A cause of death was...
alaskasnewssource.com

Plan of action for storm that is positioned to hit Northwestern Alaska

Anchorage ‘sexual predator’ serving 99 years gets 50 more from new convictions. Anchorage ‘sexual predator’ serving 99 years gets 50 more from new convictions. Kylene Everett and her husband purchased their Wasilla home in 2019, and until this year had barely even seen a puddle on their property - but things have since changed.
