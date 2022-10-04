Washington State notebook: Renard Bell makes long-awaited return to Los Angeles; coach Jake Dickert names rising players

Read full article on original website
Live updates: No. 6 USC host Washington State for marquee Pac-12 matchup
Wins have been few and far between for Washington State over USC. One Saturday would shake up not only the Pac-12 standings, but the national rankings. The No. 6 Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) host the Cougars (4-1, 1-1) at 4:30 p.m. on FOX in one of conference's most-anticipated game of the week. USC has been solid to start the season under first-year coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams, who followed Riley from Oklahoma during the offseason.
'We're confident in what we can do, too': Washington State returns to national spotlight for matchup with No. 6 USC
LOS ANGELES – From a general point of view, the football programs at Washington State and Southern Cal don’t share much in common – soon, they won’t even share a conference. The Trojans have national prestige, one of the world’s top media markets and all kinds...
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against USC
It’s the “small-market” team from Pullman versus one of the top brand names in college football – for the last time, perhaps – when Washington State and No. 6 Southern Cal meet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The teams aren’t slated...
The pick: Why USC will beat Washington State
LOS ANGELES – According to USC’s coach, the Trojans haven’t faced a challenge like Washington State this season. “Any way you slice it, it’s a really good football team,” first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley said of the Cougars earlier this week on a local radio show. “I think it’s the best football team we’ve played up until this point.”
'He's like a formational wizard': Washington State defense preparing to face offensive innovator in USC coach Lincoln Riley
PULLMAN – Washington State’s sturdy defense will be up against a potent USC offense, a Trojans attack led by perhaps “the best play designer in the country,” Cougars coach Jake Dickert said. Dickert is referring to Lincoln Riley, the first-year USC coach who is widely recognized...
Things to watch: Eastern Washington travels to Weber State with hopes of snapping losing streak
If one team has had Eastern Washington’s number the past decade in football, it is the Weber State Wildcats. The Wildcats have won the past three in the series, including a 14-6 victory in 2018 in Ogden, Utah, when they held the Eagles to just 247 yards of offense and a per-play average of 3.2 yards.
Eastern Washington's challenging schedule continues at unbeaten Weber State
It was just about a year ago at this time when Weber State’s football season was on the edge of a precipice. The Wildcats had by then one resounding victory, over Dixie State, but they had three losses to go with it: to Utah of the Pac-12, to FCS No. 2 James Madison and to No. 12 UC Davis.
3 injured in Whitman County crash after 90-year-old driver attempted to pass on SR-26
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - One person has been airlifted and two more are injured after a crash four miles west of Lacrosse. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, a vehicle traveling westbound on SR-26 attempted to pass into another lane and hit two other vehicles in the eastbound lane.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
Lewiston man accused of molesting child at daycare over 9 years
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16 against a Lewiston man on Friday. Chad Heath, 48, is accused of molesting a child between 2009 and...
Lewiston Woman Caught Hoarding Poodles Given 120 Hours Community Service, Fine in Animal Cruelty Case
LEWISTON - A Lewiston woman charged with one count of animal cruelty after she was discovered to be hoarding 22 poodles has been fined a total of $979.50 and must serve 120 hours of community service. Debra Groseclose initially pled not guilty, however she later changed her plea to guilty.
