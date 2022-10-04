Washington State notebook: Renard Bell makes long-awaited return to Los Angeles; coach Jake Dickert names rising players

Wins have been few and far between for Washington State over USC. One Saturday would shake up not only the Pac-12 standings, but the national rankings. The No. 6 Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) host the Cougars (4-1, 1-1) at 4:30 p.m. on FOX in one of conference's most-anticipated game of the week. USC has been solid to start the season under first-year coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams, who followed Riley from Oklahoma during the offseason.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO